Humphries will not play against 49ersPosted by on October 1, 2017 – 11:31 am
D,J, Humphries is not playing yet, and that will leave the Cardinals with a seriously depleted offensive line this week. With Mike Iupati going on injured reserve and Alex Boone unable to play after hurting his pectoral muscle, the Cards will keep John Wetzel at left tackle and use rookie Will Holden at left guard today against the 49ers. (It’s been a big week for Holden, who proposed to his girlfriend on the field after Monday night’s game.)
As previously noted by coach Bruce Arians, receivers Smokey Brown (quad) is active for the first time since the opener, and J.J. Nelson (hamstring) will also play. How much each is able to play will be something to monitor.
Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams, who has played little the first three games, is also inactive for the first time.
— QB Blaine Gabbert
— RB D.J. Foster
— WR Chad Williams
— CB Tramon Williams
— T D.J. Humphries (knee)
— G Alex Boone (chest)
— DL Robert Nkemdiche (calf)
By Scott H on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
Robert Nkemdiche – thanks for nothing.
DJ Humphries – ditto.
I’m sorry….didn’t we hear that Humphries was saying during the week that he couldn’t wait to get back out there?
There has seemed, recently, to be such…..odd communication related to injuries, how serious they are / are not, and when players are expected to return. During the week, it seemed like Humphries AND Iupatii were likely to return. Then, about 3 minutes later, Iupati goes on IR and not long after, Humphries doesn’t really seem like he’s gonnna be ready, either.
OK.
And, of course, with John Brown ( sorry, I’m not calling him Smoky anymore…not when there’s NO smoke at all ), we’re never sure how much he will be able to do. Anyone even remember when it was any different?
Anyone going to be surprised when Bruce Arians is in the hospital again?? No, there is nothing funny about that. No humor is intended. I’m serious! Because trying to run this team with all the injuries and the on-going un-certainty with some players has GOT to be stressful.
By Darren Urban on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
Scott H —
RE: Humphries
I believe Humphries suffered a late-week setback in practice. Thus the flip.
By steve on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
Nkemdiche is starting to turn into a wasted draft pick, he isn’t failing to disappoint so far.
By shannon robinson on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
A Tip of the Cardinals’ Wing to Will Holden with his first start! This is a great pressure game for the offensive line for time to come through boys.
By tom manoogian on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
nkemdiche,,humphries both a waste of a ton of money.both need to be cut.they should not be allowed to be paid,but they will get a ton of mony and be a total waste.it is one thing to be hurt it’s another to be a clowney clone.
By Kevin Powell on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
Well maybe our backups can play better because so far our starting offensive line has been a dissapointment. We need to come together and pull this one out. GO CARDINALS
By carlsonchemist on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
Hi Darren,
What mystifies me is just how effective a three-man rush was against our 5-man O-line (and that doesn’t even take into consideration when a tight-end or running-back was held back to block for Carson). Dallas consistently either produced pressure on Carson or sacked him! How can that be? Is it possible that our O-line talent is the absolute bottom of the barrel in the NFL?
I just can’t visualize any scenario beyond a rare exception where three pass-rushers could overcome 5-7 o-line men intent to keep their QB upright! But Dallas rushed three men without impunity and was rewarded with success!
Can you, Darren, or another Cardinal’s fan help me to make sense of this number’s game? I’d really appreciate any realistic explanation as to how a three-man rush can consistently be successful when attacking a QB.
Thanks. Go Cards!
By Richard S on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
I watched the Rams-Dallas game on NFL package. Rams are for real. Likely to be crowned NFC West Champions
By carlsonchemist on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
I’ve been a Cardinals fan from the moment they arrived to Phoenix (some of you might recall how they were the Phoenix Cardinals). And I’ve been among the greatest fans of John Brown. There was something about John that made him likeable and somebody to root for. He’s never had off the field problems and was the type of person that any of us would treasure to have as an uncle who interacts with our most precious asset…our children.
Unfortunately, as a retired chemist, and a BSN nurse, John has been dealt a cruel hand in life. He is afflicted with a hereditary disease (sickle-cell trait) that nobody can be expected to overcome. Football is a violent sport and there are frequent hits from opponents. That’s not to mention that this sport also requires bodies to function at their absolute peak performance.
I don’t think that anybody will dispute that the distribution of oxygen to all tissues in the body of an athlete is paramount to an athlete’s success. John Brown’s unfortunate hereditary disease is taking it’s toll on his performance. As much as he wants to be in the fray, his physiology simply won’t allow him to do so.
I don’t profess to pass judgement on the select few who tossed verbal poison darts at John Brown or challenged his desire to be impactful. The desire to be impactful on John Brown’s part is definitely there. Unfortunately, his body has failed him; and that’s no disgrace on him.
John Brown is a fighter and has the talent (that’s what elevated him to the NFL level of competition). I wish I could be proven wrong. I hope that John Brown is able to impact the game. Hat’s off you you John Brown. You’ve been among my favorites.
Pat Tillman was a fighter and deserves to be at the top of the list of Cardinal greats! Unfortunately, John is gone, and I’d love to see that he was remembered for his close family encounters with Carson Palmer.
As a fan, I love you John Brown (you’ve been my favorite). But you have been dealt a cruel hand and as much as I love you as an impactful player, I acknowledge that your QB play is limited by your offensive line.
Minus the offensive line, I trust in Carson Palmer and the Cardinals receivers.
