Keim: Cardinals need chip back on shoulder
Steve Keim, not surprisingly, is frustrated. After Sunday’s bad game in Philly, Keim acknowledged while talking to the “Doug and Wolf” show on Arizona Sports 98.7 that “I don’t think we’ve played this bad in all three phases since the NFC Championship two years ago.”
Keim noted all the things that became painfully obvious. The defense could make third-down stops, with Keim blaming poor tackling and simple techniques in coverage. On offense, the lack of any kind of a run game makes it so easy for the opponent’s defense to tee off on Carson Palmer sitting in the pocket. And then “special teams didn’t help.”
It was interesting to hear Keim talk about the game reminding him how the Cards got their rears kicked around in Philly on Thankgiving night in 2008. That team, which also were whipped terribly in New York and New England that year, rallied, if you recall. “Am I suggesting we are going to the Super Bowl? No,” Keim said. “But there is something to be said about momentum and the team jelling together, and that’s the approach we have to take.”
First the Cardinals would have to find some momentum. There is none right now.
“Sometimes, when you get taken to the woodshed like this, if you’re going to use it for any positive, it’s to put that chip back on your shoulder,” Keim said.
— On the status of the offensive line, Keim said guard Alex Boone (chest) and tackle D.J. Humphries (knee) remain week-to-week and the Cards don’t want to put them in harm’s way by rushing them back.
“There is hope, once we get D.J. back and once we get Boone back, there’s no doubt in my mind it will improve,” Keim said. “That being said, there are some current players who will continue to play on this line who have to improve.”
— Keim, on Patrick Peterson’s sideline outburst. “There’s a part of me inside who loves it,” Keim said. “I like to see guys who don’t like to lose.
“It sincerely comes from Pat’s heart. I appreciate his competitiveness.”
— Keim was asked about special teams coach Amos Jones, and what goes on behind the scenes that make the Cardinals know Jones is the right coach.
“I think there are always things that people don’t see,” Keim said. “… More than anything, me or coach (Bruce Arians) or Michael (Bidwill) knowing that, the type of things that need to be taught are being taught. It’s whether the players are correcting those issues or not. We tried to really improve football I.Q. with our players, because that’s one of the issues we’ve had in the past. Once I think we get some of that stuff cleaned up and guys can play a little bit smarter, I think you’ll start to see some improvement.
“Again, week after week, the same mistakes keep happening. Quite frankly, if anything, we need to continue to rotate players in and out of here and find players who can help us. If a guy continually makes the same mistakes and isn’t going to fix it, we’ll go ahead and make a decision and look at ready list and bring in some guys and make some changes.”
— The Cardinals will bring in five long snappers for workouts today to find a replacement for the injured Aaron Brewer, who broke his hand/wrist Sunday.
— Keim reiterated that Palmer did not play well the first two games but the last three he has played “very good” given the circumstances, especially with the offensive line.
— Keim admitted he doesn’t have a lot of patience, but he doesn’t want this emotions to get the best of him. And he understands his players’ frustrations. “I think it’s a good thing from the standpoint of, if we had a bunch of guys downstairs just collecting their checks and they didn’t care, I’d be certainly concerned,” Keim said. “But there are lot of guys who are genuinely upset.”
By 'ZonaFan89 on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Well I hope the players are upset because, as a fan, I am p—– off!! Screw these idiotic mistakes every week!! The O-line needs to learn to freaking block, and the D has to make stops on 3rd down – especially on 3rd and freaking 11’s!!
By drblogubc on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
After the first game against Detroit I adjusted my best guess to a 3-13 season. Now I think that might be optimistic as I don’t see where that third win will come from, looking at the remainder of the schedule. The team has rapidly disintegrated in every department. The coaches seem lost and there appears to be no leadership from any of the players on the field. Injuries abound. Even our long snapper broke his hand!
With a few years of high draft picks ahead, a little luck, and some young innovative coaches, we may get back to an 8-8 team by 2021.
By D on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Dear Mr. Michael Bidwill.
The last 5 years of the BA tenure has been exciting and successful. Anytime a team gets to the NFC Championship Game, the organization had success and was on a great roll.
But now, it’s painfully obvious, it’s time to turn a page and accept the fact that it’s time to rebuild this team.
