A pair of Petersons, Friday before the BucsPosted by on October 13, 2017 – 3:59 pm
Adrian Peterson was the story of the week after he was traded to the Cardinals Tuesday. For a few days, all you can really have is speculation. The coaches and players are enthused about his arrival and what he might be able to do. Really, you’d expect nothing else. Optimism tends to reign in these situations.
“You got Adrian Peterson and Larry Fitzgerald on the same team, and Carson (Palmer) is delivering the ball to both of them,” tackle D.J. Humphries said. “It’s like, ‘What?’ That sounds like something you would do on ‘Madden,’ a team you’d create on ‘Madden.’ ”
The spotlight will be on “All Day” Sunday. If I had to guess – and this is purely a guess – I’m guessing on 12 or 15 touches. The revamped offensive line has to make some inroads, and that’s no guarantee. And while Peterson supposedly has looked good since arriving (we cannot watch practice), there’s no way to know exactly what the 32-year-old will do in a game situation. Still, there is little arguing that, after a bad game in Philly, there was a vibe of hope around this offense this week.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think he’d be on my team,” offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin said. “But he is.”
— The Cardinals have another Peterson. Patrick represents the other side of the ball. Unlike Adrian Peterson, who is still looking to prove he has a lot left, Patrick Peterson doesn’t need to, because he is at the height of his powers. But that can only go so far. And before the offensive Peterson arrived, it was the defensive Peterson’s overflowing passion in Philly that underscored some of the issues with a defense of which so much was expected.
Let’s say P2 does his job on Mike Evans this weekend. The Cards have to find a way to control DeSean Jackson and some good tight ends. They have to get off the field on third-and-long. (An aside, the Cardinals have been good at forcing third downs and even third-and-longs. They just have to close the deal.)
“It’s definitely something we’ve struggled with all season,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “I think it’s something we can correct. We’ve got a veteran group on the backend. Everything has to go together. If you call a zero blitz, the pressure has to get home. If you’re dropping zone, you’ve got to affect the passer. I think everything goes hand-in-hand.”
A zero blitz, like the one that didn’t get home at third-and-19 last week.
— Speaking of getting home, it was a tough first game at outside linebacker for rookie Haason Reddick. He made a couple of nice plays – there was one great stay-at-home play on a zone-read run by Eagles QB Carson Wentz – but mostly was locked up and a non-factor as a pass rusher.
“I don’t think he played as well as he wanted to play,” defensive coordinator James Bettcher said. “He had four days playing the position. Play fast and play hard, he did that. Now we stack pieces on top of that.”
— Sunday is the Cardinals’ “Crucial Catch” game so if you have a chance to wear pink and represent, here’s your opportunity.
— Will be interested in seeing how the interior of the offensive line handles Gerald McCoy.
— With the running game having its issues and Palmer throwing all the time, he’s up to 1,573 yards passing. That’s a pace for 5,033 for the season, which would obliterate the franchise record.
— Another reason defense always seems to be a key: Under Arians, the Cardinals are 34-3-1 when holding the other team to 20 points or fewer.
— The Cardinals will wear their black uniforms Sunday (and for those who have forgotten, it was the Buccaneers who were the opponent in 2010 when the Cards wore their black alternates for the first time.)
That’ll be two straight home games in which the Cards wear black, because they’ll break out their Color Rush unis for the next home game Nov. 9, Thursday, against the Seahawks. The difference? The Color Rush jerseys will have red numbers instead of white. And the pants will be black, not white.
Here endeth the jersey conversation for today.
— OK, maybe not all the jersey conversation. After the talk about Adrian Peterson and Justin Bethel and wearing 28 (and there is a chance the league wouldn’t allow an in-season change, but I could not get an official answer on that), Larry Fitzgerald was asked if he went to a new team if he would expect whoever had No. 11 to give it to him.
“I would just go where I fit in,” Fitzgerald said. “It wouldn’t bother me. I wore No. 1 my whole life until I got here. They gave me 11. At the end of training camp a couple of 80-numbers were available, but I was like, I’ll stick with it, this is what they gave me. The number doesn’t make the player. The player makes the number. I’ve always thought that.”
— The Cardinals leave Monday night for London. But first, the Bucs. See you Sunday.
Tags: Adrian Peterson, black uniforms, Buccaneers, Carson Palmer, D.J. Humphries, Gerald McCoy, Haason Reddick, Harold Goodwin, Larry Fitzgerald, London, Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu
By NJAzCardsFan on Oct 13, 2017 | Reply
Darren- Any chance Keim would go out and get DRC??? He would be a big improvement over Bethel… That I would like to see…. I know DRC has a history here.
By Darren Urban on Oct 13, 2017 | Reply
NJAz —
RE: DRC
I would doubt that’s something they will look at. Kent Somers reported as much. Not sure you want to trade for a guy who essentially quit on his team.
By TucsonTim on Oct 13, 2017 | Reply
“You got Adrian Peterson and Larry Fitzgerald on the same team, and Carson (Palmer) is delivering the ball to both of them,” tackle D.J. Humphries said. “It’s like, ‘What?’ That sounds like something you would do on ‘Madden,’ a team you’d create on ‘Madden.
Yep, Madden 2010.
By TucsonTim on Oct 13, 2017 | Reply
Reddick struggling at OLB…what could be done to fill a need at that position??? Hmmmm. What could be done???
By Dr. G. on Oct 13, 2017 | Reply
A Tale of Two Petersons? Let’s see…
One is a great kinetic athlete, the other is a great potential athlete.
