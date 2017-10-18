Posted by Darren Urban on October 18, 2017 – 11:03 am

Sure it’s midweek, but Chandler Jones just got another sack.

The linebacker is having a great season anyway, but no, he’s not so good as to take a QB down when there’s no game being played. In the fourth quarter, Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was credited with a run for a loss of two yards, with defensive lineman Frostee Rucker being credited with the tackle. But it wasn’t Rucker but Jones who made the stop, and it was on a pass attempt, so Elias officially called it a sack. It was Jones’ second sack of the game.

It also means Jones now has seven sacks in six games, a Cardinals’ record for most sacks in the first six games of a season. Curtis Greer held the previous mark with 6½ sacks in six games in 1983. Jones already has five multi-sack games with the Cardinals in 21 games with the team.

Jones was great against the Bucs even without his sacks. His pressure on the QB has been consistent all season and he’s even stood strong against the run. After his huge contract extension this offseason, Jones is showing why he got all that money.