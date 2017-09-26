Keim: Veldheer “has to get better”Posted by on September 26, 2017 – 8:13 am
As a former offensive lineman, it frustrates General Manager Steve Keim to no end when the offensive line struggles. You could hear that Tuesday during his appearance on the “Doug and Wolf” show on Arizona Sports 98.7. Keim at one point was asked specifically about the struggles of right tackle Jared Veldheer, and Veldheer’s move there.
“I don’t think it has anything to do with right tackle,” Keim said. “The fact of the matter is he has to get better. He’s got to improve all the little things … his footwork, his technique, his hand placement and get back to basics. Again, 64,000 people saw it last night. Jared is a prideful guy, and I expect nothing less than for him to be in here this week and make some improvements.”
Keim called the O-line play “unacceptable.” He said reinforcements should be coming, with left tackle D.J. Humphries having a good chance to return after his knee injury and the possibility guard Mike Iupati (triceps) could return as well. The latter may be important, since guard Alex Boone strained a pectoral muscle late in the game and will have to undergo an MRI today. Keim sounded optimistic Boone’s injury wouldn’t be serious, but we will see on that.
— Keim lauded both Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer. Palmer got much of the praise, given the circumstances in which he played behind the struggling offensive line.
“Ball placement, accuracy, decision-making, I just think in every way I thought (Palmer) played exceptional,” Keim said. “Under the circumstances, down a couple of playmakers injury-wise, not having David Johnson, not having John Brown, J.J. (Nelson) had some hamstring issues, and to do what he did under pressure and to create with his feet and his arm at the same time … some of the balls he fit into tight windows, he gave our receivers a chance, again I thought it was exceptional. There is no doubt in my mind he played as well as he could possibly play, under the circumstances.”
— The poor offensive line play didn’t help the special teams/field position, Keim said, with the punts out of the Cards’ own end zone. As for Phil Dawson’s missed field goal, “when you don’t produce there is always concern,” Keim said. “The thing that gives me confidence is Phil’s body of work. At the same time, it doesn’t minimize fact we need to be concerned with those types of kicks.”
— Keim said the defense played “lights out” for the most part. He was disappointed with the two chunk plays when Dak Prescott escaped the pocket, and also because defensive backs Justin Bethel and Tyrann Matheiu “did not turn and find the football.”
Posted in Blog | 36 Comments »
By JohnnyBluenose on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Darren….disappointing result. Do you know how many snaps Niklas had and, is he injured? And how many snaps for Robert Nk? And has anyone asked our head coach why he wasted a timeout by challenging a play that had no chance of being overturned and, if so, what was the response? Thanks
By Darren Urban on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Johnny —
RE: Questions
1) Niklas caught a pass on the first drive. He played 19 snaps. He is not hurt.
2) Nkemdiche played 15 snaps (the Cowboys ran just 47 offensive plays.)
3) No one asked about the challenge.
By Erik on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Dont, worry, everyone! Keim is going to cut TE Hakeem Valles this week and resign LB Phillips Wheeler, so we are good!
By Erik on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
In all seriousness, the problems people were worried about from before the season are proving to be the downfall. The O Line is awful and so is the D Line. The vast majority of Keim draft picks are busts. This ship is not going to right itself.
By Pitt V. on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
I like how Keim expects Veldheer to play better. Players are only as good as they are coached. The guy has never played right tackle before. It’s funny that the whole game Veldheer was getting killed and never got help. The few times he got help Veldheer would leave the DE to the tight end and the tight end would get killed. That would leave the 5 offensive linemen against the other 2 D linemen. It was funny to watch. It was 5 on 2 and the line was still getting killed.
By Darren Urban on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Pitt V —
RE: Veldheer
Veldheer has the same coaching he had when he was on the left side.
By clssylssy on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
As a former defensive lineman (if that’s his cred) I would expect Keim to know how to put together a bettsker 0-line, it’s not that it is a new problem or that he hasn’t had the opportunity. So, SK, DON’T devalue these players or blame them for your bad decisions. Veldeer is struggling on the right so why did YOU move him to begin with; now he gets thrown under the bus?
And, as has been pointed out, with this 0-line, Carson can’t play at the level he is capaable b/c he is either on his back or running for his life and not even David Johnson was able to get open and be effeective, much less expect our other RBs (all smaller guys) to take on the entire opposing D-line, only to be crushed; heroic effort, BAD play calling. Our plays should play to our strengths and the guys currently expected to do the job, with some innovative and change-of-pace adaptations.
