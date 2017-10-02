Keim: Managing the injuriesPosted by on October 2, 2017 – 8:15 am
Sunday’s game wasn’t the textbook win, but Steve Keim doesn’t much care about that. “Anytime you can win a game ,it’s a positive,” the GM said Monday during the “Doug and Wolf” show on Arizona Sports 98.7. “I would’ve preferred to win 38-10, but I think winning a game like this early in the season can do some things for your team internally to build confidence.”
The Cardinals are now 2-2, but Keim, once again could have a significant injury with which he has to deal. This time it’s linebacker Markus Golden, who is getting an MRI after hurting his knee. “I’m always fearful anytime a player can’t return to the game,” Keim said. “If I was going to bet on anyone, I would bet on Markus for two reasons. One he walked off the field and I’ve had two ACL (injuries) and I know what it’s like. And there’s no tougher player on our team in terms of playing through pain.”
UPDATE: Ian Rapaport is reporting that Golden is out for the season after tearing his ACL.
Still, Keim said it’s his job to have a “plan in place” if there is a player lost. Losing Golden would be a blow. Keim said it would be “hard to say” if left tackle D.J. Humphries (knee) will be back this week. Guard Alex Boone (pectoral) might be ahead of schedule, Keim said, but he too is iffy.
— The Eagles are another team with a good pass rush and the fractured nature of the offensive line gives pause. The Cardinals managed to protect Carson Palmer pretty well in overtime Sunday as opposed to a rough afternoon the rest of the game. But Palmer was hit 16 times, which is way too many, and they have to find a way to drop that number.
— Keim wasn’t saying wide receiver John Brown, who is still dealing with the quad issue, is 100 percent healthy. But he “just brings another element to the offense that we’ve missed.” The question is how well Smoke bounces back. Brown played in the opener and found that his quad got worse. The Cardinals have to hope Brown can start playing every week.
— There was praise for Palmer — “Two weeks in a row Carson has played very, very well,” Keim said, but again, there is the obvious: Without better protection, Palmer’s success is somewhat limited.
— There were too many holding penalties on the offense, while the defense did some bend-but-not-break work to keep the Cards in it (and the way the Cards’ D performed in the fourth quarter was excellent, to force overtime.)
— Keim said running back Andre Ellington is playing with a lot of confidence, which isn’t surprise given that Ellington is now healthy. “He is a natural fit in this offense, especially in the passing game,” Keim said.
— As for 11? “To finish is with a kiss by Larry Fitzgerald was special,” Keim said.
Hard to discuss football after what happened in Vegas.
I’ll never question C. Palmer’s toughness, he is taking a beating.
Unfortunately, I was unable to sell my tickets but Personally, if the NFL keeps playing games like yesterday, they won’t have to worry about fans leaving from players taking a knee, instead they will leave for the poor play of the players.
Penalties, dropped passes, errant throws, poor blocking, mental issues, poor refs, it was not up to NFL standards in my eyes.
The niners had multiple receivers open, who dropped passes, including a couple deep ones. Then, to top it off, Hoyer missed so many open receivers by 10 yards or more. Sometimes, I wasn’t even sure who he was throwing to. Then, after a FG, the cards would drive down (inside the 5 twice) only to have penalties and sacks, move them back.
The cards offensive line is so bad, I think it is becoming hard to comprehend. Yes, there was 6 sacks, but I believe two were taken away because the holding penalty was accepted.
Boehm had so many holding penalties, I thought he got confused when the players were supposed to lock arms.
The line protected on the last drive? Wasn’t there a sack , that was taken away because of a hold by Boehm? I saw it so much, I could be wrong.
Both teams dropped how many ints. Even the int the niners had went right through one niners hands into another. The cards had Dansby miss one, Bethel miss one. It was horrible how neither team could make plays when needed. Everyone in the stands around me were saying, well that’s why these two teams will be in the top 10 in the draft. No one, Niners or Card fan, around me in the stands thought this was a good game.
Then to top it off, I think they let some Pop Warner refs do the game. If you watched the game on TV, can you tell me how Peterson had a PI in overtime, and how Bethea had a PI. Both times, Mathieu was on coverage, so the PI’s were away from the ball. As for John Brown’s TD, after seeing the replay, even the niner fans began gathering their stuff. How was that not a TD. Same with Ellingtons.
Terrible job by refs.
This was really bad football.
Cards gut check? Check.
Monday prayers.
Ellington came up big in that game. Hope he can keep contributing like that.
It’s Keim’s job to have a plan in place? Oh, my…..I think I’m just gonna leave that one alone.
By CARDS62 on Oct 2, 2017 | Reply
Since we have been discussing Steve Keim a lot lately I think it will be good if you look at BA victory speech in the locker room and notice Steve Keim in the background. You can find it on this website. Keim does not look happy to me especially compared to Michael Bidwill or BA. This actually makes me very happy as Steve Keim understands we are not going anywhere but down the way we are playing.
