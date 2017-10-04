Posted by Darren Urban on October 4, 2017 – 9:22 am

Jaron Brown is coming off his career-best performance, gaining 105 yards receiving on eight catches and making a pair of important grabs in overtime as the Cardinals beat the 49ers. But perhaps more impressive has been the way the wideout has come back off the ACL tear he suffered in October of 2016.

Brown played 99 snaps in the overtime game — 82 at wide receiver, 17 on special teams — to continue a heavy workload he’s had all season. With John Brown’s quad injury and J.J. Nelson’s recent hamstring issues, it’s the guy who is less than a year removed from tearing an ACL that has stepped in and up. His snap totals for each game, working backwards, have been prolific:

— 82-17

— 76-15

— 50-12

— 55-15

Brown had said as soon as the offseason started last year he was confident in being ready for 2017. Through four games he already has 205 yards receiving, just 24 yards short of his current season-best. Always a behind-the-scenes kind of personality, Brown just shook his head at the idea of a 99-snap game.

“I never really get into counting them,” Brown said. “I just wake up the next morning, get out of bed and get into the cold tub.”

He added, “I definitely feel it.”

Regardless of the ACL comeback, Brown — who is playing on a one-year deal and will be unrestricted after the season — is an important cog. This week, with the rough news of Markus Golden’s own ACL injury, Brown provides hope for a teammate that a quick recovery toward a productive season can happen.