Emmitt Smith's "Football Life" included Arizona
The newest “A Football Life” episode debuts tonight, that of Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith. After getting a chance to screen it early, truth be told, I was surprised with how much was included about his final two seasons playing with the Cardinals. I originally thought it might just have a quick mention, but it was covered in decent detail — it didn’t hurt that the Cardinals played in Dallas early in the 2003 season, so the drama of Smith returning to play in his former home right after leaving was there.
Smith admitted that for a while after signing with the Cards, especially after that ugly trip back to Dallas, he was questioning why he did it. He admitted he “cried like a baby” in the locker room 45 minutes before the Cardinals played the Cowboys. That can’t be beneficial to playing a good game. Smith only had six carries for minus-one yards that day before he hurt his shoulder.
But he later came to grips with the choice to be a Cardinal.
“I was sent to Arizona to be a bridge,” Smith says in the episode. “And to help others along the way, share my life experiences with them. Them asking me questions and me being able to download this information of life, to people who really wanted it, that was an amazing experience.”
“Honestly, I was like, ‘This is a publicity stunt,’ ” Cardinals teammate Adrian Wilson said in the show. “But he was such a model of professionalism. He brought the same energy every single day and I didn’t understand how he could do that at such an older age.”
It’s a well-produced show, as all of them are. The episode debuts tonight at 6 p.m. Arizona time (9 p.m. Eastern) on the NFL Network. It’s the first of three Cardinals-related “A Football Life” episodes coming. The stories of Aeneas Williams and Larry Fitzgerald will also be seen.
By D on Sep 22, 2017 | Reply
Believe me Emmitt, there were plenty days we fans cried too watching games in Sun Devil Stadium.
Did you watch that game last night Darren? Those Rams are improving.
By Darren Urban on Sep 22, 2017 | Reply
D —
RE: Rams
I did. They should. Have had a lot of high draft picks.
By Scott H on Sep 22, 2017 | Reply
It’s shame that the general opinion of many is that Smith’s time in Arizona was a joke. Because not all of it was. The first season was pretty forgettable. And maybe no one bothered paying attention after that. BUT his second year here was actually a pretty good season. He came very close to a 1000 yard season AND that was with two games missed due to injury. And I forget exactly what it was, but he actually achieved a noteworthy milestone during that 2nd season….a milestone he would not have achieved if not for his time in Arizona.
So….it wasn’t all the joke that people remember it as.
Darren – is my memory in the ball-park with all of this? Do you remember him achieving some kind of milestone during that 2nd season here? I swear, I think I remember it was actually during a home game against the Seahawks.
By Darren Urban on Sep 22, 2017 | Reply
Scott H —
RE: Emmitt
Smith broke Walter Payton’s record for career 100-yard games when he got his 78th such game against Seattle at home, gaining 106 yards. The Cards won.
And yes, he had a pretty decent second season with the Cards, especially with a bad team. Nine rushing touchdowns in 15 games played, and even threw a touchdown pass in his lon3 career passing attempt that season.
By Scott H on Sep 22, 2017 | Reply
Darren –
Hey, can I get some props for my memory on that? That came purely from memory, I didn’t look anything up. I also remember that he got loose for a 20-something yard TD run late in that game ( against Seattle ) and that just may have been the play that got him there.
Anyway, I remember being really happy for him that day. And beating the Seahawks has never sucked.
Not bad for an old man, eh? And I’m referring to me, not Emmitt Smith!