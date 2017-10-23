Patrick Peterson continues to lock it downPosted by on October 23, 2017 – 10:53 am
The Cardinals’ defense, save for the first half-plus against the Buccaneers, hasn’t played well the past three games. But one guy — both with his play and the fear factor he creates — who continues to play excellent is cornerback Patrick Peterson.
Peterson took on Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins Sunday night when the Cardinals were in man-to-man (there was a decent amount of zone coverage played too) and allowed no catches on only one target, according to Pro Football Focus. (Watkins had three receptions on four targets in other situations.) PFF notes that Peterson has allowed an average of just one catch per game through seven games this season.
There are reasons for that beyond Peterson of course. The Cards have played zone a chunk of time. Plus the play across from Peterson at cornerback — new starter Tramon Williams allowed six catches on eight targets against the Rams, PFF said — all but guarantees teams have reason to throw away from Peterson.
But considering the issues the Cards had last week when Pat P went out of the game and then the concern early last week that Peterson’s quad tendon injury could hamper his efforts Sunday, Peterson’s play stood out. He ended up playing all 80 defensive snaps (along with Williams, Tyvon Branch and Deone Bucannon) and gave another upper-crust performance across the pond. (He was avoided so much I’ve had trouble finding any action shots of Peterson yesterday, although he was out there for the coin toss.)
UPDATE: According to PFF, Peterson has been targeted only 21 times in seven games, allowing seven catches for 82 yards, one TD and three passes defensed.
By JTDG on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
Action Shots;
He did have a nice tackle on Gurley.
But back to the topic. As I said in the last blog, Peterson has played so well, it is frankly a real shame that Keim failed in getting a CB2 and that Betcher has resulted to covering guys up by running zones.
Complete and utter failure.
Oh, and did Bethel even play a defensive down? Going from the next great thing to bench. Now will people believe me with Bethel?
33 or more points in 3 straight games. 28 or more points in 5 of the 7 games. (Yep, we slowed down those offensive juggernauts the niners and colts in those other two)
Peterson reminds me of the days with Aeneas Williams. Maybe at the end of his career he can be traded and get a ring too.
It was as plain as the nose on your face that they needed a CB2 and they did nothing. It was as plain as can be that the oline was bad and they did nothing. How Keim survives this? Well he is hoping MB does nothing about glaring problems too.
By JTDG on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
BTW,
Calais Campbell has 10 sacks this year. Never has he had 10 sacks in a year and this is only game 7.
So, either he was out of position or was poorly coached.
By Dr. G. on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
jtdg… Your post reminded me – – I forgot to mention that 2 of our wins were the Colts and 9ers…a combined 2-12. A win at 9ers will artificially skew our record to appear better than reality. If you remove the 2 byes ((Colts//9ers)), we could easily be 1-6.
Darren…please update Palmer’s situation as you get new info…thank you
By joe holst on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
Calias never had 10 sacks with Cards because he didn’t have a strong supporting cast along the d-line like he does with the Jags this year. Also payers like Honeybadger and,Tony Jefferson owe him because he made there jobs a lot easier.
By tom manoogian on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
patrick a lock down corner,which is great if nfl makes a rule others can only through to his side.no fly zone my ass.i don’t know why anyone would want to run on this team,i would throw every down if i was oc on other sidelines.no pass rush and other than pp worst pass coverage i’ve ever seen.no fry zone ,i say FRY zone the way they are getting burnt.
By Scott H on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
So, we have what may well be the best CB in the NFL right now and one of the best pass rushers in the NFL right now, yet our defense couldn’t look any worse than it has the last 3 weeks.
Interesting…..
Gee, maybe that’s what happens when you have a mass exodus of talent from that side of the ball and during the off-season and you do very little to counter it. That speaks to personnel – the GM’s job. OR….
Maybe that’s what happens when you have a less than adequate coordinator. That speaks to coaching – Bettcher’s job.
OK. Pick a side. It’s either coaching or personnel. Either way, SOMEBODY has failed to do their job. And either way, somebody needs to own this and be held accountable.
But we have yet to see it.
So, now we have a bye. And then we have the 49ers. And here we are again – another game that offers nothing to smile about. And, please, spare me the a-win-is-a-win stuff. We win, we’ve beaten a winless team. And a team that didn’t even lose as bad as WE did yesterday ( gotta admire those 49ers fans, huh? THEIR team only lost by 30 ). And if we lose, we’ve lost to ( by virtue of record ) the worst team in the NFL.
Some choice, huh? Beat the worst team in the NFL or lose to the worst team in the NFL. The latter will be catastrophic. The former will merely bring us back to the glory days of 2016 – beating bad teams just to get back to .500.
