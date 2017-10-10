Adrian Peterson, and now what?Posted by on October 10, 2017 – 3:15 pm
Back in the stone ages of 2003, before social media, I was driving back to the NFL owners meetings at the Arizona Biltmore from ASU’s pro day — featuring Terrell Suggs — when I was told the Cardinals were holding a press conference to sign free-agent running back Emmitt Smith. It wasn’t a total shock. Smith had already visited the Cards and even had a press conference, which the team did for visiting free agents at the time, even if they hadn’t signed. But Smith’s arrival was going to generate big headlines. (Emmitt was at the end of his career and the Cards weren’t very good, but he had an underrated second season in 2004, more effective for a bad offense than for which people give him credit.)
In 2006, with a new stadium coming online and Matt Leinart’s splashy draft arrival a month away, I stood in the drizzle at Kurt Warner’s flag football event at the Cardinals’ facility, knowing free-agent running back Edgerrin James was in there and the Cards were trying to nail him down. As it turned out, they did, and his arrival generated big headlines. (Edge didn’t perform as he once did and fell out of favor in 2008, but if it wasn’t for his ground game — he was good in the postseason — I don’t believe the Cardinals march through the NFC playoffs en route to the Super Bowl.)
In 2015, with Andre Ellington and rookie David Johnson pulling hamstrings, the Cards brought in Chris Johnson. While Ellington was the starter to begin the year, CJ2K was in the top three in the league in rushing before he got hurt.
So now, Adrian Peterson arrives. He has not played well this season in a situation where he wasn’t really wanted in New Orleans. He comes to a team that has not been able to run, even when David Johnson got his 11 carries (for only 21 yards) prior to his injury. But he’ll be the starter — not surprisingly, he just took Chris Johnson’s spot atop the depth chart — for now, at least until/if David Johnson returns. And we’ll see if it helps the 32nd-ranked run game.
There are intangible benefits here. Regardless of where he is in his career, he likely provides a boost for the locker room that couldn’t have been feeling great. (Clearly Larry Fitzgerald, a long-time friend of Peterson, is pleased.) It’s low-risk, given the $700,000 or so he’s still owed, and even the sixth-round pick given up can be made up when compensatory choices are awarded. Tangibly, at 2.6 yards a carry running the ball, even if Peterson is an average back, he still should improve things. It’s also a move, period, showing to the roster Steve Keim isn’t throwing in any towel.
There are limitations. Peterson’s strength isn’t pass protection, and while he has caught some passes, he is not Andre Ellington out there. Defenses are looking for the run whenever Peterson is on the field. Peterson is not an offensive lineman, either, and that’s the spot where the Cardinals really need help. But it’s something, a move that combined with a potential return of linemen D.J. Humphries and Alex Boone, could provide something akin to a jump-start.
By JTDG on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
As I mentioned a couple blogs back, AP gives the cards something they lost with DJ going down. That is the ability to break tackles.
When you have an oline that allows the backs to get hit in the backfield, a back like Peterson, even at this age, turns a loss into getting back to the LOS, a 2 yard run into a 4 yrd run, and if some miricle happens and the line blocks and gets him to the second level, he can turn those 5 yard runs into 20.
How much impact does that mean? The thought is, if you have 2nd and 6 or 3rd and 2, it opens up the playbook.
Is it a desperate move? Probably. But if I was in Keim’s shoes, I would try about anything. (like trying Veldheer on the Left side).
By Marlin on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
We’ve already traded away a few of this coming year’s draft picks…. so the compensatory picks (while filling a void we’ve created) won’t give us the draft bonanza we’re all expecting.
By Scott H on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
The POTENTIAL return of DJ Humphries…..yeah, we’ve been listening to this broken record all year. Let me know when he decides to be a football player again.
I was thinking about the Edge myself today…..because maybe if things are no better with AP, we can call him next.
Now what, indeed. Look, personnel moves are not an answer at this point. We have who we have. And with who we have, we should NOT be as horrific as we were in Philly on Sunday. How bad we were in Philly on Sunday speaks to coaching, preparation, and heart. And massive failures in all three areas. So? Coach better. Prepare better. Have some damn pride. Play better. What the hell else CAN they do? People need to start doing their damn jobs. And it would help if guys like Nkemdiche and Humphries would get on the damn field.
In an ironic twist, did anyone see CJ’s twitter post earlier in the year that AP needed more carries in New Orleans? Wow…..and now he’s going to get them – taking CJ’s spot here.
Anyone wondering if CJ gets picked up by the Saints??
By JTDG on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
Now What , is a good question Darren
Especially when you have Deion talking trades. I know he is just throwing this out there but Patrick Peterson to Green Bay?
I think a move like that right now would signal the season is over. Can’t see it happening.
Now, end of the year for a block buster, multiple picks trade???
By Darren Urban on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: PP
Peterson is not being traded. Period.
By JTDG on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
Well folks, you may not want to hear politics but this is a game changer.
Rodger Goodell responds after Trumps tweets;
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday issued a memo to all 32 teams addressing the issue of the national anthem before games.
In the memo, obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Goodell stated that the league believes “that everyone should stand for the National Anthem,” and that “the controversy over the Anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues.”
By Coach K on Oct 10, 2017 | Reply
JTDG
I understand where you are coming from, but it’s not going to happen. Here’s why.
When AP is in the game, the defense loads up to defend the run game because they already know AP will be out of the game on passing downs. We will be showing our hand to every defense and telegraphing that we are running or passing. Ellington comes in, play for the pass.
This is a Defensive Coordinators dream. They know AP will not pass block and can’t catch the ball. This is going to be too easy for any D-coordinator. At least with CJ2K they had no key for pass or run.
Watch this next game. Watch them load the box when AP comes in. They will stuff the run, bring in Ellington on third and long and play the pass. It’s a dream for every D-coordinator.
Yes, AP may be able to get an extra yard or two, but for how long? Trust me, with BA calling the offense, he will panic and start throwing like he always does. BA simply refuses to give the running game a chance. And since he never throws to his tight ends, it’s going to be third and long for Palmer all day long.
Oh, and if BA wins the toss, he will take the ball and put the weakest part of him team on the field first. 3 and out, punt, and the opponent will have the ball near mid field and here we go again. Playing from behind.
I’ve been tracking BA’s play calling for two years now. He is not going to change and what I described above will be what you see Sunday.
Harold Goodwin needs to assume the play calling for this team, or it’s over.
Tweet from CJ2K tonight. “Laughing my ass off” referring to the signing of AP