Now the big question is can Mr. Keim do anything to improve our chances of winning which is what all of us have been discussing these past weeks? I must admit my opinion of him has been going down last year and much more so this year. I know some have already made up their minds and I understand why and they have facts on their side, and I am very angry about this year, but I am not ready to write him off just yet. I do not think there is any skill harder to obtain than the ability to be able to evaluate talent. Just hoping Mr. Keim learns from his mistakes and drafts us a franchise QB next year and improves our lines, special teams, CB and WR position.
Go Cards beat those Eagles and please protect Carson Palmer. The old guy is getting killed.
This may not be a popular thing to say but since very little of what I say turns out to be popular, I got nothing to lose.
Look, as much as Palmer is struggling behind an O-line that is beyond decimated at this point…..AND as much as I have the utmost respect for his willingness to tough it out…..does anyone else think that MAYBE he wouldn’t have to take as many hits and sacks as he does if he would just throw it away sometimes? Even if he is doing so in the interest in trying to make a play, he has always had a tendency to hang onto the ball too long.
OK. But I think that is a part of the problem, too. And maybe that is something he needs to work on. Because the sacks aren’t just hurting him. They’re hurting us, too, when a 15-yard sack takes us out of FG range or when a 2nd & short becomes a 3rd & long or when it puts our punter 15 yards further back.
Are ALL of these sacks because of the O-line? I don’t think they ALL are. I applaud Palmer’s toughness and his willingness to hang in there to try to make a play. But when a play is just not there to be made, you have to throw it away and live to fight another day. SOMETIMES, even great QB’s need to do that.
I think he needs to be coached to be more mindful of that.
first of all, the ol WAS NOT ANY BETTER IN OVERTIME-9ERS WERE IN PREVENT DEFENSE AND STILL GOT SOME PRESSURE.
during the broadcast the tv replay CLEARLY showed ellington and browns catches were good. the ex head of officials agreed and like us was fumbuzzled when both were ruled incomplete.
the 2 early trips to the red zone-not counting the 4rth down fg-6 plays-NOT ONE THROW TO LARRY…*(^%##&((^^%$%()(**%…if carson is gonna force throws, why not throw to a covered larry WHO CAN JUMP instead of jj and smoke who are not tall????????
based on our ol i would keep te’s in for extra protection, throw short passes to backs if no blitz and at least once every series throw larry a 50/50 ball…that would have to be better than all the hits on carson.
even so, cards showed grit…esp after golden left-you could tell entire defense was tired
if goldens out, deone plays and reddick takes goldens spot-maybe with his speed we can get some sacks.
IF jj and smoke can at least play some and IF we can limit somewhat blount cards will win at philly.
JTDG
The Boehm line made me laugh. Thanks I needed that.
You are correct that this was a poor game from an execution point of view by players, coaches and refs. I do think the players gave effort on both sides.
I am so glad we won, but deep down I have to question how badly did the 49ers coaching staff want to win? Last 3 possessions in regulation we just need a FG to win and we can not even pick up a first down. Overtime starts and 49ers go to a prevent defense which plays right into our hands. If me I keep the pressure on and rush at least 5 every play, and you are correct we did have a sack/hold on the same play in OT and gave up like 7 or 8 sacks.
I think the 49ers punted 7 times and we had like 7 return yards and when you add in our penalties I think our punt return yards are negative.
When are the position coaches going to be held accountable? Do we really have to wait to go 4 – 12 for something to be done?
JTDG –
That had to be a tough one to sit through.
I may suffer a similar fate out here in Philly this week. I don’t think it will necessarily be bad football because the Eagles are a good team that is doing a lot of things right these days. So, it won’t be two bad teams who just can’t make a play between them. Unfortunately, I think it might just end up being a pounding. The Eagles do a good job of getting to the QB. They probably have the best pass rush we’ve seen so far. Palmer could take the worst beating he’s taken yet.
If the Eagles get ahead and have the Cardinals in a position where they have to throw on every play?? Ugh.
I have to say, I can only envy the Eagles for being able to do things like drafting good young QB’s and good young kickers…..making FA additions ( Blount ) that actually up-grade the team.
But how could anyone watching that game anywhere yesterday think it was anything other than bad football? What else could anyone possibly call it? a close game? Please.
So the takeaway is that Keim knows injuries as well as he knows how to draft. We have Boehm, Cowboys have Dak. Thanks Keim. Golden gone for the season hurts. I live in philly but not going to spend my hard earned money on scalped tickets and this swiss cheese offensive line tear apart Carson. I know Larry legend will have a great game too, he always torches them. Ugh.
I have to imagine that Dorian Johnson is a better option than Boehm.
