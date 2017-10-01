Posted by Darren Urban on October 1, 2017 – 11:31 am

D,J, Humphries is not playing yet, and that will leave the Cardinals with a seriously depleted offensive line this week. With Mike Iupati going on injured reserve and Alex Boone unable to play after hurting his pectoral muscle, the Cards will keep John Wetzel at left tackle and use rookie Will Holden at left guard today against the 49ers. (It’s been a big week for Holden, who proposed to his girlfriend on the field after Monday night’s game.)

As previously noted by coach Bruce Arians, receivers Smokey Brown (quad) is active for the first time since the opener, and J.J. Nelson (hamstring) will also play. How much each is able to play will be something to monitor.

Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams, who has played little the first three games, is also inactive for the first time.

— QB Blaine Gabbert

— RB D.J. Foster

— WR Chad Williams

— CB Tramon Williams

— T D.J. Humphries (knee)

— G Alex Boone (chest)

— DL Robert Nkemdiche (calf)