Watford returns to get start in Philly
With no Alex Boone today (he’s unable to play because of his pectoral injury) the Cardinals will turn to Earl Watford to start at left guard, after Watford made his homecoming this week — both to the Cardinals, after leaving as a free agent, and here to Philadelphia, where he grew up. It’s yet another incarnation of the Cards’ in-flux offensive line, which will feature its third different starting lineup in five games.
The Cardinals will have their other two questionable players active: Wide receivers John Brown and J.J. Nelson. Cornerback Tramon Williams, who was inactive last week, is back to active status with new addition Scooby Wright not dressing.
— QB Blaine Gabbert
— WR Chad Williams
— RB D.J. Foster
— LB Scooby Wright
— T D.J. Humphries (knee)
— G Alex Boone (chest)
— DL Robert Nkemdiche (calf)
By Coach K on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
Why do we always receive the ball to open the game?
3 and out and the other team has the ball near mid-field.
I don’t get it.
By Darren Urban on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
Coach K —
RE: Receive
Didn’t have a choice vs. Eagles. Philly won toss, deferred. If you turn it down, Eagles would get ball first in both halves.
By Richard S on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
As porous as the offensive line looks, it will be hard to find another Quarterback who wants to replace Palmer. We should get a high draft pick though.
By Crash21 on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
This is gonna be a blowout, we are losing 21:0 and this is only 1Q.
By Eric G on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
21-0, ugh, I live in philly and so glad I didn’t buy tickets for the game. What an embarrassment. Pathetic.
By Canadian Redbird on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
Any chance we can fire Amos Jones before the end of the game !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Special teams are and have been pathetic for years. Come on Arians & Kiem ; WAKE UP !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
By Dr. G. on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
Wow, I can’t believe the 1st quarter start today–
– 3 and out start
– Dansby jumps to give a 1st down on 3 and long…leads to a TD
– Peterson looks lost giving a long gain 1st down
– Buchannon should not have been set up by the PP error for a TD
– Special teams overrunning every potential tackle
– O-line can’t open up anything for a run and gives up a sack.
– Nobody wants to tackle…overrunning and won’t wrap up
Bethel gives up a home run to close out the quarter
– Plus I detest announcer Chris Myers…keeps calling our QB “”Pawmer”” with his baby talk.
Freekin’ unbelievable how we look. As some say, “”they are a bunch of bums, but they’re our bums… long day ahead.
By Dr. G. on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
Carson looks fantastic today!! No, not that Carson…no help available.
By Jametruis Judge on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
I’m watching this cardinals and eagles game and I’m realizing that it’s time for BA to go. He doesn’t adjust to the game. Go no huddle and dink and sink. Not these 5 and 7 step drops. And in my personal opinion, the chemistry with our secondary left with Rashad Johnson and Powers. Then you let Jefferson go. BA and Keim are too smart for their on good. This season is a wash. No playoffs again this year. Time for a change at the head coach position. I use to be a fan of BA. B.u t hos unwillingness to change has turnt me away from him.
By faster on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
This game couldn’t have started any worse
lets hope it gets better now ….
By faster on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
a missed field goal, and look how much eaglesplayers are pushing the kicker.
time for a good book?
By Richard S on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
How many times do we need to run the kickoff back out of the end zone to realize the 25 yard line is a pretty good place to start.
By Jo Ball on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
Outcoached and outmatched in all 3 phases. Can’t do funny plays against good teams and get away with it. This ain’t the Colts or the 9ers.
By Corgon on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
I don’t like to say things like this, but Amos J. Is a liability. Every time when our ST is on the field, I have to walk out of the room, to aviod to see how the other team rape us. Unbelievable.
By Corgon on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
And still running in the middle. I don’t know what gives the confidence to BA to do this over and over. We don’t have the oline neither the runner for this.
By Louis Callegari on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
mr.Bidwill you better wake up . or you going to lose alot of fans. Fire the coach and the G.M . A.S.A.P.
By NJAzCardsFan on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
Good Lord….. I seriously doubt the Cards could beat the 0-4 NY Giants….
