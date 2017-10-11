Posted by Darren Urban on October 11, 2017 – 2:40 pm

Adrian Peterson is wearing No. 23.

Did he ask for his longtime No. 28, currently being worn by cornerback Justin Bethel? “Of course he did,” Bethel said.

“We had a conversation,” Peterson said with a smile. “Didn’t last long at all. We discussed it a little bit, and at the end of the day, I’ll be wearing 23.”

Bethel said “it’s not my first time being in this situation,” he said. Bethel was No. 31 his first two years in the league, before he worked a deal with cornerback Antonio Cromartie when Cro wanted 31. Bethel switched to 28 then.

“I don’t mind keeping the number,” Bethel said.

When he was asked if the number was available for a price, Bethel didn’t want to get into specifics. Peterson simply said, “we just didn’t agree.”

Bethel didn’t close the door on Peterson getting 28 — “Anything is possible in this world,” he said — but Peterson sounded like a man who is at peace with new digits.

“I like (Bethel),” Peterson said. “He’s a guy I’ve watched and I appreciate. He’s one of those guys who came from the bottom who has made a name for himself, a hard worker. He represents that number well. If it was another guy, we probably would’ve been tussling in there but he can have it.”