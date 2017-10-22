London — and Palmer injury — aftermathPosted by on October 22, 2017 – 4:11 pm
The story became so much more than just a week in London and what that meant for the Cardinals and why they played poorly in Sunday night’s across-the-pond loss to the Rams. Now it’s about the quarterback positon, the loss of Carson Palmer to a broken arm, and what that means for the future – on a couple of levels.
For Palmer, a player who no one was really sure how many seasons he still wanted to play, it leaves big questions. If he’s out eight weeks like Bruce Arians said, that’s basically the rest of the season. Does he stay on the active roster for that possibility? A trip to IR is at minimum eight weeks. Maybe that’s what Arians was talking about, but bringing Palmer back would mean the end of bringing both T.J. Logan and David Johnson back, because you can only bring two players total back from injured reserve.
For Palmer, does he try to come back for 2018 for sure, so this isn’t the way it might end? There is so much that is potentially in flux for the Cardinals this offseason, especially given the age of many on the roster, that I doubt it’s a question that can be answered anytime soon.
As for the QBs that remain, Bruce Arians was adamant Drew Stanton would be his starter the rest of the season. Stanton is the backup and Blaine Gabbert the third-stringer for a reason, Arians said. And maybe the Cards have seen all the need to in order to evaluate what Gabbert can do for them. But I had thought Gabbert might get a chance if the season got away in the won-loss column. Perhaps not.
The Cardinals are going into a bye week. There is time to sort it out, but obviously, Sunday couldn’t have gone any worse.
— Stanton’s first start of the season is going to be in San Francisco. That’s where he had his lone start of 2016, when he threw a pair of TD passes to beat the Niners as Palmer missed his only game of last season because of a concussion.
— The Phil Dawson 32-yard field goal miss was his fifth of the season, more than he had all of last year. The footing was not great at Twickenham and the snap was low, but holder Andy Lee looked like he did a nice job getting it in place. It was also rougher when Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein converted all four of his field-goal attempts.
Arians said Dawson is “our guy” and all he can do is tell him to make the next one. But it’s hard to believe Dawson has struggled so much because it goes against everything he has been up until this season.
— Todd Gurley 106 rushing yards, Adrian Peterson 21. Boiling the game down really far, that’s it right there.
— I don’t know what would’ve happened if Palmer hadn’t been hit on his interception. He doesn’t break his arm. He probably doesn’t throw a pick. And the game was only 6-0 at that point. It just got ugly after Palmer left.
— Larry Fitzgerald is usually quiet after bad losses, but he seemed particularly so after this one. Bad loss, loss of QB, that can happen. He’s another guy for whom retirement talk lingers. Now what does he have coming the rest of the year?
“We’re confident Drew can lead us and do the same things that we were able to do in terms of play calling that Carson was able to do,” Fitzgerald said.
— So the London week is over. No one really knows what it meant. The Cardinals lost big and did it have anything to do with being overseas for a week? It’s difficult to imagine the Cards doing any better in Los Angeles if Palmer is getting hurt and the excellent Rams defensive front is plugging any potential Adrian Peterson holes.
In any case, the bye week is here. Before that a long, long plane flight, in which the Cards will have time to ponder what went sideways in England and how exactly they can try and make things better the second half of the season – if they are able.
Kevin Powell
I am afraid this is not a playoff team with Carson and definately not without him I think it is time to give Gabbert a shot Stanton has never been a game changer. This team needs a major overhaul and I believe the Coach even thought I like him is becoming outdated. Cards will have to make major changes I hate to say it but I think this year is doomed.
Tradersbrain
Another sub-par outing on the road. I understand players play the game, but let’s face it, our road record is abysmal. Game-in and game-out, on the road, the players are simply not prepared to play and it shows on the field. I’m sure we all have an opinion as to where the blame should rest, but the sample size is now big enough to where the issue is undeniable. Anyway, my hope is that CP gets well and back on the field.
Dylan Howard
I know it is tough, but it is rebuilding time. We need new DC and STC. We were a hair away from looking to the Colts an 49ers, this is a bad team
dkgambler1
“No one really knows what it meant.” Technically true, perhaps, but I think it’s the end of Arians.