Sorry to hear about Golden. I would give the edge rush responsibility in Golden’s absence to Reddick. Where is Nkemdeche?
I think Boehm is out of his league at guard and is better suited at center. When D.J comes back, it should get better, but I think that the O-Line, no-matter who is in there, has been neglected by Keim and the Cards are paying for it. I realize it is difficult to juggle salaries and players, but I think the O-line is need of new youth – of a caliber superior to Evan Boehm. It seems that skilled players are garnering more pay than ever and lesser skilled positions – like the O-line are not. I think that it is evident that colleges are not preparing the O-line players for the NFL, and when they get here – they aren’t ready. In today’s NFL it seems that a good
O-lineman is a skilled player, but isn’t so compensated. Then there are the ones that do get compensated and don’t perform – JV.
Also I think Elijah Penny has some potential at RB, but doesn’t get many snaps. He seems like he’s more of a north-south up the middle runner, and if
used once in awhile, might keep the opponent’s D-Line respecting the run instead of bull rushing our O-line at every opportunity.
Wanting and trying to believe – but with all these injuries, it seems like a daunting task to stay competitive.
Last Minute Heroics:
What the Cardinals have proven in their two wins versus the Colts (away) and 49ers (home) is that they can overcome a myriad of mistakes in all three phases of the game and still win with last minute heroics.
In the Cardinals’ two losses against the Lions (away) and the Cowboys (home) the Cardinals proved that they cannot make a myriad of errors in all three phases of the game versus playoff caliber teams and keep the games close enough to win.
At 2-2, the Cardinals amazingly find themselves 1 game behind the top record teams in the NFC, although their 1-2 record right now versus NFC teams would push them down the ladder with NFC teams they are tied with.
Disturbing Patterns that Go Back to the Seattle Whooping at Home in Week 17 of 2015 and the Carolina Debacle in the NFC Championship Game of 2015:
* Offensive drives stalling left and right due to penalties, costly turnovers and red zone miscues.
* Slow starts.
* 3-4 poor decisions by Carson Palmer a game, sometimes with him panicking and throwing the ball right to the other team.
* Poor pass protection.
* No added help by TEs, slot WRs and RBs to chip DEs.
* Predictable snap counts.
* Poor adjustments at half-time.
* Defense disorganized and late getting set up before the snap.
* Defense readily losing contain virtually on every bootleg, waggle and misdirection play.
* Defense not covering TEs, WRs and RBs on bootlegs.
* Defense not blowing up screen passes and sniffing them out.
* Defensive line not getting inside push, nor getting their hands up into the passing lanes.
* Defense: sloppy tackling, slow to shed blocks.
* Special teams being outperformed each week.
* No pressure on other team’s punter and kicker.
* Missed FGs, XPTs and rushed punts.
* Slow, sloppy coverage on punt and kickoff teams.
* Poor blocking on punt and kickoff teams.
* Coaching: poor half-time adjustments.
* Coaching: wasted timeouts that come back to haunt the team.
* Coaching: throwing challenge flags on obvious calls.
* Coaching: constantly f bombing the refs.
Apply these pattern to yesterday’s 49ers’ game.
* Great first drive ruined by a rookie-esque panic throw from a veteran QB which set the tone for the rest of the game.
* Only 6 first half points.
* QB gets hit 17 times and is sacked 5 times.
* Little to no added help to OL from coaches as RBs, TEs and slot WRs all go right into their routes on the snap.
* Three times in a row late in the game on 3rd and 3 situations, Palmer gives no hard count and thus the 49ers’ pass rush a head start, which led to 2 sacks and throw short of the sticks. There was even a quarter break on the first one where the offense could have been alerted on the sidelines.
* 96% of the snaps went on first hut.
* After half-time the 49ers get the ball and march down the field. They were the team fired up, not the Cardinals. Fortunately they got their TD called back on an illegal pick, but they took at 9-6 lead. In fact, the 49ers never trailed in regulation.
* On one key 4th down and short with the 49ers going for it, d-line was late setting up and gave the 49ers an easy 1st down right up the middle.
* Defense gave up contain to Hoyer all afternoon, never defended it or put pressure on him once, nor did the LBers and DBs pick up the coverage soon enough.
* Special Teams outperformed again. The 49ers P Pinion flipped the field every time for well back…and averaged 50 yards a punt. Not only that, the Cardinals get their typical 3.0 punt return average and that was on the rare times they didn’t get flagged for holding. Punting from inside their 20 yard line led to the Cardinals getting the ball back inside their own 20 yard line. That’s the epitome of flipping the field.
* P Andy Lee was mostly good but he got pressured into a short punt in a situation where he could have pinned the ball inside the 10 and the punt coverage team gave up an average 10 yards a punt return to rookie Travis Taylor.