One is quietly confident, the other espouses inartful bluster.
One is eager to learn, the other, not so much.
One can apologize for a mistake, the other deflects personal errors as team effort.
One loves to ball with contact, the other is afraid to break a finger nail.
As for Fitz, on a scale of 1 to 10, he is forever an 11 !
Go Cards! Time to ball like every play is your last one.
By Darren Urban on Oct 13, 2017 | Reply
Dr. G —
RE: Patrick
I’ll admit I’ve never understood your hate.
By Scott H on Oct 13, 2017 | Reply
Oh, nice of you to chime in, DJ Humphries! Now, perhaps you could actually get on the field and help us out a bit?
Darren – are we actually going to see either Humphries OR Nkemdiche on Sunday?
I think ( or at least I HOPE ) we all know that AP isn’t going to make all of our O-line woes go away. It doesn’t work like that. I’ve even wondered how well David Johnson would be faring behind this group. The HOPE is that if AP does indeed have plenty left in the tank as he says he does, he will be able to do enough on his own that opposing defenses will have to respect that and will have to back off a bit. That really is about all we can hope for. But IF AP still has something to offer, it is at least a reasonable hope.
And, of course, getting Humphries back on the damn field might help, but…..don’t even get me started. The defense is no less in need of some help from Nkemdiche. But getting anything from our first round picks these days does, indeed, seem like too much to hope for. It shouldn’t be, but…..here we are.
But again. here is what I would love to see – a long run from AP, preferably for a TD, from our side of the 50 yard line. And the earlier in the game, the better. SOMETHING needs to put a charge into this offense and that stadium on Sunday. The offense needs a lift. Our O-line needs a lift. WE, the fans, need a lift. This offense has been so dead up to this point. SOMETHING needs to get the blood pumping again here.
If now now, when?
And if not AP, who?
FWIW, watching the game last night, you can see that the Eagles are for real. They are legit. And there would be no shame in losing to them like the Panthers did, in a competitive fashion. But the way we just laid down to be the total road-kill that we were last Sunday…..no. I can only hope that enough or our players took that personally enough that we are SEEING it this week and the Buccs are FEELING it. But to see a flat, slow, team with no heart and no fire following THAT beat down last week….that will tell me all I need to know. That will tell me that this team has no heart and is truly shot under this coaching staff. There will be no other conclusion you could possibly reach.
I’ll leave it at that until after the game.
Please, AP, give us that long run! Other than a KO return that might get past the 20 yard line, I can’t think of anything we could use more.
By JTDG on Oct 13, 2017 | Reply
Alright,
Is there any video where AP was running for the Vikes and PP had to tackle him one on one?
Did PP make the tackle or (as Deion put it) make a business decision?
By JTDG on Oct 13, 2017 | Reply
This game is perfect for the cards on offense;
First,
The Bucs are 25th against the pass. The reason behind this is they are 32nd in the NFL in sacks. QBs have been able to sit in the pocket and pick apart the secondary.
Second,
The Bucs are #3 against the run. But that is misleading. Because the pass defense struggles, teams are not having as many running attempts.
These two stats points to the cards oline having a “redemption’ game.
Now don’t get me wrong, Tampa has plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball. Those 3 LBs they have drafted are good and fast. Gerald McCoy is one of the best interior DLineman in the NFL. And Grimes and Hargraves are pretty good CBs.
Where they struggle is at safety. This is not the days of John Lynch. and at DE, where Gholston and Ayers have zero sacks.
Therefore, if the inside of the line can hold up, there won’t be much coming off the edge. Palmer should be able to get a few deep, especially deep down the middle beating those safeties.
On defense,
The Bucs have two good TEs who will test the cards LBs and safeties. Mike Evans is a beast who PP will have to handle. Which leaves us with Desean Jackson.
I still remember sitting there watching that guy beat DRC deep in the playoff game (although DRC got a hand on the ball, Jackson still caught it).
Jackson has legit , take the top off a defense kind of speed. I doubt we will see Bethel one on one with him, as I would put a safety over top.
If the cards double Jackson and can handle those two TEs with Branch, Reddick and Budda, they should slow this offense.
This game is exactly what the doctor ordered for the cards. Forget the lines, the cards should walk away with a home win. They must win this game to save their season. 2-4 and going to the rams is not a favorable thing.
By Dr. G. on Oct 13, 2017 | Reply
Darren… Hate is never the word for PP or anyone. A reasonable degree of enthusiasm is a good thing. He is one of the best in the league at pounding his chest…I can overlook the super materialistic stuff, but it is an issue for some.
Flying in on a chopper to camp? I recall you may have said he had permission, but that visual was bad for others…he should have refused.
A shut down never looks like a college rookie on some plays when defending good players…ala last Sunday by keeping a drive alive on 3rd &11. We can list many times during his career after his stellar rookie season that were costly…ala Julio Jones, Megatron, etc…you know them all. ((The illness, fitness thing, maybe))
And I guess you’d say, “”Who else do they have”” when I post that he waves at the crowd or runs OB on punts. We need a hungry guy there.
There is a sense of comparison with others like Fitz, Palmer…and now David Johnson’s incredible demeanor… PP could button his pie hole more and go to Wisdom school… Feature players should be leaders by example not pretenders.
Sorry if you don’t see/agree on some of that…be well
By Darren Urban on Oct 13, 2017 | Reply
Dr. G —
RE: Chopper
He didn’t have permission. He was asked to do it.