Kevin S Mesa
A few observations:
— When the Cards’ opponents have, say, a 3rd and 5, they run to the sticks, turn around, and catch an easy pass because our defensive backs are playing 5 yards off them. Then they turn and gain another couple yards for good measure.
— Meanwhile, when the Cardinals have 3rd and 5, they either throw a low-percentage pass 20 yards over the middle into double coverage, or an over-the-shoulder pass thirty yards down the sideline, OR they throw a pass to a well-covered running back in the flat at the line of scrimmage and he gets tackled after a 2-yard gain. The idea of running a curl right at the sticks seems foreign to them.
— FIVE times the Cardinals jumped offside. Complete lack of discipline.
— The Cards had a delay of game penalty called on them afer a change of possession, for Pete’s sake. How does that happen? A bunch of guys stand around in the huddle while waiting for the refs to signal it’s time to play again, and then they still can’t get a play off in 25 seconds??? Yeah, I understand, sometimes it happens when you throw a 25-yard pass and guys are slow to get up or whatever. But coming after a break in the action, that is simply inexcusable. Result: 1st and 15; we end up gaining around 12 yards that series, and have to punt.
— And notice — with our head coach who’s been around for eons and our QB who’s played over a decade, we allowed that to happen. Meanwhile, the Rams’ rookie head coach was paying enough attention to call timeouts the couple of times that they were in danger of a delay of game.
— Dawson has now missed three FG’s under 40 yards, plus he’s 2-4 beyond 40 for five misses altogether (not four, Darren). I don’t have updated stats after today’s games for other kickers, but going into today, 21 teams had not missed a FG under 40 yards, 9 teams had missed one, and only one other team (Denver) had missed two. We’re up to three in that category. If the team wants to send a message about accountability, they should release Dawson and pick up a kicker off the street. He’s missed more FG’s under 40 yards than Cat Man did all last season, and his four misses under 50 yards are equal to Cat Man’s for the whole season. The only other kickers who started out worse than Dawson (like the SD guy) no longer have a job, and Dawson shouldn’t have one either.
— I see that Arians has announced Stanton is the starter for the rest of the year. No idea what is to be gained from that.
— Meanwhile, the Suns are terrible as well, 0-3 with two of the losses by over 40 points, and the Coyotes are 0-7. It looks like Valley sports fans can go into hibernation for the winter and emerge for spring training.
Kevin S Mesa
My reference to “like the SD guy” should be “like the Chargers guy” — still can’t get used to them not being in SD.
NJAzCardsFan
Ugly and Humiliating…..
I never imagined the Cards would get worse than their performance at the Eagle’s game. They managed to accomplish that in London. Dawson missing the field goal may have set the tone for the downward spiral. He really needs to go. Amazing how the Rams Kicker kick’s were all down the middle….. Why can the Cards find someone like that??????
BA’s statement regarding Stanton starting, shows how out of touch with reality he has become…. He and Keim should be looking towards the future and next years draft. Gabbert should play period. This is the perfect opportunity to let the Cards really see what he has to offer…. I don’t understand the Cards Mgmt way of thinking….
Looks I like, I will have the rest of my Sunday’s free for the rest of the NFL season….
Akos
I was there at the game with my wife. We travelled from Hungary for this game only (could never afford to see one in AZ) and no matter how bad it went, it was still a dream come true for me.
Just one more thing I’d like to mention. It was great to see at least ten times as many Cards fans as Rams supporters at the stadium. It felt more like an away game for the Rams… but it did not matter in the end. 😦
steve
.”With the 4rth pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals select Josh Rosen, QB UCLA”………
Coach K
Darren,
Really sad to see Palmer out with broken arm. I think it’s time to take a serious look at Gabbert right now instead of Stanton starting. We know what we have in Stanton, but Gabbert gives us mobility and we need to see if he’s in the cards for the future.
If Gabbert plays well and manages to get this team several more wins, we can look forward to drafting a QB next year who can sit behind Gabbert, or compete for the starting position with him.
But we must see what he has to offer now.
I realize this may not make Drew happy, but we need to see Gabbert now.