The ultimate in a pathetic performance!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
When the Cards go to London to play they should stay there……
By dkerry5242 on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
Cardinal Fans we have to face reality, this is a BAD football team.
BA has lost it, he has no imagination on offense. Now the defense is playing as bad as the offense, not to mention our pathetic special teams.
We were never in this game today, so I doubt we have much of a chance beating any team this year that has a winning record……frustrating.
By Roro on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
The cards are pathetic on offense/st ba need to hire a young oc/st i doubt that will happen cause mr. Risk it don’t want the biscuit..old coaches, qb,kicker, team,play calling and the oldest pro team without a championship over 70 years and counting. The result The same ole cards. Pathetic I can’t wait to hear the same cliches after a loss….
By Rick on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
This is horrible this team has no sense of urgency and no passion at all. We need a complete overhaul. Too old and too slow we are lucky to win 2 more games this year.
By clssylssy on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
Time to clean house again Mr Bidwill. Need to get an infusion of new progressive philosophies from top to bottom…this organization seems mired down in quicksand which is not fair to players or the fans.
These guys need to be paid on merit, not for just showing up. And, some of these contracts need to be renegotiated. It almost feels like some of these guys are trying to get cut or traded so they can reboot their careers. Time for the BASK experiment to be pronounced OVER!
By Ted on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
So at what point will BA, or any coach on this team for that matter, look at themselves in the mirror and take some personal responsibility for this teams weaknesses? Try something different? Or dare I say: make a coaching change??
We bring in new players to shore up Special Teams: same issues as last year
We bring in new o-lineman and shuffle around existing players: same issues as last year
Swapping out all those secondary pieces in our defense and losing Calais is starting to show its ugly head more and more
I appreciate everything BA has done for us helping change the culture and bringing a no nonsense attitude to AZ but his stubbornness is starting to hurt us more than help. He won’t hold his own coaches accountable. At some point you can’t keep blaming the players. Especially after you’ve shuffled around existing teammates and brought in new ones. Same results
Oh and our east coast woes continue. But BA will tell us that means nothing and they should just play better. Broken record
By TucsonTim on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
JJ have $$ on the under ??
By Dr. G. on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
Darren Fells …just saw him score a TD for the Lions…playing for a minimum deal… what is up with BA and TEs? ..Are we just stupid; or is BA oblivious to what a TE can do? Never said this before, but with the totality of things, it is obvious he wants to retire soon. He needs to go find a good recliner…get some pizza and beer and enjoy life. UGH!
By Fmr USAF Pilot on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
Keim’s time has come and gone.
FIRE HIM!!!
And, show Arians the door also.
By Fmr USAF Pilot on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
Re: receiving the opening kickoff: The fact that the Eagles deferred is immaterial.
When was the last time that Arians won the toss and deferred?
By Darren Urban on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
USAF —
RE: Immaterial
Fair question, but what did it have to do with today? If we’re asking those questions, there are a lot of things to bring up. That’s what the Tuesday chat is for.
By Ric Italia on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
And with the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft…..The Arizona Cardinals pick,,,,,,,Dont screw it up Keim by overeaching. Will lead the league in sacks allowed and TD passes allowed.
By CORMAC on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
I think all the snowflakes need to wake up to reality. NFL teams are pretty dam even in quality players. You lose a few of your best and now you are fighting an uphill battle.
Kiem has once again given BA a gun with not enough bullets. Don’t get me wrong, I am a supporter of Kiem, but we need more money into getting quality depth at our O line and D line. They make everyone else look good. Even Stanton could run over a team with a good Oline.
The Snowflakes should enjoy BA while we have him . I don’t know of many coaches better than BA. BA cannot go out and tackle someone. BA cannot block the fierce giants coming in either. Palmer got mauled play after play. If it was the Mayweather Judge the game would have halted in a T.K.O.