We started great, Carson was his old self and Fitz was actually used as the weapon we have been keeping under wraps, because we want to give young guys opportrunities to grow??? Fine, but don’t forget our bread’n’butter and leave us to starve., Fitz is still the consistent and dependable workhorse that has made him elite, and the guy fans really go to see, how tragic really that he seems destined to go down with a sinking ship. When Frostee got that unsportsmanlike conduct call that negated the 2nd TD and then Dawson missed the chip shot, the tides begin to turn. Our defense is overrated and has shown it can’t go the distance when the chips are down ,
Maybe it’s time for the entire roster to go to an incentive based pay system which might spark some enthusiasm and make things fun again then plan a massive do-over from top to bottom, front office included,
Next week we play a very different 9ers team than what we are used to and these guys are young, physical, passionate, and determined. I remember when that’s what this team use to be but, at this point, I believe youthful enthusiasm is going to win out.
By JTDG on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Eric G,
“K. E. I. M., =Keim’s excuses into Monday.”
You see, we aren’t that far apart. I agree completely with your comments on the last blog.
As for the excuses;
I love when he says guys need to play better. It would be like having Tom Moore fill in for David Johnson and say, hey, he just needs to play better. NO. He isn’t good enough.
This is the line, over the past 5 years, you put together. This is who you wanted.
These are your guys! Many called for this guy to be signed or this guy to be drafted, but no, these are your guys you wanted.
Injuries? Humphries has played , what , 2-3 games at LT. The jury is still out. Iupati is more of a problem than solution. But even if they played well, you still have “T-Rex arms” at center, “revolving door” Boehm at RG and “I wish I would have retired” Veldheer at RT. Keim is so bad at putting together Olines. We knew that with the Cooper pick.
But I love this, The defense played lights out except for the two big plays. What?
The defense gave up leads in the 4th quarter of the first two games and in this game, the score was 14-14 in the 4th quarter. Obviously the game is too big for Bettcher. He panics in the 4th quarter as the Cowboys dominate his defense in the 4th, just like the Lions did.
This group of Keim , BA, Bettcher will never win as that window closed in 2015, when Keim didn’t get the weapons needed to get us to the superbowl.
It is clearly time to reboot at the end of the year. Thank Carson for his services. Try to talk Larry to come back, but if not, thank him for everything. Release Veldheer, Iupati, Badger, bringing the cap in 2018 to 62 million. Let Buc walk , as he is not a 9 million dollar a year ILB (which is what he would make next year) bringing the total to 71 million. Bring in a young coach who can bring in his QB in the draft, and use that 71 million to build around him. (see rams)
The window closed. It is time to blow up this regime.
By D on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
As I recall, J. Veldheer was an above average Left Tackle. JV also stated that he didn’t want to move to the Right side back in the Spring. I realize he has to do what is best for the team and what his coaches tell him to do, but please remind me again why Keim and BA decided to switch tackles for this upcoming year? Humphries had improved at Right Tackle.
Let’s not over look how bad AQ Shipley and E. Boehm played too. Both are too small for their positions. If they don’t be careful, Boehm maybe too damaged goods to play Center once AQ is gone.
Time for this Organization to draft Olineman in the top 3 Rounds of the draft.
Since 2010, the Cards have drafted 2 Oline players in Humphries and Cooper in Rounds 1-3.
Good thing for AZ that TB, Rams(twice), Seattle(twice), Texans, Jacksville and NY don’t have very good Dline players for the Oline of AZ to worry about.
By drblogubc on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
I did not see the game (traveling). Awoke to see the score, analysis etc. I was very surprised to see Cardinals gained more offensive yards than the Cowboys but not surprised by the double digit loss, which I expected.
After Detroit my expectations fell to 3-13 season. Now, I am not sure who those wins are going to come against. Odds are they should win one or two close games and the better teams will still have bad days. But given the highly unlikely probability of making the playoffs, I am almost hoping for 3-13 (or worse) so we can get a decent first draft pick next year to find a young mobile QB for the future.
By JTDG on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Nkemdiche now has 1 tackle and one assist and no sacks for his professional career.
Rodney Gunter has zero tackles this year
Keim can’t draft Dlineman either
By jaime on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
o line is the problem, these guys have become candy. I hope they get it fixed.
By clssylssy on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Yes, I see that our PS player John Ulrick got poached by the …Packers? Bears?
Might be time to start looking around and doing a little poaching of our own.
And, if anyone is thinking these remarks were harsh, OMG, try reading the angry remarks on Twitter!
Geez, I’m feeling a little like a cream puff/
By CARDS62 on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
At least 80% of the O line did not play well and TE did not block well either so when is Keim going to talk about holding O line coaching accountable.
