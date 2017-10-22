Ellington out against Rams, Nkemdiche will playPosted by on October 22, 2017 – 8:31 am
The Cardinals will have to do some offensive shuffling today in London, because running back Andre Ellington (quad) won’t be able to play. That should increase the role of Kerwynn Williams — D.J. Foster remains on the sideline as inactive. The good news is that defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche is active, so he will finally return from his calf issue.
The weather, while chilly, also looks decent for this game. It is windy, which could impact things, but the moisture should stay away.
The full inactive list:
— QB Blaine Gabbert
— WR Chad Williams
— RB D.J. Foster
— RB Andre Ellington
— C Daniel Munyer
— DL Olsen Pierre
— TE Ricky Seal-Jones
By Coach K on Oct 22, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
It’s right before kickoff and I’m keeping my fingers crossed that Nkemdichi give us that push up the middle and that Reddick has developed a second move from the edge rush to beat the tackle.
We shall see.
By D on Oct 22, 2017 | Reply
BA getting back to over passing and getting Palmer hurt, his act is getting stale. He turned into S.Peyton and froze out Peterson. A week in London to still play like crap and BA pushes his veterans to coach up their respective rooms, why have asst coaches then, this train wreck season can’t get over quick enough.
By creditcard on Oct 22, 2017 | Reply
I’m stating it right now: Tampa Bay 1st half was a fluke, m/b the Bucs stayed up late,didn’t eat right … something.
Right now it is Rams 13 Cardinals 0 near the half with Palmer out, Stanton in.
The Cards are simply poorly coached. Poor execution, poor play calling, poor tackling, and of course comical blocking.
By creditcard on Oct 22, 2017 | Reply
Sorry, I forgot to mention poor clock management. This very well could be under the category of over-all poor coaching. Rams are up 20-0. Pathetic
By Rod on Oct 22, 2017 | Reply
I guess it doesn’t matter if our O can’t even muster a FG. Totally sucks.
By Coach K on Oct 22, 2017 | Reply
Reddick still has not learned an inside move on his pass rush.
Running game not working and without a running threat, we cannot win.
Halftime
By Jametruis Judge on Oct 22, 2017 | Reply
Let’s be honest about our defense. We have talent on that side of the ball. However, Bettcher success came with the players that Todd Bowles had on defense. B.u.t, once we let those players go, and brought in new players, it shows that Bettcher had benefited from the old players. He’s not a good defensive coordinator.
By creditcard on Oct 22, 2017 | Reply
Stanton, we’re the guys in red. If you don’t believe me, look at your own jersey in the mirror at halftime …. we’re the guys in red.
By creditcard on Oct 22, 2017 | Reply
Look on the bright side; our most mobile quarterback is listed as inactive. And we addressed our most pressing concern … who will be the punter for the 2017 season.
Lee is doing an Ok job.
Other than the pressing punting situation, the team is a disaster.
By georgiebird on Oct 22, 2017 | Reply
Just saw LOGAN THOMAS with a TD pass reception for Buffalo. That caps the day for the Cards. Game over, season over- we will never win with “Jim Hart” at QB.
By D on Oct 22, 2017 | Reply
Whole team is too old and slow. BA and Keim can’t locate talent on Offense line and the inside DLine is a joke. Rams have all kinds of talent with a young QB getting better. This rebuild needs to start by cleaning house in coaching and all his lacky players. Keim will be lucky to save his own job. I hope M.Bidwill is very angry
By Canadian Redbird on Oct 22, 2017 | Reply
Can we please activate Gabbert in place of Stanton next game. The Stanton project is just another example of Arians playing the loyalty card even if it weakens the team. Just ask Drew Butler.
There is so much wrong with the coaching on this team ( play calling , offensive and defensive schemes, special teams ) . We need a shake up. Come on Bidwell, step up to the plate and do what’s right.
By creditcard on Oct 22, 2017 | Reply
Dang, the Rams are using a no-huddle. Who would have guessed. The Cards have yet to stop the no huddle against anyone this season. Literally clueless against the no-huddle.
No worries, we addressed the most pressing issue: Punter.
By creditcard on Oct 22, 2017 | Reply
If Goff was above average. I’m not stating spectacular, just above average. Instead of the score being 26-0 in the 3rd; the Rams would be winning in 60+ to zero right now.
Coaching changings is a must for the Cards.