By CARDS62 on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
This is what I wrote Oct 6th under a different post -This game I will primarily be watching our energy levels and coaching. I did not like our energy level in first two early east coast games especially the Colts game. More than anything I really want to see a solid game from our coaching staff from game planning to having our team ready to play. Some fans have mentioned little things like hard counts and different counts and I totally agree. Football players will decide who wins the game, but the Xs and Os sure help. As always I am hoping for a win, but honestly I will be happy with a motivated team playing with heart and energy and being competitive.
MY QUESTIONS AND I AM USING ALL CAPS BECAUSE I AM MAD AS HELL!
DID ANY OF YOU SEE ANY COACHING OUT THERE TODAY OR ANYTHING TO MAKE YOU THINK OUR BOYS WERE COACHED UP AT ALL THIS WEEK?
Did any of you see even one adjustment we made in the second half?
Did any of you see any energy today from our squad? I give Patrick Peterson my game ball and not because he played well but because he was the only Cardinal I saw show any emotion at all from being totally embarrassed. They showed Carson on the sidelines in the 2nd and 3rd quarter and you could tell he was done.
Did we even break one tackle on offense or special teams this game? How many tackles did the Eagles break? Eagles WR is still laughing at Bubba Baker.
Special teams are awful, our offense is awful, and our best unit our defense is just bad. This team is 5-11 at its best and it will not surprise me if we do not win another game.
I can not recall the last time I was more ashamed of the product and lack of effort being displayed by coaches and players. I would like to tell you that our players and coaches were playing/coching just for a paycheck, but they only showed up this week to get the paycheck and did no work.
If I am the owner I fire two coaches today or Monday with one of course being Amos Jones and I cut 2 to 3 players with one being Kerwynn Williams. Did you watch his kick returns today? Especially the first one in the 3rd quarter? # 26 Brandon Williams can not cover punts.
I think we fans need to send a message loud and clear to Mr Bidwill that we will not accept this crap product any longer, and that is what I am doing with this email and I hope all of you will do the same, but if you disagree with me I will respect your opinion, but please tell me why you think this team has any heart at all or will play any better.
As always I thank all of you for your time and love of our Cardinals
By DZ on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
Looks like we, I mean the Cardinals, still have a “All FOR Nothing” hangover with a dose of Quarterback Whisper.
From all angles, it is obvious that this team is not standing shoulder to shoulder for the greater good.
Everyone is looking around waiting for that leader to emerge. Mostly during each play.
Today game can be summed up in one word. (ALMOST)
Cards almost showed up for the start of the game.
Offensive line almost opened a hole or blocked for their battered and beaten QB.
D-Line almost got to the QB several times.
Defense almost did their jobs, except on 3rd downs.Which is almost always a momentum killer.
Special teams almost every play failed to perform, except for Mauro and Boehm for manning up and delivering an almost decent snap.
The players who didn’t suit up are almost ready to return.
To end a pathetic performance in every aspect of the game, Nelson almost has a touchdown but instead of 6, Cards give it back to the Eagles, first down on the 20.
The worst thing that can happen to this team at this point is to have the fan base almost care anymore.
I see that coming quickly. We are almost there.
Heck Cards don’t even have enough respect by the league to get a flag on a targeting call against the poster player of the team and league. Almost all peple watching that play saw it. Almost all people, not the refs. I’m sure the fine will come Monday but BA, it appears to me is not getting anything called his way by any ref. I’m almost sure of that.
But that is just a side note.
I have been a fan since 88, season ticket holder. So I have seen the path and the angst along the way. As well as the short lived successes.
This team is way too good on paper to be this bad, I don’t care about injuries, everyone has them. David Johnson would not have made enough of an impact to make up for all the almost one on one victories throughout the games so far this year.
Or maybe I also have drunken too much koolaid.
By Vinny on Oct 8, 2017 | Reply
Few changes to make that could help us:
1.) Always have extra blocker on pass plays. O-line not able to protect Carson Palmer on their own right now.
2.) Switch passing game to only dink and dunk short routes. O-line can’t protect long enough for shots down the field right now.
3.) Change running game to focus on stretch plays to the outside. Start Andre Ellington for this. O-line not good enough to run between the tackles right now.