And STILL yet to get over .500.
By carlsonchemist on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
Hi Darren! Thanks for responding to my opinion as a fan.
Am I wrong when I assert that most of Cardinals Fans remember when BA accepted the head coach position, he was quick to say that he intended to do things his way? He openly admitted that he was at the end of his coaching career and was even prepared to retire several years ago…until he was offered a HC position with our beloved Cards.
It shouldn’t be a shock to any fan that he is going to do things his way and just do more of the same on his way out. He told us exactly what he intended to do and at the time we accepted it because he was generating wins.
As a Cardinals fan, I was willing to accept that BA would do things his way (I trusted in his 40+ years of experience). Unfortunately, BA’s way had it’s offensive wings clipped with the extensive injuries suffered by the offensive side of the team. That includes David Johnson’s wrist injury and John Brown’s sickle-cell trait that was recently diagnosed.
But other teams suffer casualties and it’s painfully clear to me that our backups are a huge step below our first string players (and those of other teams) and are ill-equipped to confront opposing teams.
From a fan’s perspective, I believe it’s time to thank BA for the wins he generated, and move on. This is a competitive league that demands, “What have you last done for me?” The answer is very little of late.
It pains me that fans have referred to BA as the “drunk uncle”. I fully believe that Carson Palmer was playing at a level high enough to be a champion level (at least during the season). I acknowledge that the defense was playing at a level that was less than inspired. To be championship quality, it takes an entire team to pull together (offense, defense and special teams).
As much as I respect BA (and his belief’s), are you among those that believe
a changing of the head coach is essential before the Cards can move forward?
By Darren Urban on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
Carlson —
RE: Changes
I tend to be conservative with the idea of change for change’s sake. This team has issues right now, no doubt. And I think B.A., like many coaches, has made his share of errors. But I understand why they approached things the way they did. They thought they had a chance to compete. They thought last year was an aberration.
By Scott H on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
JTDG –
RE: Our favorite topic – Justin Bethel
Well, despite the epic failure of Steve Keim which will go completely un-addressed, there is ONE person who has got to be happy about the Justin Bethel situation. Well, one person IN ADDITION TO the many QB’s and WR’s who have feasted on that weakness so far this year.
And that one person would be Tramon Williams. It might have seemed quite improbable that 36 year old Tramon Williams was going to be a starter and full-time player again at this point in his career. Yet, thanks to how the CB2 position was so UN -aggressively handled this off-season…..here we are.
Or, wait….is he 36 or 38?? I swear, we have so many old guys running around here, I can’t keep everyone straight.
By Tradersbrain on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
Darren thanks for focusing on the lone bright spot coming out of the game with the Rams. One thing is certain …. Card’s fans can always count on PP to show up, ready to play.
By cardsbaby on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
Wow
By JTDG on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
“But I understand why they approached things the way they did. They thought they had a chance to compete. They thought last year was an aberration.”
Just a thought and not specific to the cards.
Major corporations will from time to time, bring in a third party to give a 30,000 ft view of the company. Thought is, being too close to something distorts a view.
Has an NFL team ever done this ? I know people like Tom Couflin was brought into Jax, and Parcels has been brought in before, but they were employed by the team as hands on permanent advisers.
Has any team just brought in someone to look at a 30,000 ft view and give recommendations that maybe those on the ground might have trouble seeing?
By Darren Urban on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: Advisors
Possible. I don’t know any specifically. But you are talking about very powerful men who own these teams. Usually, they like to make their own calls.
By creditcard on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
I like BA and his candor. It was cool, but lets face it, BA has been unofficially retired since 2016. Because BA is on the retirement bandwagon, it is showing in his three coordinators, Bettcher, Goodwin, and Jones. Now the players this season. Calling out players in practice and/or in practice is one thing — being a good good instructor about technique is another. Cards coaches have been motivating and teaching the players by means of calling them out. They have not done even an average job in terms of teaching technique and nuances of the game. Much different than Coughlin, who does NOT call out players or positions, but constantly teaches technique. It is working on C Campbell — really well this season, as evidence of his 10 sacks.
Therefore, coaching changes is a must; the bye week is a good time to make such changes. The season is lost, build a base for next year.
Why play Stanton, if Stanton has no chance of returning next season? Why have Bettcher, Jones, and Goodwin calling plays if their days are numbered AND the players don’t perform well for them?
I’ve always thought Rashad Johnson would be a good coach. Players respect him, and he is knowledgeable about the game. Same is true for Sendlein.