* Again, little to no half-time adjustments from Cardinals’ coaches.
* Again, another wasted timeout in the 3rd quarter on offense right before the 3rd quarter break, only for an ensuing 2nd down running play that got stuffed at the line of scrimmage.
* BA had a couple good reasons to bark at the refs…still can’t figure out how the Ellington TD was over-turned. Even Mike Pereirra was convinced it was a TD. The TD to John Brown looked legit as well. Still, one has to wonder if all the barking at the refs continues to work against the Cardinals.
YET…despite this LITANY of errors…Carson Palmer, the makeshift offensive line and a quartet of eager and thirsty WRs…pulled the proverbial rabbit out of the hat just when it appeared the rabbit had fallen into the deepest and darkest rabbit warren.
The much embattled Carson Palmer somehow some way managed to turn a 60 minute Jackson Pollack splatter canvas into a 3 minute Rembrandt when he threw the picture perfect game winning pass to G.O.A.T. Cardinals’ WR Larry Fitzgerald!
Kudos to the defense for giving up 5 FGs instead of the 5 TDs the Rams allowed to the 49ers. The defense bended a lot in this game, but, in the end, they dd not break like they dd against the Cowboys on MNF.
What’s Next?
Was curious to hear during BA’s post-game presser that he told the team all week that the game was going to come down to the wire and that the team needed to build on whatever ways they could find to pull the game out.
What do you make of that strategy on BA’s part?
On the one hand, what did it say to his team that he thought they wouldn’t be able to put away the 0-3 49ers at home?
On the other hand, was it a smart move to prepare the team mentally for a tight game and what it could mean going forward to pull it out?
The answer to this question will be what happens in Philly this week. BA said he made that forecast because he believed the team needed to build on whatever it was that would get them the win.
Keim Time Trade?
At 2-2 the Cardinals find themselves, unlike last year, very much in the thick of the NFC West championship race and the NFC playoff hunt.
Could much needed offensive line and quite possibly pass rushing (the ACL injury to Markus Golden) help be on the way?
If Keim’s off-season moves are an indication of where Keim’s focus is, he will not mortgage any aspect of the future to help with the present. And if so, what does this continue to suggest about Keim’s view of the team’s present chances?
Offense:
* It would be very timely to get T D.J. Humphries back this week and slide John Wetzel down to LG. Word is that G Alex Boone is farther along in his rehab than expected. That should be big to get him back, especially now that Mike Iupati is on the IR.
* Would Daniel Munyer be a better option at G versus Philly than Will Holden? With Holden struggling in pass pro, Carson Palmer was loath to step up in the pocket (even at times when he could), which made things all the more challenging for the tackles, as Palmer stayed pretty much transfixed on the deep back arc of the pocket.
* Can Evan Boehm bounce back from his worst game as a Cardinal, like Veldheer did versus the 49ers?
* Can John Brown play again this week? His presence was a big lift.
* How can Fitz be targeted so much versus the Cowboys and so little versus the 49ers? Does Palmer pay too much attention to the Browns and Nelson?
* Why does BA sub in Penny in the red zone when Ellington is killing it in the passing and sprint draw game and Chris Johnson is already running hard between the tackles? Nothing against Penny, but why make changes when the top 2 players are playing well?
* Will the Cardinals get any consistency out of their TEs this year? What a woeful unit.
Defense:
* Good to see the interior defensive linemen show up stronger versus the 49ers (Peters, Gunter, Pierre and Williams in particular). Can they build on this performance?
* Why has Markus Golden been crashing down and losing contain so much? Is he coached to do that? Why has he been missing so many tackles? Who takes his place? Kareem Martin can set the edge, but he’s not very athletic. With Deone Bucannon back, can the coaches switch Reddick over to SAM OLB? It would be superb to make the defense faster and more athletic.
* Kudos to Tyvon Branch for his stellar play. He has the Caridnals’ only “elite” PFF player grade for the season (91.8) thus far. The next highest PFF player grade on the whole team are Corey Peters at 81.4 and Chandler Jones at 80.1. On offense, the top 3 are Larry Fitzgerald (78.9), Jaron Brown (75.3) and John Brown (74.4), Carson Palmer is at 74.1.
* While he had his fair share of struggles at times, again Tyrann Mathieu seems to be getting stronger as the game goes along. Will his return to Philly be an inspirational one?
* Man, Karlos Dansby came so close to swiping his 20th interception. Could this be the week?
* Is Budda Baker at FS going to happen sooner rather than later? Good to see him and Bethel sniff out the 49ers’ deep pass attempt to Robinson late in the game.
Special Teams:
* Great to see Phil Dawson return to form. Those pressure packed kicks were clutch. Will be build on this?
* Is Patrick Peterson really all that interested in returning punts? What a boost that could be if he was.
* What about D.J. Foster as a punt returner?