Steve Keim had looked at all options when David Johnson first got hurt, and that included research on Adrian Peterson. But the push to trade for the veteran running back didn’t come until last week, when Keim said he “picked up the phone and it worked out pretty quickly.”
The “why” of the deal wasn’t complicated.
“I think it’s pretty simple,” Keim said during his appearance on the “Doug and Wolf” show on Arizona Sports 98.7. “At the end of the day, it made us better. The one thing I am committed to do as the General Manager, and I know Michael (Bidwill) and B.A. (Bruce Arians) is committed to do, we’re not going to sit on our hands if we think we can get better.
“It doesn’t mean we always make the right decisions. I’ve certainly made my mistakes here. But the one thing I’m going to do is I’m going to swing. To me, you can never hit a home run if you don’t step up to the plate and swing. I owe it to the organization, I owe it to the fan base, and that’s the mindset I’m always going to have.”
It was interesting to hear Keim, who mentioned at least a couple of times the “mistakes” he has made as a GM. And as good as Peterson was Sunday, he wasn’t proclaiming the move the end-all-be-all.
“Hopefully it would add a spark to the offense,” was Keim’s thought process. “More than anything, I think we created balance.”
It also helped morale, Keim said.
“It was about igniting a spark and creating an enthusiasm throughout the building, which was infectious the moment we did it on Tuesday,” Keim said.
— Keim said he thought what was overlooked Sunday was the return of the left side of the offensive line. It was going to be difficult, Keim reiterated, no matter who the running back was with all the injuries. Earl Watford already looks like he’ll settle in at right guard, but it was left tackle D.J. Humphries and left guard Alex Boone who showed what impact they could have.
“For the first time this year, we saw five guys up front playing in unison,” Keim said. “I thought D.J. was excellent. We’ve always know he can run block. His ability to roll his hips and finish at the point of attack is something to me that sets him apart from a lot of other tackles. He and Alex on several of those ‘deuce’ blocks created five- and six-yards of run lanes for Adrian.”
Keim also praised the perimeter blocking of the wide receivers that helped Peterson.
— Keim said there was a lot of discussion with team president Michael Bidwill about Peterson, both on and off the field (including, it stands to reason, the year-long suspension Peterson had after child abuse accusations.) Keim said as with every player, the decision-makers talk through every part of a player, on the field, off the field, in the locker room and in the community. “Both of us were comfortable with that,” Keim said.
— Keim was asked, if he had been GM and not just in the front office in 2007 when the Cards were drafting, if he would have drafted Peterson at No. 5 (The Cards took tackle Levi Brown; Peterson went two picks later.) “You can go back and say that about a lot of different players,” Keim said. “I was not the general manager and I’ve certainly made enough mistakes in the position I’m in now. I’m just trying to take every day, every year and get better at my craft. Hopefully I can put a product on the field that fans can be proud of.”
— About the defense, which allowed a big second half after the Cards built a 31-0 lead before holding on, 38-33: “There is something to be said about momentum,” Keim said. “Part of that momentum we created on offense was a good thing. Now we have to figure out why the momentum issues are happening to us on defense.”
Keim said the defense played well in spurts, but they need to rally better after giving up a big play. (An aside, the Bucs still converted 50 percent on third downs, which continues to be an issue for the defense.) Keim praised Corey Peters, Frostee Rucker and the work of cornerback Tramon Williams. Keim echoed Arians’ thought that Williams should get more playing time. Keim also said safety Antoine Bethea (three picks in three games) doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves.
— Keim said he is confident cornerback Patrick Peterson (quad) will be able to play in London against the Rams.
By Eric on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
Absolutely amazing first half of football on Sunday against the Bucs. Gotta be able to finish without giving back so much though. Fitz and AP were one heck of a dynamic duo. Really awesome. Keim should see about swinging for the fences and adding a spark to the defense. The pass rush is lacking. The only player getting to the QB is Chandler Jones. Would be great to bring in Navorro Bowman. Adding Bowman could solidify the defensive front. Dansby is only here on a 1 year deal. Golden is out for the season. Bowman is gonna have a chip on his shoulder just like AP.
