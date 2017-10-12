David Johnson return not before ThanksgivingPosted by on October 12, 2017 – 11:01 am
Now that Adrian Peterson has arrived, it’s fair to wonder about when — and if — David Johnson will be more than just a locker room-mate at running back. Johnson, on injured reserve with his surgically repaired left wrist, said rehab is “going great.”
“Just got my cast, it’s going good, wrist is feeling great,” Johnson said. “We’ll see how it goes.”
Johnson wouldn’t put a timetable on his comeback. “Wait and see how it heals,” he said.
Coach Bruce Arians said on his SiriusXM NFL radio appearance Wednesday night that the “earliest” Johnson would return would be Thanksgiving. That weekend, the Cardinals host the Jaguars, and there would be six games left in the season. There are still five games in between then and now. Arians had previously put Johnson’s return sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas, so his comment this week remains in line with that.
Johnson said it was a “humbling moment” to see Peterson come in the locker room. “It’s going to be cool to pick his brain and learn from it.” (Johnson, however, was disappointed Chris Johnson was released, calling Johnson his mentor.)
“The opportunities I’ve had to talk to him were brief,” Peterson said of his relationship with David Johnson. “He came to Minnesota, and I just had to congratulate him on the things that he had accomplished so far and things like that. He was just like, ‘Hey man, I’m just trying to be like you. You’re one of the guys that have paved the way.’ So for me, I sit back and kind of just marvel and smile when I hear young guys like that say how I influenced them and their play and their work ethic.”
Tags: Adrian Peterson, David Johnson
Posted in Blog | 10 Comments »
By Chris on Oct 12, 2017 | Reply
@Darren —
Any time table on TJ Logan and Iupati? Assuming either comes off IR this season, of course.
By Darren Urban on Oct 12, 2017 | Reply
Chris —
RE: Iupati/Logan
I haven’t heard anything on either. Iupati isn’t even eligible until late November.
By mal on Oct 12, 2017 | Reply
Darren-
I imagine its about an 8 hour difference between the UK and AZ. Have you guys formed a plan how to maintain the website without working til 2am?
Does the team (and you) fly out Monday to allow extra time to get over jet lag?
Remember when crossing the street, look right. I was dense with that and almost got run over.
By Darren Urban on Oct 12, 2017 | Reply
Mal —
RE: London
We do have a plan. We will be ahead of your time. There will be things posted earlier than normal, for sure. But there might be things posted from that day that you’ll see when you’re just waking up in Arizona.
As for the jet lag, that’s why we leave for the whole week, to try and give time to get situated.
By chango666 on Oct 12, 2017 | Reply
yeah, I’m bummed out about CJ2K as well . . .
By clssylssy on Oct 12, 2017 | Reply
Thanksgiving is only about four weeks away…still don’t understand why Chris got cut over Ellington and Williams as he was the strongest back we had and the only one getting positive yards in Philly. He didn’t even need another 400 yds to reach 10,000 and as DJ pointed out was an asset as a mentor. I would think that when having to “throw one back”, the team would keep the best, even if they had overlapping skillsets. Hopefully he;ll get picked up and things will work out for him but nonetheless, was a pretty trashy way to treat him. Kinda have to wonder how this soap opera is going to play out when we have to “Star” RBs for BA to have to split touches with.
Darren–what’s the word on the long snapper we got from NOLA at the same time as AP. With all the buzz and whoop-la over Peterson, there’s hardly been a mention.Also, love the “Notes’ feature you do as a way to keep things hopeful with markers laid out to shoot, While I know that all the players say they don’t care about personal records, it can;t hurt the team’s overall performance when they are playing at top level and should be something they strive for. It wouldn’t hurt everybody to be a little more competitive with their personal goals.
By shooter28 on Oct 12, 2017 | Reply
I’ve thought since his injury David Johnson will return either on the 19th against Houston or 26th against JAX. Former Chargers Team Doctor Dr. Chao did a nice little video breakdown of Johnson’s injury and healing time and has said Johnson would have no issue getting back by the 19th-26th playing with a brace on his wrist. With Arizona getting multiple starters back up front along the offensive line w/ an improved offensive line if Adrian Peterson can give Arizona a good running game opening up the offense Arizona could have a very good 3 headed beast of a running game with DJ, AP and Rookie RB/WR TJ Logan (who will be back at the end of this month) who is very explosive with elite speed and great hands. Hopefully the trade for AP pays off.