I knew Palmer would not make it to the bye week, based on the pounding he was receiving, and I mentioned it at least a dozen times in various blogs. This is a coaching error, by not changing offensive strategies, and personnel. The line play was so poor, I felt, the Cards had to get someone in at QB that was more mobile.
This stubbornness by BA is the reason why Palmer is unfortunately hurt and probably ending his (Palmer) career on such a sour note.
Time for coaching changes.
By creditcard on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
For the life of me, I cannot understand BA’s mindset of the deep passing attack with a line of Humphrey, Boone / Iupat, Shipley, Boehm/ Watford, and Valdheer. Palmer is not behind the likes of Brown, Mix, Dalby, Upshaw and Shell. or anything close to that level of talent.No wonder Palmer is injured.
By Dr. G. on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
Curiosity Darren ~
Re: your blog, twitter, chats, etc…
Have you ever considered using the numbers from your social media as polls to guage fan opinion? If this sample size was amplified to estimate how many in total have similar opinion but don’t participate, it would probably be a large number…just to place Fan opinion in numerical prospective…e.g. BA etc. are getting hammered.
Surely this is a marketing issue, but you are a key “”face”” of the business though you may not realize the impact. Social media has exploded things exponentially in just a short time.
It is obvious you are a 24/7 man mostly..can’t believe how promptly you stay atop your activities. Kudos again! 🏈
My question on Palmer was to learn “”how serious”” his injury was…we know what you posted. Thanks again
By Darren Urban on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
Dr. G —
RE: Fan opinion
I’m not sure what you mean to gauge fan opinion, and for what purpose.
In the end, fans are mad when teams lose, and are not when teams win. It’s not complicated.
Trust me, the organization knows fans aren’t happy. They don’t need me to tell them.
By clssylssy on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
Creditcard:
Are you familiar with the old saying about changing horses in the middle of the stream? There’s usually a basis for old sayings being wise truisms that while sometimes seeming trite usually have proven valid over time.. What is your reasoning for a coaching change just now? Do you have any idea how expensive, not to mention labor intensive the process would be? Or, do you propose the Organization just hold open auditions in the parking lot? How is that going to help anything, what kind of message does that sendd the team or the rest of the league. Because, to me, that says we’re quitters and we crumble under adversity.
Why play Stanton? Because he has been in the league for about ten years, has been with Arians for at least five years, he knows the offense, has done the job before, and the players have confidence and trust him? jusst to name a few.
I would like to see us step back, reassess, take a breath and approach this is a calm and intelligent manner, weighing different options, including getting Gabbard involved in some series, eventually see how he picks up the reigns. A new GM/HC will want to bring in their own people and chance are Gabbard will become the backup or make nice trade bait.
I think we all knew that there was not preparation in the off season by the Front Office so, all things considered, this was a likely outcome. Getting Adrian Peterson was a great shot in the arm for the offense but the defense was gutted and living on a prayer, in hopes that our green broke rookies would miraculously transform into seasoned ProBowlers.
Maybe, I just hate the idea of being a quitter, and as competitive as professional players have to be, believe it would be a giant slap in the face to them. Winning is great but losing with grace is greater, demonstrates more toughness and class and I like to think we’re a class organization.
By dkerry5242 on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
Yesterdays performance couldn’t have been more pathetic. The Team literally gave up. It was very evident that they didn’t come out with any passion. The offensive line is a joke. The defensive line, except for Chandler Jones, cannot put a pass rush on at all. Rucker is too old, Dansby is old and slow and it really showed yesterday. Mathieu is a shade of his former self. No team fears playing the Cardinals. Special Teams are laughable. Dawson is good on kickoffs; but is no upgrade from Cantanzaro when it comes to Field Goals. Special Teams will never get fixed while Arians has his way. Arians is too bullheaded when it comes to making changes. No adjustments were made at halftime after we were handed our lunch during the first half. Face it Cardinal fans this team has no heart and is just BAD. Don’t be surprised if Bidwill wakes up and realizes this Team is going nowhere now or in the future with this coaching staff and Keim. My wife keeps reminding me how much I have spent on season tickets watching these losers since 1988, except for maybe two or three good years.
By Scott H on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
n the midst of all of this, I am feeling very sorry for Carson Palmer. The guy is a warrior. And his career may now be over.
I have not always been his biggest fan…..I’ve had some complaints and criticisms over the years. And I don’t apologize for any of those or take any of them back. I believe some of them were reasonable.
Still, he has been a warrior. He has taken a beating here last season and so far this season, yet you never saw the frustration. He just want about doing his job. That is a professional. I would have appreciated a little more fire from him at times but….that was not his way.
