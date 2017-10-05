The (loss of) Markus Golden effectPosted by on October 5, 2017 – 4:27 pm
Earlier in the week, Bruce Arians noted that the loss of Markus Golden went beyond the field, that losing him “takes a lot of the spirit out of the defense.” That’s understandable. There are always certain guys every year that are the emotional bellweather of a team or a side of the ball. Tyrann Mathieu was that guy in 2015, which is one reason why things got sideways after his ACL injury.
Golden radiates that energy. It’s cliche to talk about a “motor” but that’s just a tangible name to give to what emanates from some players. Players like Golden. I always found it interesting to talk to Markus in terms of motivation, like in camp when I asked him about the idea of getting into a season that could be the last for guys like Fitz and Palmer. He said that’d be good, but he was looking to win a title not for those guys but for himself and the team. There aren’t many sidestreets for Golden when it comes to football. There’s one highway to race down, and that’s about going 100 percent all the time and hopefully having it mean a win.
That’s the spirit that Arians spoke about. Defensive coordinator James Bettcher said he wasn’t concerned about it. “But certainly aware,” Bettcher added.
“It’s something that, when you have guys like that who run around, who chase balls from the backside, or jump on pile guys, guys that play with such a high energy or high motor, when you lose a guy like that, you are aware of that,” Bettcher said. “The challenge is for other guys to assume that identity, for other guys, whether it be Kareem (Martin) or Haason (Reddick) on the field, they need to play with their hair on fire.”
Having the next guy play hard is one thing. But to be driven like Golden is, to me that’s a personality trait and not something that can be learned. You are or are not, to paraphrase Yoda. So we will see what the defense is or is not now that Golden isn’t around.
Tags: Markus Golden
By Scott H on Oct 5, 2017 | Reply
The spirit of Markus Golden that we lose with his absence just heightens the realization of the total nothingness we are getting from Robert Nkemdiche. This kid is killing us this year.
By Jo Ball on Oct 5, 2017 | Reply
Scott,
Re: Nkemdiche
The good news: he has already matched his output from last year.
The bad news: he had 1 tackle and 0 sacks last year.
Lol
By Joe Cardea on Oct 5, 2017 | Reply
Darren, I always thought He Whose Name Must Not Be Spoken would have been a good outside linebacker. I always thought of OLB’s as being lighter and faster than ILB’s. Am I wrong in that? I raise HWNMNBS because I think Reddick could be a great OLB. Not that they need him there.
By Darren Urban on Oct 5, 2017 | Reply
Joe —
RE: ILB/OLB
I get it but what made DW special was his sideline-to-sideline speed, which in this defense is so important as the DL tries to keep the LBs clean to make plays. That’s the idea with Reddick playing inside.
By DZ on Oct 5, 2017 | Reply
Golden will certainly be missed but with that comes an opportunity for Martin.
I think, he will embrace and make an impact given the amount of games in front of him this year to settle in and find his game.
More importantly, I am excited to see Buchannon back on the field and he is the one we truly missed. Did you notice the few plays he was in there last week, he changed the tempo of the defense. That will help Martin too.
Let Riddick marinate a little more here and there giving Buchannon a chance to gain his legs back throughout the game and he will give you years of payback.
The concern should and always be the O Line.
By georgiebird on Oct 5, 2017 | Reply
Agree 100% with your assessment of Markus as a spirited player. Markus is probably the “toughest” player we have had since Boldin and Dockett -his spirit will be missed.
However, as I have mentioned before Markus has no natural position in the 3-4. Markus is to small for the DL and too slow for OLB and probably too slow for ILB coverages.
But no one can question his “motor”.
Hopefully, someone will emerge to play the speed oriented OLB position.
By Darren Urban on Oct 5, 2017 | Reply
Georgie —
RE: Golden
By your assessment he wouldn’t have a position in the 4-3 either, so you’re basically saying a guy who had 12.5 sacks in the NFL is too something-or-other to be any good in the NFL. I don’t get it. At what point does production matter?
By Creditcard on Oct 5, 2017 | Reply
I nominate Robert Nkemdiche for all OTA player of the universe. He is the greatest OTA player to ever wear a pair o shorts and tee shirt. The kid is absolutely amazing during OTAs.