Posted by Darren Urban on October 15, 2017 – 11:32 am

In the world of questionable, most Cardinals are playing today, except for defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, who is still not ready with his calf injury after working out pre-game with head athletic trainer Tom Reed. All the other players listed as questionable — tackle Jared Veldheer, defensive lineman Corey Peters, cornerback Patrick Peterson and linebacker Karlos Dansby — are active for the Cardinals against the Buccaneers.

It’s good news to have all those guys available, especially on defense. We’ll see if Bruce Arians also uses some subs on the offensive line for Alex Boone and D.J. Humphries at some point. Both those guys are starting, but Arians did express concern about their game conditioning after all this time out.

The full list of inactives:

— QB Blaine Gabbert

— WR Chad Williams

— RB D.J. Foster

— C Daniel Munyer

— DL Olsen Pierre (ankle)

— TE Ricky Seals-Jones

— DL Robert Nkemdiche (calf)