The first step in this rebuild will be to find a new head coach, someone that is youthful, in tune to today’s innovations in Offense but still has the experience to guide your team into the next phase to achieve a higher level of success on the field.
My observations of the coaching landscape as we sit here in October of 2017, would be to Interview Josh McDaniels of New England. He is young, has had some HC experience and knows what it takes to turn a team into a Super Bowl Champion with his years with the Patriots.
If Todd Bowles is released at the end of the year in New York, I would look at him as the DC in 2018.
My second suggestion is to say, Thank You to Carson for his play the last several years. It’s time to bring in a young Franchise QB. Depending on the draft order, it still could be possible to obtain a top 3 QB for the NFL Draft in the Spring. If one cannot be gained through the draft, I would look To offer your 1st Round 2018 Draft pick and even include your 2nd Round Draft pick in 2019 for Jimmy Garoppolo. As we all saw last year in Glendale, the kid will be a very Good QB in this
League.
In order for Jimmy to be successful, you will need to rebuild the Offense Line. DJ at Left Tackle Is a good start. I would look to move Boehm over to Center because, clearly RG is not his Expertise. I would draft in the 2nd round of the 2018 a Right Tackle. That would be a good start, With still needing to replace the Right Guard and maybe Left Guard if you want to eat 3.5 million of
Mike Iupati’s contract. With C. Palmer and L. Fitgerald most likely leaving come January for Retirement, the team should have enough Cap Space to swallow the remaining amount and add a few free agents. I would suggest for Mr. Keim to resign Both John and Jaron Brown before the 2018 season. Let’s hope David Johnson is back healthy For the 2018 season, I would not bring him back in December of 2017 if the season/playoffs are Out of the realm of possibility.
On Defense, you have many pieces in place except for a 2nd CB.
This should be the #1 priority for the Defense in 2018. As we can all see, losing M. Golden hinders this Defense, you will need to extend his contract. It appears with O. Pierre and X. Williams and J. Mauro, the defense line maybe will be okay going forward. I would also suggest to find a new place kicker for 2018. I think it would be a great idea to throw a huge great Retirement Party for BA, Larry and Carson so the Fans can say Thank You.
By tom manoogian on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
oh no,i’m tired of looking like a semi pro team,let’s get mad.keim knew damn well our secondary would suck,this is easily the the worst coaching or these players are either quitting or are just names.and players on other teams don’t care about names.once they learn you are weak, they will attack and that’s what is going on.you know you have a qb with no movement,decent receivers,and you get know one to protect palmer.if brady was back there he would quit by now.give me a great o line and you can get away with alot of things that the cardinals can’t.please tell last time we had a o line,dobler,diedorf,these were animals. it’s pretty sad,should be 4-1 with decent o line,very disgusted
By Corgon on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
“Didn’t help” It’s a really nice way to say they are killing us.
There isn’t a single part of the STs which is working at least properly.
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
No way Palmer and Fitzgerald will want to come back to this team in 2018. And I think Arians retires with them when he also factors in his health.
It’s been a slow decline the last 21 games and it’s hard to see anything changing the rest of the season. Same old coaches doing the same old things that clearly aren’t working.
Hard to say this, but I think their needs to be a thorough housecleaning after the season is over. Arians would probably rather be fired than have to fire any of his coaches that Keim thinks need replacing, so Keim might well find himself in a tight spot when the year is over if Arians doesn’t step aside.
And for all the talk about what the fans don’t see at the facility, it doesn’t matter. All that matters is the performance of the players and coaches on gameday and it’s been painfully obvious that the current cast of coaches and several players have burned out for well over a season now.
By TucsonTim on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Feels a lot like the Max Hall and Skelton days doesn’t it? Hopeless
By Return of Carson Palmer Air Raid on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
I wish I was shocked by this game, but I’m always worried when the Cards fly east and have an early game. Our track record is terrible when we’re away on the easy coast.
It’s definitely time to get serious and get concerned as a team. But not the time to give up on our leadership.
We need the OL to step the hell up- but with injuries, there is at least hope that when the players get back they’ll gel.
