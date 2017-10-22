Posted by Darren Urban on October 22, 2017 – 8:31 am

The Cardinals will have to do some offensive shuffling today in London, because running back Andre Ellington (quad) won’t be able to play. That should increase the role of Kerwynn Williams — D.J. Foster remains on the sideline as inactive. The good news is that defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche is active, so he will finally return from his calf issue.

The weather, while chilly, also looks decent for this game. It is windy, which could impact things, but the moisture should stay away.

The full inactive list:

— QB Blaine Gabbert

— WR Chad Williams

— RB D.J. Foster

— RB Andre Ellington

— C Daniel Munyer

— DL Olsen Pierre

— TE Ricky Seal-Jones