Nkemdiche still out, but other Cards are playingPosted by on October 15, 2017 – 11:32 am
In the world of questionable, most Cardinals are playing today, except for defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, who is still not ready with his calf injury after working out pre-game with head athletic trainer Tom Reed. All the other players listed as questionable — tackle Jared Veldheer, defensive lineman Corey Peters, cornerback Patrick Peterson and linebacker Karlos Dansby — are active for the Cardinals against the Buccaneers.
It’s good news to have all those guys available, especially on defense. We’ll see if Bruce Arians also uses some subs on the offensive line for Alex Boone and D.J. Humphries at some point. Both those guys are starting, but Arians did express concern about their game conditioning after all this time out.
The full list of inactives:
— QB Blaine Gabbert
— WR Chad Williams
— RB D.J. Foster
— C Daniel Munyer
— DL Olsen Pierre (ankle)
— TE Ricky Seals-Jones
— DL Robert Nkemdiche (calf)
By Jo Ball on Oct 15, 2017 | Reply
Nkemdiche is the worst kind of bust…
Never healthy and when he is… he’s not that good.
By georgiebird on Oct 15, 2017 | Reply
Do you realize that from whistle to whistle an NFL game lasts about 12 minutes. Conditioning?????
By Coach K on Oct 15, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
What is the exact injury Nkemdiche is dealing with?
By Darren Urban on Oct 15, 2017 | Reply
Coach K —
RE: Nkedmiche
Calf.
By Eric G on Oct 15, 2017 | Reply
I don’t know how I feel about this trade for AD. Wait, oh yeah, not after that first drive. Where has this freaking team been all year? I get it that the left side of the line is back, but WOW OH WOW what a start.
By Scott H on Oct 15, 2017 | Reply
Robert Nkemdiche – we CONTINUE to thank you for NOTHING. If you had any decency, you’d give back the money you’ve been paid. You’ve done NOTHING to earn it.
And with Chad Williams, I see another of our draft picks is joining the ranks of the in-active. How nice.
Can someone PLEASE tell Steve Keim that our draft picks CAN actually play in their rookie year. For 31 other teams around the league, they often do and sometimes, then even make an impact.
As much as I WANT to see AP have an impact here and put some life back into this team, I feel like it will be a shame if he does – because it will just cover up the HORRIFIC job that Keim is doing recently.
Onward.
By Scott H on Oct 15, 2017 | Reply
Hey, I almost got my wish, which was a TD run from AP from our side of the 50. Watching that play, the way he got through that whole ( which, right now, for THIS team, was a thing of absolute beauty ), had that run started on our side of the 50, he would have done it!!!
Welcome to town, Adrian Peterson! Perhaps you and the Cardinals will be perfect together! Heck, right now, I’d settle for just really good!
And how ’bout Troy Niklas, joining the party! Welcome to you, too, sir.
By Eric G on Oct 15, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
When did the pod/lizard/alien people replace this team? Did you see the difference or can you tell? These are not the same people that played the first 5 games. Hopefully Rowdy Roddy Piper doesn’t show up to practice out of bubble gum.
By Scott H on Oct 15, 2017 | Reply
Hard to complain, but….man, we just had 1st and goal from the 1 yard line and we end up losing yards before settling for a FG? C’mon, that should have been another 7 points.
OK, let’s see what happens from here. We were cruising early in the game against Dallas, then we had a TD wiped out by a penalty, missed the FG, and we lost momentum for the rest of the night. Not that we just lost momentum in this game, but…..let’s see what happens.
And maybe they were going to come out and play like this today, anyway. BUT after being demoralized the way we were last Sunday, I’d like to think we are seeing this team taking that personally and responding.
By Scott H on Oct 15, 2017 | Reply
OK, we’re up big in the 2nd half…..I say keep attacking to put AT LEAST another TD on the board, then turn it over to the running game. And give this O-line a chance to GRIND. O-lineman love to run block, so….serve it up.
It’s AP time!