We also need our Special Teams to start playing like a respectable unit. 3 years of sub par play can’t just be personnel. Amos Jones needs to go- I’m not saying it’s all his fault but a coaching change there certainly wont make things any worse. New philosophy and coaching style may be exactly what that unit needs to get back to being a strength for the Cardinals like it was a few years ago.
Darren – when can the fans expect coaching be held accountable for Special Teams? They’ve been our weakest phase of football for over 3 years now.
By Sad on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
So disappointed in the effort, not necessarily the outcome. The only one who showed any passion was Patrick Peterson. I want 53 pissed off players when there is a performance like that. I went to the infamous Thanksgiving night game years ago, and am glad I didn’t bother traveling to this game. As a life-long Cardinals fan, losing I can deal with- lack of effort I cannot. Get angry, hit someone hard, show passion or find some players who will.
By JTDG on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Alright folks,
I was able to catch Keim walking off the field and got an interview with him. He looks different in person by the way.
https://mobile.twitter.com/johnbcrist/status/915991903795056641/video/1
Just copy and paste. It is all the players fault.
By JTDG on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Who would have thought;
The Jets have more wins than the cards?
Todd Bowles is the coach of the year at this point. McCown is his QB, has no talent on the team except his draft picks in 2017.
It looks like we kept the wrong coach.
By Kevin S Mesa on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
TucsonTim —
Not really. In the Hall/Skelton/Kolb days, there was a feeling that if we just had a QB, we’d be OK. We had just had a couple years of success with Warner, going to the Super Bowl one year and 10-6 the next, and then he left and we went 5-11. The next year we sadly managed to win 8 games, convincing people that we had QB’s on the roster who weren’t all that bad, before regressing to 5 wins again.
Then, we got a legit QB (and a new coach) and, boom, back to 10 wins — and then 11, and then 13… the best period of Cardinals regular-season football in the Super Bowl era. Now, I know some other things happened going from the Whiz/revolving door QB era to the Arians/Palmer era, but the primary one was adding Palmer. A legit QB, and we were winning an extra 4-5 games a year.
Now, though, the problem seems to be a lot more than just a QB. Palmer, while not mobile, never was mobile and that didn’t stop us from winning 34 games his first 3 years. Now we have an O-line that doesn’t have a single guy on it who rates as above-average. We have a #2 receiver who’s almost never 100%. While it was a small sample size since he only played around 3 quarters, even David Johnson — the guy that went #1 in the majority of fantasy drafts for a reason — couldn’t run the ball, so it’s not clear that even if we had him, things would be markedly different.
On defense, we can’t stop 3rd and forever. Patrick Peterson shuts down the other team’s #1 guy (most of the time), but then the opponent’s #2 and #3 WR’s and the tight end shred us. When we play a team like Dallas, Dez Bryant does nothing, but Brice Butler is targeted twice, and catches a 37-yard and a 53-yard pass.
It feels much worse than the Hall/Skelton days. At least we knew then what needed to be fixed.
By Coach K on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
BA has mentioned every time he wants the ball if he wins the toss. So far, looking back two years, the strategy has failed.
Regarding this season. As a former coach, we always try to match our offense to the players we have on the field. This is where I feel BA has made errors in judgement. O-line losses and key players hurt means you need to change what you do.
The strategy that got BA fired in Pittsburgh is not a good long term strategy in Arizona unless you have the players to run that scheme. Failure to adjust for those lack of players is the problem.
Inexperienced O-line, means you need to shorten the passing game and run a ball control short passing game with a run mixed in. It involves the tight ends in the passing game. (Where have the tight ends been since the first quarter of the Dallas game). It worked well, what happened? BA went back to the failed no risk it, no bisquet rampage without the people to run it.
I think BA is a great head coach and motivator of men. But I think it’s time to turn over play calling to someone who can use the players he has and put them in the right positions for success.
I would also consider replacing our special teams coach who is a disaster. Friendship should not get in the way of production.
Until we get the right play calling for the players we have, this team will have no idea who they are. And like I said before, losing Calais Campbell removed the heart and soul of this defense. We have not patched that hole either.
I hope changes will be made to give the players a chance to discover their identity. Right now, they are following the pied piper direct into the abyss.