Go Cards
By Scott H on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
Darren –
Thanks. I can’t believe you haven’t tossed me out of here, with my sour mood lately. Can’t help it.
The whole season feels like a setback.
By Louis Callegari on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
cards are a bad football team the coach and g.m. must be fired .
By Joe on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
Blaine Gabbert is our best chance for success on offense
By Coach K on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
8 Minutes left in the 4th quarter.
CJ2K looks good. Nice runs and two big catches.
What does B.A. do?
Takes him out in the red zone and we go three and out.
B.A. has to be the worst red zone play caller in the history of the NFL
Unbelievable!
By Scott H on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
So…..into the 4th qtr and it’s a 12-12 FG slugfest.
Great.
So….they win and it really ain’t gonna feel all that impressive.
Or….they lose and it feels dreadful.
Didn’t we used to be a contender???
By CARDS62 on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
Battle of the field goals!
Andy Lee just had a very nice punt to pin SF deep so hopefully D can hold and we win with our 5th FG. We have not hit our TEs with a pass yet I believe and they are taking Fitz away but our running backs are getting open so hopefully we have our TEs block and release late and hit a big one or just keep dunking to our running backs. Man this is a nail bitter. Man if we ever return a kickoff or punt for a big gainer in a game that matters I think I will faint!!
By carlsonchemist on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
OMG! The Cards offensive line is offensive! They’re on the take from the 9er’s! Shame on them!
By CARDS62 on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
Are you kidding me we get the ball at the 45 and we get sacked on 2 out of 3 plays and lose 16 yards! So very frustrating!
By Scott H on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
So, 4 min left, still tied. Just watched SF punt from their own 3. Cards get it at their own 45 and manage to go backwards 20 yards, courtesy of 2 sacks.
Ah, the joys of watching a game that neither team wants to win. Or, let’s be honest, maybe neither of them CAN win.
And I get the O-line situation. But, my God, doesn’t a damn VETERAN QB have to know to throw it away sometimes instead of taking 10 yard losses???????????
By Dr. G. on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
…those who tout #21 are correct about how good he is, especially when the ball doesn’t come his way! I could do that! …and then when he does make a play.… like Pass Interference in over time, it gives the 9ers a 1st down and keeps their drive alive. …just stupid s#%@ to lose the game. Overrated… to the max…
#21 should never return punts…he gives us no chance for much yardage, ever! He likes to wave at the crowd or run out of bounds.
Can’t stop the run… We need a miracle! I am very surprised Palmer is still conscious after all the hits he has taken…O=Line is pathetic…
By Dr. G. on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
Well, ((like#21)), Ward gave us a miracle against an 0-3 team! I got no more left tonight!
WHO BUT FITZ CAN GET IT DONE…GOOD NITE CARDS FANS!!
By Corgon on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
How is Larry? Is he ok?
By John on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
What are the chances Humphries and/or Boone are back next week?
By John on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
And does it make sense to consider giving Gabbert a look because he has some mobility? Even though Palmer seems to be doing pretty well considering the O line issues, he needs a pocket whereas Gabbert can move the pocket and seems to be a threat to pick up some yards with his feet too.
By John on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
At least if the Cards lose with Gabbert, you can just put the Blaine on him.
By CARDS62 on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
Well lets go ahead and have Fitz run for President. I think he had 1 catch for 5 yards all game and then he scores the only TD of the game. Way to go Fitz and Palmer.
We go 3 and out the last 3 times we have the ball excluding the kneel down in Q4, and then we let San Fran hold the ball for like 7 1/2 minutes and go down and score and I am thinking this baby is over and Carson is going to get killed and we go down and score in a couple of minutes. Wow my heart is still thumping but I will take it.
JTDG can you find me a punt returner on another team practice squad or at least 2 dudes who can block on a punt return cleanly? Scott H. I am going to make you crazy but I am looking for Ted Ginn again ha ha ha.
How many holding penalties did Boehm have ? I think 3. Palmer sacked 7 times and our running game 20 carries for 50 yards.
Thank you defense, Phil Dawson, Carson, Fitz, and especially the pass plays to the running backs for the victory. We have a lot of work to do before we get a quality win. Sorry but beating the Colts and 49ers in Overtime are not quality wins, but hey I will take it, but I hope our poor play will wake up our management team to try and improve our squad.
Go Cards beat Philly.
By CARDS62 on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
my bad Fitz had 3 catches for 13 yards before the touchdown grab, but you get the idea he was held in check all game until someone needed to make a play, and FItz did it for us again. Palmer had the horrible pick to start the game even thou he was under pressure, but Palmer was incredible on that drive in overtime so we have to also give him credit. Ellington out of the backfield also huge for game and final drive.
By JohnnyBluenose on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
Richard S…..yes, we have seen the future of the NFC West and we are not it. As for LRH, affectionately known as THE HYPHEN, he played well here as a Cardinal and seemed to be well-liked and respected by all. He has been out of football for about four years now, I think due to an injury. But another former Cardinal, similar to LRH to a degree, a useful role player but no superstar and about the same age (29), is still alive and kicking with the Atlanta Falcons. Well, not really kicking but he is returning kicks. Andre Roberts had a 61 yard kick return today. We sure could use a few of those.
By Roro on Oct 1, 2017 | Reply
I said it before the cards need to stay with the no huddle as you can see the only touchdown came from the 2min.no huddle drill it’s slow down the pass rush and maybe carson would make through the season. C’mon BA stop being stubborn and change the offense. Fitz. Is legendary the greatest cardinal ever….