By Kevin S Mesa on Oct 12, 2017 | Reply
Clssy —
I wondered about that too, but I assumed that CJ was cut over Ellington because Ellington would be a third-down back/potential receiver and Williams is our kick returner (although based on results to date, I could go back there, take a knee each time in the end zone, and improve our results over Williams by a few yards every kickoff). With AP’s arrival, CJ would either not play, or would spell AP for maybe 3-5 carries a game…? Probably not worth keeping him around, except perhaps as an AP injury risk.
By JTDG on Oct 12, 2017 | Reply
AP and DJ
It will be interesting when DJ comes back on how BA uses them.
Obviously, DJ is the feature back, but what if AP shows flashes of his old self. I could see formations with both of them out there.
If you put DJ out in the slot and AP in the backfield, it would make for some interesting choices for the defense. Do you load the box and risk DJ one on one with a safety or LB knowing how good he is at making the first guy miss, or do you drop into a zone backing off the safeties and risk AP running.
Lots of ifs and buts still and we don’t even know if AP still has it, but just a thought.
By mitchaz on Oct 12, 2017 | Reply
Bucs at Cardinals Preview
Team Stats:
PTS FOR: AZ (16.2–28th); TB (21.3–17th)
PASS: AZ (289.0–2nd); TB (288–3rd)
RUSH: AZ (51.8–32nd); TB: (86.0-27th)
PTS AGAINST: AZ (25.0-27th); TB: (20.8–14th)
PFF Player Grades Comparisons:
QB: AZ Palmer (74.8); TB Winston (82.1)
RB: AZ Ellington (66.4); TB Rodgers (57.4)
WR: AZ Fitzgerald (80.1); TB Jackson (86.2)
WR: AZ Jaron Brown (73.6); TB Evans (79.6)
WR: AZ John Brown (68.6); TB Goodwin (70.6)
TE: AZ Gresham (37.9); TB Brate (78.8)
TE: AZ Niklas (43.0); TB Howard (45.8)
LT: AZ Humphries (67.4); TB Smith (46.5)
LG: AZ Boone (54.2); TB Pamphile (48.1)
C: AZ Shipley (47.3); TB Marpet (71.3)
RG: AZ Boehm (44.0): TB Sweezy (44.9)
RT: AZ Wetzel (37.8); TB Dotson (86.5)
DT: AZ Williams (80.1); TB McCoy (91.2)
DT: AZ Rucker (48.4); TB McDonald (74.6)
DE: AZ Jones (88.4); TB Ayers (86.3)
DE: AZ Mauro (52.1); TB Spence (63.5)
LB: AZ Dansby (42.9); TB Beckwith (80.3)
LB: AZ Bucannon (29.8); TB Glanton (59.0)
LB: AZ Reddick (46.7); TB Alexander (82.4)
CB: AZ Peterson (77.5); TB Grimes (82.7)
CB: AZ Bethel (44.7); TB Hargreaves (42.2)
S: AZ: Mathieu 43.9); TB Tandy (46.5)
S: AZ: Branch (88.4); TB Conte (43.4)
Special Teams:
K AZ Dawson (9/13 FG, 6/6 XPT); TB Folk (6/11 FG, 7/9 XPT)
P AZ Lee (47.4 ave., 37.8 net); TB Anger (45.8 ave., 42.2 net)
KR AZ Williams (19.5 ave.); TB Reedy (22.0 ave.)
PR AZ Williams (3.4 ave.); TB Reedy (10.2 ave.)
What the Cardinals Need To Do:
* Double Team DT McCoy and contain DEs Ayers and Spence (keep them honest with hard counts, chips, screens and draws).
* Pick on the Bucs’ DBs, particularly off play-action.
* Cover WR Jackson (Peterson), WR Evans (Bethel + FS help), TE Brate (Branch), TE Howard (Reddick).
* Hammer the ball between the tackles, double team McCoy, control the clock.
* Win this week (for once) on STs. No big returns for Reedy (who will think he’s going to have a big day).
* Light up Winston!
Two pass oriented offenses…which one can outscore the other?