By clssylssy on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Otis Anderson…
Even if we get rid of the coaches and players, as long as Keim is the GM things will continue as we have seen the past few years with good players being lost “to cut costs”, terrible draft picks, and an organization spinning it’s wheels because it doesn’t know how to get basic traction. Keim is a Graves clone and holdover from the early Bidwill senior days. Michael Bidwill has made improvements but still seems a little out of his depth as far as making a football franchise become a successful enterprise; he DOES put on one Hell of a SB though and is a great event planner!
I think we can all now see why Larry and Carson were considering retirement at the end of last season. I have a feeling that they were led to believe that the FO was going to be “aggressive” in the off season fixing things–same lie, we fans were sold. Carson’s toughness and ability to be still standing through these first five games is a testament to his committedness to the team and fans; he has not let us down, the FO has let him down and in turn let us down as fans. Fitz could have had a ring by now but has instead hung in there, I think more for his teammates and the fans than any real hope of a SB.
I like BA, but I REALLY liked Whisenhunt and the successes we enjoyed under his coaching; he does know his X;s and O’s and I am thrilled for the Chargers!
Whisenhunt was cursed with Graves, BA inherited the same systemic problem with the younger Graves clone Keim; basically a reshuffling of the Cards.
The only way Mr. Bidwill is going to clean house is if he sees ticket sales dropping off so, until then we must work on acceptance of the reality that this is the SAME OLE CARDS
By joe holst on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
rebuilding is overdue, they need to tank this season and 2 more to allow an injection of youth, groom another QB, clear dead cap space and dead weight, The need to jettison as many mark able players now for draft picks, let old guys walk, and just lay low for the next 40 games ish, the good news is there are other teams in the same predicament, and Steelers, Saints, Giants, Ravens, Chargers, and not too distant New England and Green Bay have max 1-2 years. also why did we let Darren Fells walk when out TE’s are terrible and he had 2 TDS yesterday,
By mitchaz on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Clssy—
Who do you want as GM?
By TucsonTim on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Coach K
What about the 3rd down pass to Seals-Jones, 4th string rookie TE? Got to give BA and Goodwin all the credit for that great substitution.
Wonder what went through Palmer’s head when there are 3 other TE who can catch that ball.
By 11zfan on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
@JTDG – re: Interview
Thanks for the laugh!! I needed that on this mourning Monday. . .
By clssylssy on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Mitchaz;
I like somebody whose resume shows an impressive record of building winning/Championship contender rosters; the short answer to your question is that I like Scot McCloughan. He had great success as GM for the 49ers and Senior Personnel Executive for the Seahawks, helping to build SB teams and then again with the Redskins, who he made relevant again after years sliding. amd then winning the NFC East Division, and giving them a reboot to the team we see today.
I am a believer that spending money to bring in the top people with the best football IQ’s will pay off as the leadership is key and we lead by example. The things is to begin the search early with some ideas about what the organization is looking for in a candidate and then AGGRESSIVELY go after them. Waiting until the last minute hoping things “will work themselves out” when evidence says otherwise is a setup for more failure and having to “settle” for somebody who is convenient The practice currently seems to be to hire a GM who does the work for find a HC. Since most GMs really aren’t actual “football guys” (with a few exceptions) I kinda like the idea of having a HC/GM when possible, thereby avoiding the disconnect when scouting/recruiting/signing players,
It amuses me to hear Keim talk of “instilling football IQ into our players”…lol, sorry but I just haven’t seen him be that brilliant!
By Fred on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
5 bad game in a row ,That A coaching problem, bad first round drafting that a bad coaching and gm problem. It may be time for some new coaches and if Keim doesn’t want to make the change he might not have A job?
By carlsonchemist on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
I’m amazed at how much press time an attention has been given to poor performances by Western teams (i.e., the Cardinals) that result from early games on the East Coast when the Cards fly East and have an early game! It’s not like we’ve never experienced success before. Teams on the West side of the US have been traveling to the East coast since the inception of NFL football. It’s an utterly stupid subject to even attach a team’s success to its inability to adjust to a 3-hour time zone!
By Robert on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
LOOK AT THE LAST TWO DRAFT CLASSES…THEY SUCK>>NOT GOING TO WIN WITH YOUR TOP PICKS NOT MAKING IT–AND AGAIN>>WHERE ARE THE TIGHT ENDS?
