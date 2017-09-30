Posted by Darren Urban on September 30, 2017 – 11:56 am

Bruce Arians had said a roster move was likely with the news Mike Iupati was likely headed to injured reserve, and the Cardinals did so Saturday, promoting tackle/guard Vinston Painter from the practice squad. Iupati was officially placed on IR with a triceps injury.

Painter was just added to the practice squad a couple of weeks ago, and has been around in his brief NFL career. Painter — 6-foot-4 and 318 pounds — was a sixth-round pick of Denver in 2013. Since then he has spent time with the Browns, Giants, Dolphins and Redskins. With all the injuries, another offensive lineman was needed. If D.J. Humphries can’t go Sunday and Will Holden has to play, Painter would join Daniel Munyer as the only healthy backups on the line.