Special Teams coverage and return teams not discussed and have been horrible for years so when will Keim hold coaching accountable. Special teams is a lot more than just a punter and kicker. They do matter greatly but so does blocked kicks, and return yardage.
I agree with JTDG blow it up and start over including coaches. I do not mind if BA is retained, but I seriously doubt if he will come back if Keim removes his coaching staff which we have to do. Dick V. with the Rams hired a great staff, but BA has not. It just takes a few weak links to bring the house down.
I know I will get a lot of thumbs down for this, but Fitz. is my favorite Cardinal of all time and he deserves better. We need to give Larry his release or trade him later this year for a late round draft pick so that he can go and play for a championship like we did for Aeneas Williams. Larry’s catch was incredible and Americans deserve to see him do this in games that matter. Larry Legend deserves better than what Keim and BA is giving him.
Go Cards beat the 49ers
By Eric G on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
This team can’t win the superbowl, they won’t even make the Playoffs. At the end of the year, I’m with JTDG on most of his thoughts about the players. Carson did a great job to stabilize a terrible QB situation here in AZ, but his complete lack of mobility hurts us more than his arm helps us. Defenses know to just contain him and he isn’t running anywhere. Not Carson’s fault, he’s done a great job on two repaired knees. It’s Keim’s fault for not getting better offensive linemen ready now rather than projects like Humphries that require a veteran to change to the opposite side. What is it with the Cardinals with taking offensive lineman and saying, hey, why don’t you play a different position? Remember Big? Leonard Davis was a guard but the Cards said go play tackle, and he sucked at it. Mr. False Start couldn’t handle it. Dallas signed him and moved him back to his natural guard position and he thrived.
And talk about bad picks, the Cards took Evan Boehm in the 4th round, Dallas took Dak Prescott 7 picks later. Remember, he took Brandon Williams in the third too and lets not forget Nkemdiche in the first. Wow Keim certainly knows where the talent is. David Johnson was just a lucky afterthought because he really wanted Abdullah. Most of us were begging for Dak, but not Keim. Keim, for the love of god please stop drafting small school/non-football school players like Gunter, Williams, Miller, Christian, and Toner. WRs might pan out, but not other positions.
Honestly, this team needs to rebuild. As much as I would love Larry Legend to return, I can’t see him doing it. He’s given his heart and soul to this team and he deserves better. I see him hanging them up or signing with a winner, like New England. Sickens me to this day that Michael Floyd has a ring and Larry doesn’t. Larry might return if the next paragraph happens.
Mr. Keim, you have ONE JOB this off-season, get a franchise QB in the Draft. I don’t care what it takes, but get in the top two to draft Darnold or Rosen. If you have to trade Peterson, do it. I love Peterson, but he deserves better too. He is the best CB in the NFL and this team has done nothing on the other side but patchwork. Whatever it takes, the 2018 and 2019 first round picks? Done. Throw in a third rounder too? Done. Stanton is mundane, won’t lose you games necessarily, but won’t win them either. Gabbert? Really? Sadly, I can see this team not drafting a QB, again, or selecting a guy in the 5th round. Ugh. I hope I’m wrong, but with the draft I’m usually right when I don’t want to be.
Here’s the thing Keim, you eff up the next draft, I’m done. I’m sick of mediocrity. I’m sick of Cardinals standing for::Can Anyone Really Doubt It’s Now Another Losing Season?
We need a franchise QB and the time is now. There is a lot of young talent on this team that could make the team great for the next decade. It all starts with a QB and an offensive line. Draft the QB, buy the line. We have the RB, a good WR core, great LBs, and the best CB in the league. Everyone can see what is missing Mr. Keim, why the eff can’t you?
By Ralph Whisk on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Pathetic line play on both sides and special teams are weak. Thought I was watching an early pre-season game.
By Scott H on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
As much as I love Arians, I think his loyalty is a critical flaw. Because with the on-going poor play of our ST’s, there is NO WAY there shouldn’t have been a coaching change by now. Amos shouldn’t be here at all. He never should have made it to the end of LAST season. Should have DEFINITELY been a change made during the off-season. But he’s still here. And the results are still the same.
I’m sorry, but you have to be able to recognize when people need to be let go. And then, to actually do it.
By Scott H on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Here is the sign of a weak team – we were moving the ball at will in the 1st quarter and totally dominated the Cowboys. Scored on the opening drive, looked like we would be able to score often. We were operating so efficiently on offense that the Cowboys offense didn’t even know what the ball looked like. All was well.