By Dr. G. on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Rowland, CSprings… You liked #21 showing emotional criticism on the sidelines? Maybe that was because at about 9:50 in the1st quarter, he looked totally lost giving up a critical 3rd & 11 for 1st down that led to 6 points…trying to deflect attention…he’s good at that…a shutdown CB…not!
That was one of the numbskull plays that established the picture for the remainder of the day. Ugh!
By Dr. G. on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Darren – As usual, but especially recently, you are a trooper for dealing with things generally. The “”reader portion”” of your brain is getting a serious work out with the voluminous amount of posting to review. I could see your humor and sarcasm going turbo soon. Kudos…
“”They might be a bunch of bums; but they’re our bums! “” ((Our new mission statement…been there, done that, got the t-shirt…wishful fan since 1988)) I’ve seen worse. Be well, Cards Fans
By fairyknob on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
I am sad to see that this is the team I will be seeing in London in a few weeks against the Rams. Flying all the way from Oakland California for my birthday to see a team that isn’t quite there is depressing.
By Scott H on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
A thought that kept coming back to me yesterday as I watched that debacle unfold was this – many years ago, at the Vet out here in Philly, when Buddy was still coaching the Eagles, and the the Eagles were SOOOO much more ridiculously talented than the Cardinals were, I went to an early-season Eagles – Cards game. The Eagles were a 14-point favorite that day and quickly got out to a 14 point lead. Looked like the expected rout was right on schedule.
But then a funny thing happened. The Cardinals actually started to PLAY and they actually started to fight back. Johnny Johnson was our RB at the time, just for some perspective. And lo and behold, with 3 4th quarter FG’s by Al Del Greco, the Cardinals pulled off an VERY unlikely 23-21 up-set win. Man, it was SOOOO damn cool to be there for that!
But let me tell ya, that team had NOWHERE near the talent the Cardinals have right now. Yet, they put out maximum effort and made enough plays to win a game they were favored to lose by 14.
So? What the hell happened in that building yesterday? Why was there so little effort and no ability to do a damn thing? As I watched that game un-fold yesterday, I found myself wishing for one of those teams from the past that were so bad but actually went out there and played with all the heart they had to give. I would have taken one of THOSE teams any day.
By jeffcardinalfan on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
wow!!”chip on the shoulder”…really? these guys make MILLIONS per year…blown coverages-are the players not studying playbook or are they just not smart enough? the cards this year are like a brownie recipe…ya got the flour, eggs, cocoa, and sugar-stir it up and you should get brownies-we just get a pile of brown stuff. the buc game will show the fans very clearly what this team is about-if we dont win this game by 2 td’s it will be a failure-if we lose this game the last shred of hope will be gone. and let me tell you about the bucs-they have a young mobile qb, they can run the ball, their defense is not bad, they CANNOT make a fg but they are gonna try to smash cards in the mouth—they are gonna blanket larry, blitz carson and dare any other wr to beat them. at this point i actually wouldnt mind a little seahawk football(late hits and cheap shots-at least that shows the players care) our guys just take their whupping and jog off the field. i dont care how bad are coaches are-the players still have to TACKLE. im glad pp got upset on the sidelines- i would like to see carson chew out the ol just once-even bart starr did that ocassionally…when irvin dropped a pass aikman was right there telling him to get it together-carson just pats our guys on the butt and says dont worry about it. i recall when my baseball team was playing the same way-no effort or hustle, blowing easy plays-at the next practice our coach lined us up and said start running-the last 9 guys running will start our next game…i was thrilled cause i knew i would run until i passed out if it meant i got to start-i started the following game and every game the rest of the year…i know thats just high school ball but ba needs to do something!?
By JTDG on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
I am curious, cards fans, when you look at the 2017 AZ Cardinals, what do you see?
Do you have hope for the future? Do you think this team can turn it around?
Do you still believe in Steve Keim? Do you think he will fix what is wrong in 2018?
Do you have faith in BA? Do you think he and his coaching staff are the group to lead us into 2018?
What about the players? Do we have enough talent on this team to be a super bowl team? Are we just an offseason away?
