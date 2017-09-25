Posted by Darren Urban on September 25, 2017 – 4:06 pm

The return of Deone Bucannon will have to wait for now. After it looked like he was trending up and on track to at least play a little Monday night against the Cowboys, he will not. He’s officially inactive for the game. His role would have been limited anyway, but this does give a little flexibility. I’ll be curious to see if this is strictly Bucannon not being ready, or in part because of injuries and roster flexibility.

As it is, the Cardinals had to promote tight end Ricky Seals-Jones from the practice squad today (cutting, again, linebacker Philip Wheeler) as a hedge against limited tight end Jermaine Gresham, who is dealing with a ribs issue. Alex Boone is also going to start again, with Mike Iupati (triceps) sitting out another game. WR J.J. Nelson, as expected, is playing with his hamstring issue. We’ll see if he can go full speed.

The full inactive list:

— QB Blaine Gabbert

— WR John Brown (quad)

— LB Deone Bucannon (ankle)

— RB D.J. Foster

— T D.J. Humphries (knee)

— G Mike Iupati (triceps)

— DL Xavier Williams