As for BA, if he doesn’t stick with the run game and play action, it’s time to turn over play calling to someone else. He obviously doesn’t understand you cannot panic and start throwing 80% passing plays just because AP is off to a slow start. AP takes time to get rolling. You have to stick with him to keep the defense honest.
I feel BA showed no patience and put the offense once again in high risk mode.
Marlin
Here it is:
Play Gabbert, see what he can do.
Play young guys across the board.
Release Iupati and Dawson, sign a cheap kicker, use the cap space to help extend a couple contracts.
Extend contracts for Jaron Brown, David Johnson, Kareem Martin.
Start searching for a new head coach – the BA era has been fun, but its time to move forward. His mojo doesn’t work anymore. It happens.
Draft a QB in the first round.
You all now I’m right….. consider that before the thumbs down starts.
Scott H
Well, it doesn’t matter what continent the Cardinals play on or what time zone they play in. They are a BAD football team, regardless. And BAD football teams are going to play bad no matter what.
I’m guessing the NFL will get a nice thank you card from London, thanking them for sending the Rams and the Cardinals over for the weekend. And it will probably end with a PS asking that they NOT send the Cardinals again any time soon.
OK, I have a question. A rather simple question and I hope some people will respond – is it time to fire the defensive coordinator now? Have we seen enough? Is it FINALLY time? I say yes, it most certainly is. Someone should have lost a job after the Philly game and it was an outrage that it never happened. After THREE consecutive defensive no-shows, it is NOT acceptable that Bettcher keep his job for another week. This should be his last game as our DC. Period. He should be gone tomorrow.
And not just because I think somebody should get fired to send a message. He should be fired because he is doing a HORRIBLE job and nothing on the defensive side of the ball is getting any better.
What we are seeing is an organization that, at this point, either cannot recognize what is wrong OR they are just not willing to address it. Either way, it is in total collapse at this point. And what I can’t stand for is seeing this team continue to do the same things with the same people in the same places. We all know what that is, right? That is the definition of insanity. And insanity is not functional. Insanity is DYSFUNCTIONAL.
And dysfunctional is embarassing.
And embarassing is what this team has become.
We have become an organization that does not hold people responsible. It is OK to under-perform. You get to keep your job, just try to do it better. We saw it with Butler, who was a lousy punter for…..what, two-plus seasons? But he kept his job. We saw it with Amos. He STILL has his job. Again – EMBARASSING.
And if Bettcher keeps his job past noon tomorrow, we will be seeing more of the same. More of the insanity. More of the failure to function. More of the embarassment.
And Phil Dawson’s sorry ass should be out of a job, too. He’s been a very good kicker for a long time. Everywhere else he’s been. But right now, he flat out sucks. And there is NO reason he shouldn’t be gone tomorrow, either. WHAT are we holding onto with him at this point???
And here is the part that is really hard. Because I’ve loved BA, just as we all have. But just hearing that he’s already decided that Stanton is his starter for the rest of the season is just another example of how / why this is all going wrong. BA has a loyalty problem and it is getting in the way of sound decision making at this point. Period.
Stanton? OK. Um…..WHY? And don’t think that many people in many places aren’t asking the same question right now. Look…..your season is over. And Drew Stanton is not a part of your future. So…..WHY are you going to ride out a lost season with DREW Stanton while Gabbert – a QB who MIGHT be part of your future – holds a clipboard and wears a baseball cap? That is just so damn foolish.
But that’s where we’re headed, folks. As the great Jimmy Buffett says, we’re about to push the fool button Our HC just told us so. Done.
Yeah, I was in favor of keeping Stanton – for THIS season. Because he provides a comfort level for Palmer that I thought was important THIS season if we were counting on Palmer to take us somewhere. Well, that’s over.. Palmer is done ( for this season, anyway ). So, things have changed. And when things change, shouldn’t how you’re doing things change? Yeah…..they SHOULD.
But will they? Apparently not. Because we’re being told that we’re going with Stanton, which really makes no sense at this point. And THAT is the problem.