If you have read comments on this board, you will know for years I have criticized Keim often. From his 2013 draft, which was a disaster, to his 2015 failure to add a couple players to get us over the top to the absolute failure of CB2 and Oline in 2016, to his repeating the problems in 2017.
I think in 5 years you can point at;
-His trade for Palmer as his #1 achievement.
-His draft in 2015 landing DJ and Golden (which was really by accident as he wanted Abdullah)
-Badger and John Brown as 3rd round picks
-His trade for Chandler Jones (which the Patriots called him)
Not really much else to build a team in the 5 years except a couple of 1 year deals. (which are just quick fixes till you can correct in the next year)
Meanwhile, anyone paying attention has seen SK try and strike out on offensive lineman. He got 2 1/2 years out of his huge signing of Veldheer, and 1 year of production out of the huge signing of Iupati. Now both combined in 2017 count as 20 million against the cap and one is not playing and the other is out of position and playing badly.
Remember, back in 2013, when BA/SK declared Levi Brown as an Elite tackle and Jonathan Cooper as the next Randal McDaniel who win earn multiple pro bowls,
Shouldn’t that had been a clue. When I came out against Keim, many of you rebuked me. I was even told I wasn’t a real fan.
Keim has poorly picked in the draft, missing with Cooper and Minter, then with Bucannon as a safety-(did you see him in coverage sunday) and Niklas, Missed again with Humphries (3 games at LT does not make you a good pick) to Nkemdiche and Brandon Williams.
His late picks were just as bad, with Logan Thomas, Stinton, Okafor, Watford, DC Jefferson, Walt Powell, Gerald Christian Shaq Reddick, Marqui Christian, Evan Boehm, Cole Toner, Harlan Miller, Gunter and Martin.
If you don’t think that is bad, ask yourself one question, If you could pick again, how many of these players would you take? Seriously, Building a team, would you want any of those players?
Fire Keim at the end of 2017. I don’t trust him to pick in the 2018 draft. Do you?
By Marlin on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Look at the last five 1st and 2nd round picks. Not a good draft record. Time for some changes.
By Marlin on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
and while you’re at it, Mr. Keim, please try making “intelligence” a priority attribute on draft day.
By TucsonTim on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Tampa is 2 pt favorite!
There are a lot of questions on here about who are the leaders on this team. Who ever they are, I think they broke with BA before/after the last Seattle game in 2015. Clear as the nose on your face, nothing has been the same since.
There are a lot of comments/concerns about the coaches, esp Amos Jones. When BA throws players under the bus, has accountability comments for the press, etc. and he does nothing to fix glaring coaching issues, he obviously loses credibility. These guys are pros. They know what the deal is.
So when someone says Peterson has become a me first player, I think well why wouldn’t he. These guys are going to play for a pay check and try to stay healthy. They are also likely to sit out with injuries that are a part of football.
If the owner and the GM only care about $$ and sell outs, why should it be different for the players.
What you see on the field is a reflection of management. Just like every other business. In this organization there is no accountability in management. Period!!!
Instead of blaming the players and questioning the players grit, make some changes at the top. Nothing will change otherwise and at some point we will get to see another 50-0 in your face Arians/keim blow out. Then maybe something will happen.
By Pete on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
So much ‘doom and gloom’ permeating throughout the comments here. It’s understandable to see such pessimism pour forth, but the facts are this: It’s Week 5, the Card’s are 2-3, and so are many other teams in the NFC. In addition, several important players missing will begin to trickle into the line-up over the next few weeks. If/when the O-line gets back Humphries and Boone, then the protection will improve, the running game will improve, etc. Ford comes back and improves the return game. And then, D. Johnson’s return will make the Card’s a potent offense again. Hopefully, the Card’s can maintain a .500 record by mid-November, Johnson comes back then, and the Card’s go on a tear to win at least a Wild Card spot.
By D on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
A franchise QB will cure most errors/deficiencies on a team. Heck, David Johnson covered up the many/most of problems on this Offense the last 2 years.
The Question will be can Steve Keim and or the HC in March of 2018 finally find the Franchise QB for this Organization. If you watched that Packer game yesterday, you noticed Rodgers was able to win with Backup OL players. Granted, their backup OL players appears to be better than AZ (due many misses of the AZ regime over the last several years on the OL) but a Franchise QB will make all of the difference.