Then…..a TD is negated by a holding call, then we miss a FG. And all the air goes out of the balloon right there. You FELT the momentum shift before the Cowboys even did anything. And we never got it back. THAT is a weak team. When a team loses momentum that easily and can’t do anything to get it back, that is weak.
Just like the Bengals against the Packers on Sunday. They were cruising, they were doing everything right, had a big lead. But then they did what bad teams always do – they FOUND a way to lose. That was us last night.
Pathetic.
By Corgon on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Maybe Veldheer has to play on the left side.
By Dr. G. on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Simply put…I cannot find much disagreement on the post game fan analysis, so I’ll add but one item: it is likely we have the Franchise QB on the inactive list every week, that being Gabbert; he just needs opportunity to prove some of us wrong.
’tis interesting and gratifying how avoiding the emotionally laced things can clean up the blog.
Darren = Are there 2 Eric Gs?
Be well Cards Fans
By TucsonTim on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
64,000 people saw a team that is fundamentally unchanged from last season thanks to the hopes that aging veterans would play better, a poor draft, loss of play makers and no significant FA acquisitions other than 2 new kickers…how’s that working out.
By Eric G on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Dr G
Nope, same person
By JTDG on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
So, the cure for the Oline woes;
How about the niners, who as a team, have only 3 sacks.
So, do the cards oline get praised for one week as they give time for Palmer or do the niners finally start finding the QB?
I’m betting on Solomon Thomas, Deforest Buckner , Elvis Dumervil and Arik Armstead to get going this week.
Maybe the move to 2-2 and everyone says see, back on track till you have Fletcher Cox and company the following week and then Gerald McCoy and boys the next week.
I don’t know if Palmer survives past the Tampa game.
By Eric on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
I don’t know if it takes a rocket scientist to know that Veldheer is clearly not playing well enough to be in the nfl. Veldheer should be moved to Right Guard, Boehm moved to Center where he is supposed to be. Cards should bring in Cyrus Kouandjio for Right Tackle and get Dorian Johnson off the practice squad before he is poached like Ulrick John. Cards can put Ricky Seals Jones back on practice squad and bring up Dorian Johnson. AQ Shipley can either be cut or placed on sideline as backup. Veldheer can be cut as well if he doesn’t produce as guard. Dorian can take his spot.
By lacardinalsfan on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Is Amos still the Special Teams coordinator? I feel like a broken record from last year. Ugh
By TucsonTim on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Darren –
Pit V response : What’s your point? Veldheer significantly degraded at left tackle under the tutelage of that coaching.
Oh, the coaching stinks…I get it
By mitchaz on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
As long as BA and HG are running this offense, the offensive line will never be any good. This is year 5 and every year it’s the same old same old. They insist on leaving their tackles on islands and it affects their confidence and the confidence of the whole group, because winning 1 on 1 pass pro battled versus the best DEs and DTs in the NFL is no easy task.
This offense is an offensive lineman’s nightmare. To add insult to injury, they are f bombed all week by Goodwin, who clearly does not know how to build the players’ confidence. The scheme works against the linemen and the coaching works against them.
Go back and look at the Steelers offenses under Arians. Big ben was getting nailed left and right. Their tackles were getting regularly beaten. It’s nothing different here.
By D on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Has everyone lost their minds? Is UP now Down?
When a football player who served his country for 3 Tours of Combat has to feel like crap and basically apologize to his owner/coach/teammates for Standing for the National Anthem..when the NFL Commissioner says he is “proud of the actions of his players/coaches/owners” even though the majority of his buyers/consumers/ticket holders/FANS are angered by the Pregame circus, where Jerry Jones attempts to get the NFL to allow a decal for their helmets honoring slain Dallas Police Officers for a Pre Season Game and is Rejected.. and when Group Think has taken over, we have lost our Sport and our Country.
By Tod on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
This is on Keim.
You can’t always make lemonade when you are handed lemons … no matter how much sugar you add. Sometimes the lemons just aren’t that good.
Football is one and lost on the line.
I keep hearing about Keim Time and how great Keim is and … well … I still see the same average O line that we typically see. We don’t have one Cardinal Pro Bowler, candidate or honorable mention on the O line … that speaks volumes for Keim Time.
To partially plagiarize a quote from Mr. Keim … “Keim has to get better”
By Dan on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Veldheer is done, been done. Not as advertised. Somebody needs to take his rollerskates off and put on a pair of cleats. Tired of this crap offensive line……absolutely no excuse………….beat on a 3 man rush on numerous occasions because out Tackles are not quick enough or good enough to force the edge rushers to the inside where all the help is? WOW! Obviously we need an upgrade……trade John Brown……trade Bethel…………….draft picks.