We should be taking a look at Blaine Gabbert but instead, we’re going to be stubborn and honor our loyalty to Stanton. And for no reason that seems to be in the best interests of the team.
BA is just appearing to be an old dog that is incapable of learning any new tricks. And that never goes well.
We need change, we need youth, we need to re-build. And seeing as Palmer is done as far as 2017 is concerned, we may as well start NOW
But….we’re not going to. So….get ready for more of the same.
Seriously, Bettcher has got to go. If people are being held accountable in this organization, he has to go. Changes are needed.
Red Page Band
No comments thus far? now, that´s scary!!
Scott H
Last week, we were all blinded by Adrian Peterson and his explosion. And it prevented too many people from seeing that our defense was doing everything it possibly could to give that game back to the Buccs. And they almost did. Lord knows they tried. THAT is what I was seeing last week more than anything ( although the offense was fun to watch ).
Well, now that the floodlights have gone off again, we can see what we need to see – how utterly horrific this defense is. That is the one phase of this team that has just gone beyond un-acceptable.
Bettcher may not be the only coordinator around here that needs to go but he DOES need to be the first one out the door.
anish
well, i did call this a loss to begin with so no issues in that but losing 33-0 and palmer in the process sums our shitty organization up. all i am going to say to other cardinals fans ..dont reveal you are a cards fan if you live out of arizona cause i dont want anyone else to be a laughing stock how i have been today. and it was embarrassing to be fan. it makes me question my sanity to support this garbage organization for years but this is the last straw. i am so disillusioned to be cards fan that i question my own sanity for the last 15 years. i am frustrated fan who wants this organization to be sold to someone who knows and desires to win …the bidwells need to think about moving on from this organization period – i may sound like a mad fan but i am done with this team – its just pure garbage. the signs were there when we gave up 27 points in the last 4 quarter to a shitty quarterback and fought for the wins against 49ers and colts. we have to rebuild now and there is no short cuts to that. the bidwells need to let this organization go. even belichick and brady if they played for this organization – they wont be able to sustain the crap this team has become in the last 30 years. SHAMEFUL!
NJAzCardsFan
HIGHLIGHTS…????
How can a team have Highlights in a 33-0 loss, where they lose their QB also…..???????
Dr. G.
Dammit Carson, We feel for you man…you are a real trooper…tell them just to give you some pain medicine and quiet time for the flight home. Needing surgery? …must be something out of place…stress fractures normally need to just be immobilized for a couple months.
Any details Darren? No way he gets surgery until he gets home!
At first, the way he looked at his arm, I thought the play cards on his arm were twisted and may have caused a small cut…but my hopes are dashed…wow he’s tough.
Now on to Gabbert BA…no way you can’t test what he can do…you already know what Stanton can’t do…
Again, the Fans want you to do the LOGICAL thing here. We will forgive this move if you work on the OLine for him. If not, you need to explain why Gabbert is not your man…he has the right stuff! Don’t be stubborn with loyalty.
anish
Darren – does Larry still wants to stick to this team? at this point this team has no chance to make the playoffs …should he be asking for a trade or something or is that even possible …. i just hate such a HOF to end his career like this with such a bad team….Carson at this point is probably going to retire but larry still looks fit enough to play and win a ring..should the patriots search for him and Cards maybe get a few 6th and 7th round picks which they like so much! its cheap! Larry just deserves better than this debacle
JTDG
Darren’s comment;
“After getting great pass protection most of the first quarter-and-a-half, Palmer was belted by linebacker Alec Ogletree as he tried to maneuver around a collapsing pocket.”
What?? Great?? Really, Great?
As Sporting news put it;
“Palmer had been under consistent pressure from the Rams’ defensive front, taking a sack from Aaron Donald before being hit by Alec Ogletree on a pass that was intercepted by Lamarcus Joyner.”
Darren, Great? I think we have a different definition of Great.
Eric G
-Well, my worst nightmare scenario is less likely now. 8-8 team that’s not good enough to make the playoffs, but stills screws themselves out of a game changer first round pick. With Stanton at the helm, defenses will throw 8 in the box and stuff the run, not that this team had any run game. Pathetic effort against one of the worst run defenses. Crashed back in to reality today. Bettcher continues to be exposed for his piss poor play calling and inability to adapt to offensive schemes. I hope he’s fired at the end of the year. Too much talent to be this bad at defense.
