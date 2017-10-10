Posted by Darren Urban on October 10, 2017 – 9:52 am

The tweet came from ESPN’s Diana Russini this morning, a move that many had speculated about — the Cardinals were trading for running back Adrian Peterson. As of now, nothing is official, but multiple outlets are reporting that the trade is in process and even Peterson seems to think it will happen. I’ll have much, much more on both the blog and the site when/if it becomes official, but obviously, with the Cardinals struggling on the ground (2.6 yards a rush) this is an effort to help.

UPDATE: It’s official.

How much Peterson has left is fair to wonder. He only has 81 yards this season and couldn’t crack the Saints’ rotation. But the Cardinals don’t have to keep him past this season (he’s under contract through 2018) and maybe he can improve things while David Johnson heals.

After all the talk about Peterson through the years with the Cardinals — the 2007 draft and passing on him for Levi Brown, the 2015 trade speculation — Peterson may finally be coming to Arizona. And be teammates with buddy Larry Fitzgerald.