They should seriously consider making Tramon Williams the starter opposite Patrick Peterson. Just don’t think Bethel is the answer.
By CARDS62 on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
Oh! so its a matter of momentum for the defense.
Well you might want to get a few more pass rushers to create momentum.
and/or pick up a quality CB to stop other teams momentum.
If not for the team do it for the fans!!! Mr. Keim.
DRC ! DRC ! DRC !
Fuel up the jet, make a pit stop in NYC before heading over to London and take DRC with us. If you need to trim some salaries trade Bethel and if NY wont take him just drop him off in NY anyway.
GO Cards beat those Rams!
By georgiebird on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
It seems now that the AP pickup was such a logical thing to do. While AP is an improvement over CJ- does SK think he could possibly get a KR/PR who would be an improvement over KW?
It seems to me that an improvement in the return game would extract the same jump-start that the AP acquisition has done. Ditto a replacement for Bethel.
By Coach K on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
BOY WAS I WRONG about the addition of AP
He made the defense respect him and this opened up the entire offense. It’s exactly what we needed.
I just replayed the entire game again and I have to say, getting those offensive linemen back, and especially long armed Watford was a huge difference. Watford played an amazing game at times holding off two defenders with his arms alone. His pulling was quick and contact was strong. The left side of the line was dominating. The addition of AP and the line intact made us look like a different offense. BA has to stop being greedy and continue to take what the defense gives him and keep mixing it up. Finally the tight ends are back in play.
Defensively, we are okay, but we need to get more push up the middle and Reddick needs to work on his outside pass rush and develop a spin move back to the inside as his rush is too wide and tackles can easily control him. He needs to use his speed and add an inside move.
No push up the middle shows how much we miss Calais Campbell. My question Darren is this, will Nkemdichi be back next week and do you believe he can give us that push up the middle our defense lacks, and desperately needs?
By Rick on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
Why would they let A.P. return punts if he is injured . Did that not get them in trouble before ? Just fair catch em .
By dkerry5242 on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
Our core defensive line players are too old to dominate. The defensive line and offensive line need to have a draft prospect every year.
Return Bethel to Special Teams and move Williams up opposite PP.
By mitchaz on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
Keim deserves credit for not only the AP trade but for his late additions of P Andy Lee, G Alex Boone, G Earl Watford and CB Tramon Williams.
Keim pulled a rabbit out of the hat in 2015 when aster a so-so start he signed Dwight Freeney and suddenly the Cardinals’ defense was closing out tight games in the 4th quarters and a 9 game winning streak (6-0 in prime-time) was afoot.
Plus, I think if they ever try D.J. Foster as a punt returner, he will make a splash.
By mitchaz on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
What still baffles me about Keim is how and why he wasn’t more aggressive in free agency this year, especially with all the free agents they lost. Yes, i get the compensatory picks incentive, but c’mom man, there had to be better options than Bethel at RCB, Boehm at RG and Dansby at ILB. But Keim basically did all his shopping on the 2nd day of FA in signing three veterans over the age of 30.
ironically, it took Keim trading for Adrian Peterson to have the team feel like the GM and HC really are trying to win this year. There should have bene at least one big signing ti signal that during the off-season, but there wasn’t..
By mal on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
Darren-
My fav thing you guys do is Cards Underground.
Do you think we might get a UK version? That would be awesome.
By Darren Urban on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
Mal —
RE: Underground podcast
We will. It will be posted a little later than usual. Normally it’s up by 7 a.m. Wednesday. It’ll be a few hours after that, but we will definitely have one up Wednesday morning.
It will sound normal, though. I’m not trying a British accent. I can’t speak for Kyle.
By joe holst on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
now if the could double up with the Saints and re-acquire Alec Okafor who has 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles .
By JTDG on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
Keim Comments;
“For the first time this year, we saw five guys up front playing in unison,” Keim said.
But think about this. Boone wasn’t on the team till the week the season started and Watford came on the team last week.