By Coach K on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
In my post a few days ago I talked about using our tight ends to break down the Dallas defense. Bingo, we start the game and connecting with tight ends who are wide open 10-15 yards behind the linebackers. After that, what happened? BA changes the plan and starts his high risk play calling instead of taking what the defense was giving.
The second half was our failure to adjust to the Dallas 3-6-2 defensive alignment which opens up the draw play and swing passes to the flats. Instead, BA attacks the deep third where it takes too long for our receivers to beat the defenders.
This is what caused the sacks. Even with three defenders rushing. BA asking Palmer to do the impossible. Offensive line too slow and too short armed didn’t help matters.
4th Quarter was a mess. 1 minute left BA should take the field goal and try onside kick. It was the only option for a potential win. Why did he not give us that opportunity Darren?
That’s what I would like you to ask him?
By Darren Urban on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Coach K —
RE: Final drive
I thought he might kick to make it eight, but saying it was the only option for a potential win is simply false.
You needed 11. So you need a TD. How does kicking a FG there make it the only option? In fact, under your scenario, the “only option for a potential win,” at least in regulation, would be to not kick the field goal. Otherwise best-case scenario was overtime.
By Coach K on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
On a bright note:
I am enjoying watching Calais Campbell play for the Jags.
What an enjoyable option to the faltering Cardinals.
By Scott H on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Steve Keim, I would like to smack you in the mouth right now. Because you have no business putting the wrong players in the wrong positions – in Veldheer’s case, SOOOOO horribly mis-placed – then coming out and saying they need to play better.
Dude, there are entirely too many players here right now that need to be playing better. Well, WHO is the guy bringing all these players here? That would be you.
To echo the sentiments of JTDG, these are YOUR players. YOU are the one who is drafting them and / or has them playing where they are. At some point ( like, NOW ), we have to stop looking at all these guys that need to be playing better and we have to start looking at the people who are bringing them here.
Again, that is YOU. When are YOU going to start taking some responsibility??
Nkemdiche?? OMG, what a BUST this kid is! Played even fewer snaps this week than he did last. And it looks like all he has really mastered at this point is how to jump off-sides. This kid looks like he has NO CLUE what he is doing. And he is another of YOUR first round picks, now into his 2nd season. Again, where is YOUR responsibility here???
Nkemdiche – so far, a BUST. ZERO impact in his rookie year.
Humphries – how the hell do we know? He can’t even get on the damn field. But we DO know he also made ZERO impact during HIS rookie year. As pointed out, we don’t even know how he is going to play on the left side.
Cooper – please, do we even need to say anything???
Reddick – hey, maybe you finally got one right.
What we’re ending up with is consecutive years of virtually NO impact / contribution from our FIRST ROUND picks, man! Hence, my previous statement that YOU DON’T KNOW HOW TO BUILD A TEAM.
So, don’t you dare come out every Monday talking about how disappointed you are in this player’s play and how this player needs to play better. It is becoming clear that YOU are the source of this problem.
By Halagator on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
Same old boo birds on here as always…Couple quick stats for you all..
At the end of the 2016 the Cardinals are:
86-73-1 over the past 10 seasons…that’s good for 12th best record in the league during that span and finishing .500 or better in 7 of those seasons. The 3 worst teams during that span are the Rams, Browns, and Jaguars. No we aren’t the top 3 like The Patriots, Packers or Steelers but I would say we are certainly not the worst. We are better than the league average during that 10 year span.
The season isn’t over after 3 games and we haven’t crowned a Super Bowl champ yet…so lets see how it plays out before we call for wholesale changes. Football or in fact any sport has always been about winning the next game. On to the 49ers game!
Lets go Cards!
By clssylssy on Sep 26, 2017 | Reply
JTDG, Mitchaz, Scott, Keviin, D, Creditcard, Dr.G., & others…
The 9ers may not impress on paper, but did you see them play the Rams? They have passion, speed, physicality, toughness, tanacity and they fight for every blade of grass to make plays. Pierre Garson and Navarro Bowman are so energized they look like they are in their early 20’s with football IQ and savy beyond their years! Do do things worry me, yeah, gotta admit they do. And remember Brian Hoyer? He was our backup or backup’s backup and he’s mobile and throwing pretty accurate pases. I’m not sure what to make of their stats but they do pass the eyeball test and I think we’re going to need a truck of Geritol (or is that a banned substance?) ora magitian/miracle worker with a better spheel than…”You gotta do better”
What do you think? Am I just being a little to harsh on the guys? I know within the division teams always play harder so do you think being a division game will spur us on to victory. Can old ways beat youthful enthusiasm?