With Stanton at QB, this team will probably go 5-11. Hopefully no better than that. Time to look at the future as the season is officially over. Hopefully, they don’t win any more games and are a top 5 pick, Cleveland is #1 and the Cards trade for the pick. This requires the Cards to lose to SF, which they will likely do.
Carson, it’s time to hang it up. You helped bring legitimacy to this team, but its over now. Don’t risk another injury. Do yourself and your family a favor and retire.
Fitz, I will enjoy your last games this year. He doesn’t return with a rookie QB. Thank you for everything. It’s been an honor to be able to watch you play every weekend. You were a class act on and off the field. Sorry you played for an organization that was incapable of giving you a super bowl ring. You deserved one. We’ll see you at the hall of fame.
joe holst
The Rams knocked Carson out a few years ago and we just sit back and let it happen They need to pinpoint which QB they want in the draft and go all in for him, No pass rusk ,terrible o-line and special teams is awful, same story,
georgiebird
Amazing how the injuries occur when we play the Rams
drblogubc
I predicted 34-17 for LA. As pessimistic as I am, I still overestimated the Cards, thinking they would at least put some points on the board. Pretty easy, though, to stay with my early prediction of a 3-13 season. All that remained of this team until today was Adrian Peterson hype and a reasonably good Carson Palmer. Both gone now.
Arians gets on my nerves a little more every week. Who would he throw under the bus today? “Obviously we weren’t blocking well enough, and Adrian missed some holes,” coach Bruce Arians said. Player morale must be at an all-time low. I feel sorry for David Johnson having to return one day to this mess of a football team.
And who will start rest of the season? Drew Stanton, with Arians stubbornly sticks with him as #2. I fear he is the next injury waiting to happen anyway. Then Blaine Gabbert will get his chance.
georgiebird
What a horrible day. But one play really piqued my interest. In the 2nd period, Carson threw a deep fly down the left side to Smokey. The play was incomplete covered by three Rams’ defenders. My questions:
1) Who were all our guys open with three Rams on JB ?
2) Did the Rams know what plays we were running ?
anish
@EricG … Fitz aint done with NFL yet..if he decides to go to another team this season or next season that would be great..hopefully a team that can win a SB like the Patriots. Its a debacle and absolute travesty if fitz decides to retire without a ring with a crap organization. I hope he decides to play further cause I just dont see myself being a Cards fan after he retires. after supporting garbage for years, one feels the need to win and iam sure fitz feels it that way. if he doesnt, then good for him – he will still be a great ambassador for the game. But i just wish he did win a ring and I will always respect him to be a cardinals
Rod
If BA doesn’t start Blaine the rest of the way, BA absolutely needs to let go!
Rod
Needs to be let go.
AndyM
Most troubling to me is that BA is doubling down on his inflexibility. Sounds like at least 90% of the fan base and analysts are suggesting Gabbert should be given a tryout–perhaps not in the next game–but within a few weeks. Why would BA paint himself into a corner by declaring Stanton will be starting for the remainder of the season (or until Palmer returns)? Loyalty is a beautiful trait, but without results, the loyalty to the organization and fan base is compromised. With an offensive line that is leaking like my kitchen faucet, Stanton (a short, immobile QB) will be doomed. It was obvious that Stanton could not move the offense and this kept the defense on the field for most of the second half. The defense was both tired and shell-shocked by Palmer’s injury. There is time to regroup, but the lack of effort by the defense was very revealing. BA’s lack of flexibility is manifesting in so many ways. If the Cardinals manage to beat SF, it will mask the issues. If they don’t it would be a ship that has taken on too much water..
georgiebird
Once again- stop blaming the coaches- there isn’t much talent on this team. If someone thinks this is a talented team- then name all the talented players on the Cards. (and we all realize that every player in the NFL is a talented player but we are talking about comparing NFL players to NFL players so let’s not see names like Matthieu and Bucannon)
Vinny
How bout that Phil Dawson?