I don’t see Mr. Bidwill changing GM’s this off season, but will give Mr. Keim one more and final chance with a new HC. The Cards have plenty of comp picks to move up in the Draft for a QB if they like one, and will have plenty of Cap Space to pay for a J. Garoppolo if they go that route once Carson and Larry are gone, so there will be no more excuses.
By Dr. G. on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Darren-
“”You can’t have everything”” in the coin toss.
Tenis Choices- Serve, Receive, Side, You choose.
As a college tennis player and later coaching, strategy to start serving or to receive can be important. If you win the toss and choose to receive, I can choose the side to serve. If you choose a side, I can choose to receive or serve…so you can’t maneuver to get both side and serve/receive unless your opponent doesn’t know the rules. And, if I win the toss, I can make YOU choose so Ill know what to do! Not many know the choices…even some Pros are confused.
POINT- I’ve looked at the NFL rules for the coin toss- nothing but ambiguity. I’m not clear on the “”Defer”” thing. It states that what you are really deferring is -“”to make your decision before the 2nd half.”” Deferring does not mean that you want to kick or receive… Have I mudledd this up just as the rule book does?
You alluded in a recent post that it is possible to receive in both halves…please clarify how this can happen…I thought as most fans and previous players that we understood the simple coin toss event… Thank you
By Darren Urban on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Dr. G —
RE: Defer
You are correct. Deferring means you have the decision, not that you have to kick or receive.
But if you defer, the opposing team always chooses to take the ball first. Why? Because if you don’t, the team that wins the toss will take the ball to begin the second half after getting it in the first. For instance, the Eagles win toss, defer. The Cards choose to kick because they don’t want the ball to open the game. That’s fine — except the Eagles have the choice to begin the second.
In that case, the Eagles would receive the opening kick of both halves.
By Fmr USAF Pilot on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
JTDG,
When you and I (and, maybe a couple of other fans) criticized Keim’s FA and draft selections a year ago, we were roasted. I’ve seen only a couple of posters give faint praise of Keiim thia season.
Apparently, it takes a while for realism to set in.
If the Cards do end up with four, five or six wins this season (as a few fans have posted), it’ll be enlightening to see what Michael does. Will he blow up the FO and coaching staff? I doubt it.
By mitchaz on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
JTDG—
Who do you want for GM?
The question I have about Keim’s draft is how many of the picks failed because of poor player development and injuries?
I will tell you what — I wouldn’t want to be a GM for BA as HC. BA’s and his staff’s treatment of rookies (particularly Harold Goodwin) and his impatience and disdain for the college game are all factors as to why some of the Cardinals’ draft picks have struggled right out of the gate.
I think poor player development is one of the reasons why in year 5 the team is struggling.
By Scott H on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
JTDG –
I spoke about this elsewhere earlier today, but since you mentioned Chandler Jones…..
Are you seeing what I’m seeing here? Because at THIS point, Chandler Jones looks like a real expensive mistake to me.
We ended the 2015 season with a glaring need for a pass rusher. And I thought it was that they made that trade to address that need with such an exclamation point ( = aggressive. In other words, exactly what we did NOT see this past off-season ). But almost at the same time, I was seeing what it could quickly turn into. Because going into 2017, we knew he was gonna have to get PAID if we were keeping him. And there was no way we weren’t keeping him. We didn’t give up a 2nd round pick to rent a player for one season.
And Chandler Jones looked like everything he was supposed to be in 2016. He also had players like Campbell, Golden, and Swearinger around him that were helping him be the player he is capable of being. Our secondary was also better, which helped keep the ball in the QB’s hands longer, thus, creating more opportunities for our pass rushers. Let’s not forget that.
Then, all of the elements of the “perfect storm” came together. Jones got paid and we had a mass exodus of talent and play-makers from the defensive side. I was already not liking where it was going. Then, we lose Golden, the only other player with a hope of providing any real pass rush, leaving Jones all by himself. And all by himself, he is not capable of being what he was in 2016. We are seeing that. What good we he doing us yesterday???
So, it just looks to me like we spent a whole lotta money for a pass rush guy who now seems likely to disappear in this defense with no other play-makers around him. So….how good is the Chandler Jones thing really looking right now??
