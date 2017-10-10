A trade for Adrian PetersonPosted by on October 10, 2017 – 9:52 am
The tweet came from ESPN’s Diana Russini this morning, a move that many had speculated about — the Cardinals were trading for running back Adrian Peterson. As of now, nothing is official, but multiple outlets are reporting that the trade is in process and even Peterson seems to think it will happen. I’ll have much, much more on both the blog and the site when/if it becomes official, but obviously, with the Cardinals struggling on the ground (2.6 yards a rush) this is an effort to help.
UPDATE: It’s official.
How much Peterson has left is fair to wonder. He only has 81 yards this season and couldn’t crack the Saints’ rotation. But the Cardinals don’t have to keep him past this season (he’s under contract through 2018) and maybe he can improve things while David Johnson heals.
After all the talk about Peterson through the years with the Cardinals — the 2007 draft and passing on him for Levi Brown, the 2015 trade speculation — Peterson may finally be coming to Arizona. And be teammates with buddy Larry Fitzgerald.
Tags: Adrian Peterson
Posted in Blog | 10 Comments »
By Chris G. on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
Adrian Peterson to the Cardinals! I thought he was a running back, has he switched to the offensive line? Without blocking, this plan is doomed to fail. It may be a move to get other teams to respect our run game but, in reality, the other teams need only to look at tape of our O-line over the last five games. I hope I’m wrong and this is a shot in the arm for the team. I think AP’s Cardinal jersey could be a great investment though.
By LadyBird04 on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
As with the whole team…it all comes down to the O-line performing at least at a high school level. Humphries and Boone are good run blockers, but, they haven’t been on the field. If/when/maybe the O-line can get their collective acts together, many of the issues the team has dealt with will be ameliorated.
Peterson is a much more forceful running back (historically) than the ones currently on our roster and will pose something else for defenses to think about. Hope he has something left in his arsenal and can help the Cards.
If reports or a conditional late (5th) round draft pick are correct, this seems to be a no brainer. He’ll probably has some incentives in his contract also, but if he performs up to them, it also seems to be a no-brainer.
Hope this works out for the Cards and Peterson.
By drblogubc on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
Well, this is a retirement destination. So I gues it almost makes sense from that perspective.
By carlsonchemist on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
This is exciting news. But I believe that most knowledgeable Cards fans will see a similar thread to when the Cards signed Emmit Smith. Kudos to Keim, but in reality, he’s in need for another great signing. Adrian Peterson is a great (just as was Emmit). Smith did little to salvage the Card’s record. Poor Adrian, he’s behind an O-line that is last in protection. I don’t blame Keim, but this is just more smoke and mirrors.
I can’t help but be excited. Maybe Peterson can hide the warts of the O-line. Honestly, I don’t see the O-line performing any better. I hope that I’m wrong.
But it will be interesting to see how things shake out in the next few weeks. Kudos to Keim for injecting some hope into a fan-base that can already see the writing on the wall. Keim’s absolutely correct. Something has to change while it’s still early in the season. As a fan, I hope he hit gold in the Peterson signing.
By NJAzCardsFan on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
I guess Kiem/BA still don’t get it…. DJ had 11 carries for 22yds. CJ2K hasn’t been able to rush for anything as well as the other Cards RB’s. Why..??? Because the current Cards O-Line is horrible. It has to be one of the worst ever in recent memory. If Keim/BA want to fix the running game, they should start by bringing in some lineman who can block!!! They have to improve the O-Line (it is too late this season) if the running game is going to ever get better…. AP is not the solution….Maybe only to improve ticket sales at this point….. Another aging veteran added to the pile…..
I also agree with Chris G.’s post above…..
By Jo Ball on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
Can he block for himself? If not, he will average 2 yards a carry just like the rest of our rbs. I appreciate the effort but this will do nothing.
By Eric G on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
Great, the guy we should have drafted instead of Levi Brown. Seriously, the Cardinals just need to move the stadium to Sun City already, it’ll be a shorter commute for half the players. Trading for AP does nothing with that line there.
By shane on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
lol so much negativity, no wonder this team has no life … they probably read all these “fans” comments every week smh
By Big Ken on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
Add him to the stable. I’m liking this move!
By joe holst on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
that’s fine but we really need 3 monster defensive lineman, still extremely perplexed at the negligence of that position, ,