Why did it have to come to picking up guys at the start of the season? I mean all the guys you drafted and signed and you had to grab Watford last week? What are you looking at? How did you go into the offseason and do nothing with the Oline?
Same with Tramon Williams situation. Saying he needs to play more was a kind way of saying Bethel needs to play less. Why could you not see this long long ago? Bethel is a disaster at CB2. Six TDs and Four in the 4th quarter. Two of the 3 passing TDs for Tampa were against Bethel. Is it finally sinking in?
Sure, Keim deserves credit for bringing in Williams and Boone and Watford and especially AP. But why did it have to come to this?
By TucsonTim on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
We need to make a similar move on defense.
If Dirk Koetter asks any 12 year old that has played Madden, he puts 3 on the board before the half, doesn’t panic and go for 2, and we go to over time. Given the monumental momentum swing, that probably would’t have worked out so well for the Cards. Our defense can’t play 4 quarters of football.
Kudos for picking up a real game changer on offense.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
Difference makers in Cards “new life”:
All Day, Boone,Tramon, #41, (everybody knows if PP is ok, needs to supplant the oft beaten #28), even Earl.
Rams travel to London Thursday, mistake. Can acclimate in 4-5 days, not in 2-3… Hope Cards take the Melatonin, big acclimation tool.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
Erratum: Of course meant Tramon (#41, Bethea perfect at S) needs to supplant #28 as others above noted.
By clssylssy on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
I don’t think anybody but perhaps Fitz, really knew how this was going to turn out and looking at Keim throughout the game, he looked tense and like he was waiting for the other shoe to drop, which it nearly did through no fault of AP’s but rather a porous defense and weak defensive line. While this infused offense seemed to spark some passion for this home game against the Bucs, the game in London against a MUCH tougher and more complete divisional foe, will give a more accurate picture of where we are and what we need to do to save our season. I’m still not convinced that we have really done anything beyond some cosmetic tweeks ,and as pointed out by others, waiting until game 6, is not going to make up for half a season lost with there being teams with worse records, who could still outplay us. Keim’s early inaction is still a harsh reality that is on him and possibly Michael Bidwill that has been short changed the team as well as the fans.
To compare AP to CJ and credit him solely with the “miracle” of our first half is inaccurate as AP is a whole lot bigger and was playing with many additional advantages we did not see in the early games. In football, size really does matter and the whole idea of going after small speedsters was a BASK thing that hasn’t proven to work out with receivers or RBs or linebackers; CJ was/is tough and I still believe it would have been smarter to keep him rather than Ellington or KW as he was happy just to do the work to win and it’s not like either of the others are doing anything on STs.Nonetheless, I am happy to get Bethea and T. Williams and would hope that Keim would make an “aggressive” move on Navarro
Bowman beforre somebody else makes him a better offer. and DRC might even come in a spark our secondary. Interesting that someone else noticed the job Alex Olkefer is doing for the Saints, lol, even Ted Ginn Jr. had a TD for them last week, so perhaps fhat points to something we’re not doing when players go elsewhere and have success, lol, makes me wonder how Bethel would do in a different system as well!
We still do not have a balanced team, after having our defense gutted prematirely, and while Fitz can only imagine what it would have been like to have AP on our offense earlier, I am thinking what this team would be like with last year’s defense still intact or a DC like Coach Bowles now.
By Lg on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
Maybe now people will stop asking Adrian peace and how much he got in the tank and that was a good win and everything but the defense is still suspect tramon Williams should have been starting over Justin Bethel sooner or later we’re going to have to get us another defensive coordinator
By Scott H on Oct 16, 2017 | Reply
CARDS62
Hey, man. Thanks for your post, which states nothing but truth, facts, sensible opinions, and passion for your team.
And not surprisingly, you’re getting twice as many thumbs down’s as up’s. Don’t ya love it?
I have no idea sometimes what people hear when they read these posts, but….whatever. Dude, you are right on with everything you said. So, continue to think as you do. And keep bringin’ it! 🙂