And how much of our cap is he taking up next year, when we will most likely be needing to re-build with holes to fill everywhere? Granted, he’s a younger player, but…..are you going to build a team around him?
By Scott H on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Wentz’ stats on 3rd down yesterday are almost impossible. The man was 11 of 12 ( or was it 12 of 13? ) for 225 yards and 3 TD’s.
Let that sink in for a minute.
Those would be stats for a GAME that any QB would be more than happy with. But against our defense, a 2nd year QB did that just on 3rd down plays.
He is great looking young QB and Eagles fans have every right to be sky high on him. But I hope they realize he is not going to be playing that sorry-ass defense they saw yesterday every week.
The other side of this is that that is a stat line that is almost impossible and should NEVER happen. And it WOULD never happen unless it happened against a defense that was as poorly prepared and poorly motivated as the one we saw yesterday.
Our coordinators have been atrocious, all of them. And after a collapse of a performance like the one we saw yesterday, it is time for one of them to go. AT LEAST ONE OF THEM!!!
Time to make it clear that the way things have been and are going is NOT acceptable.
I think it is a disgrace that today is going by and nothing has been done to respond to this.
By NJAzCardsFan on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Re: Injuries….
When BA took over this team one of the first things he did, was to do away with the mandatory team stretching for the players. Since then, year after year, a lot of them have had leg, hamstring injuries, muscle/ankle strains etc. I wonder if this has had anything to do with it. Even in High School football we always stretched out before a practice or game……
By Darren Urban on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
NJAz —
RE: Stretching
So they don’t stretch in camp/preseason for six weeks and come out pretty healthy … and then the lack of stretching costs them broken wrists and torn ACLs?
By Larso on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Guys you need to Relax, its not the end of the World. We dont need a rebuilt or Fire everyone, they just need to get it together and perform. Its not like they playing against kids…Sometimes you get the bear, and sometimes the bear gets you
By Dr. G. on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Darren –
Re: Defer
Got it… But there is one remaining item. If you defer, does the opposing team who chooses to receive also have the choice of sides to defend?
I know, we all should know this, but few really do. Thanks again….
By Darren Urban on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Dr. G —
RE: Defer
No. Defer, other team can pick ball or kick/side to defend. You pick ball, other team picks where to defend.
By thefunluvr on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
I feel your pain, guys, but its not like 2 time COTY, BA, has forgotten how to coach. For some reason these guys look a step slow and not as aggressive. Leaders/older players need to rally the troops.
By JTDG on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
mitchaz,
I agree, new GM means new coach, new coach means rookie QB.
As for GM, I like what the Chiefs have been doing. That team may be the best this year. Chris Ballard, Director of Player Personnel obviously has no issue with trading up to get his QB, as the Chiefs went up to get Mahomes.
As for the coach, I don’t know how much about Matt Nagy, the OC for the Chiefs, but working under Andy Reed can’t hurt. He seemed to have worked well with Alex Smith as both the OC and QB coach.
That would seem like a possible combo.
QB and first pick? Josh Allen is really interesting to me. Big, Athletic, strong arm. Runs well. Interesting guy.
So, hows that for a guy sitting on his coach. GM Ballard, Coach Nagy and new QB Allen?
By Darren Urban on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: GM
Ballard is GM of the Colts.
By JTDG on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Scott H,
Chandler Jones;
5 sacks and 21 tackles in 5 games.
He is on pace to reach 16 sacks and 68 tackles is an all pro season.
I respectfully disagree with you on this one
By Cardinalchris on Oct 9, 2017 | Reply
Not sure a chip on the shoulder would be enough. Need some new shoulders that happen to be attached to talented football players. We stink up front on both sides of the ball. The sad part is the offensive and defensive lines have been an area of focus by SK. Aug 10, 2015 from SK: “I want to see physicality and improvement up front on both sides of the ball”. Ya, so do we, 2 years and waiting… More from SK on Aug 10, 2015 regarding Jonathan Cooper and Iupati: “I know in the time I’ve been here, which has been a long time, we haven’t had a pair of guards that are this talented.” SK needs to find talent that translates onto the football field. If the players are talented, but it isn’t showing up on the field, then the coaching needs to change.