When he was good, he was very good. He gave us a chance to be legit again after some dark and sad post-Warner years.
While I’ve not always been his biggest fan HERE, I found myself defending him any time I heard him being criticized or questioned elsewhere. I always had his back!
I don’t think his late-career years were noted by others and appreciated like Warner’s were. Heck, after that 2015 season, a friend of mine expressed that he thought Palmer was our weak link and was holding us back. REALLY? After he spent all of 2015 being a legit MVP candidate, along with Brady and Newton??? C’mon. That’s just not even having a clue. I understood other criticisms at other times a little more, but I always defended him.
I’ll be surprised if he plays again this year. I doubt there will be a reason for him to do that. I’ll be surprised if he plays for the Cardinals again but I don’t rule it out.
But if he is done after this, it is a sad ending for him. I wish him well going forward.
By JTDG on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
I love Pat P.
I have stated here multiple times, I think he is the best CB in football.
I don’t back the notion he won’t tackle as I have seen him bring down Elliot one on one and Gurley.
He does so much for this team.
My question, why do you think some cards fans (and I hear it in the stands sometimes) want to hate him?
Trust me, I have done my share of picking on players, but usually when they are not performing. I have never seen a player shut people down and take so much criticism.
Any clue?
By Darren Urban on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: Pat P
Judging from those I have heard from — and there are obviously those on this board who sway that way — it is because Patrick will say that he is good. Make no mistake, Patrick does not lack confidence. He likes to talk, and boast, and that bothers some. Having been around him his whole career, I have been there when he has said things, and most of the time, I think when he does they sound a lot less, let’s say, arrogant, than they come across when you see them in print.
I also believe that people compare him to Fitz. Fitz does not boast. Sometimes, I feel like Fitz almost goes too far the other way, to be honest. They are very similar in how they think of themselves. It’s just Pat P will say it and Fitz will not.
But Pat P is a good guy, he doesn’t get in trouble, he has a wife and kid and is mature beyond his years in terms of family and how he wants his life to play out. He is brand-conscious, sure, because he knows he has a limited time as an athlete to maximize his earnings. Nothing wrong with that. Plus, he’s a damn good football player.
By JTDG on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
Peterson;
Frankly, when I saw him get upset when Nkemdiche jumped offsides, I thought, I wish we had more guys like him.
Nothing wrong with wanting to be the best, and having the confidence to back it up. He has fire and wants to win. I can tell this losing is getting to him.
Has he said anything about the blow up on the sidelines. To me it seemed he wasn’t either happy about the play call or the play by Baker. If I had to guess, leaving Baker one on one with Torrey Smith, was what upset him.
By Darren Urban on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
JTDG –
RE: PP blowup
Only what he said in the story I wrote the following week.
By JTDG on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
As for Palmer;
I completely agree with Rick on the last blog.
Palmer has shown toughness in the face of adversity. The guy played behind a shaky line and stood in there to deliver the ball. The cards would have never had the success the past 5 years without him.
Remember, Stanton was slated to be the guy, then the trade for Palmer happened. This team would have never reached 8-8 without Palmer and gfrankly, BA wouldn’t have lasted either.
Every cardinal fan owes him a big thanks for what he did for the cards.
Two things;
1. I hope he makes it back this year. Not because I think the cards have a chance (with this defense and this oline-they dont) but because he deserves to go out walking off the field after playing a game behind center.
2. The team should move on from Carson in 2018. Not because he lost it, but because it will create 14 million in 2018 of cap space and 24 million in 2019. It is time to bring in a new rookie QB and pair him with David Johnson and use the money on offensive line. Build a team around him (ala Rams) and help the new guy be successful. Unfortunately, the window closed.
BTW, Palmer is a better QB than Goff right now. But Goff got the better of him because the rams added oline and weapons. It was sad how this turned for Palmer . Would have liked to see Keim give Palmer an oline in 2016. Maybe it ends different.
By Scott H on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
RE – Peterson / talking
You know, players can be talkers and NOT be jack-asses like Beckham Jr or Dez Bryant ( at one time ) or even Josh Norman. THOSE guys are about having the spotlight on them and are ALL about their brand. They disregard the needs of the team and have no problem penalizing their teams for the sake of their celebrations. Lord knows, we have Sports Center to think about, right?
Peterson is NOT like that. What a CARDINALS fan could have a problem with, with him, I have no idea.
A few weeks back, I watched in disgust while Beckham Jr celebrated a TD against Philly by getting down on all fours like a dog and lifting his leg, obviously miming a dog taking a whiz. Nice. He then caught a penalty for taking his helmet off. Then he was taunting fans behind the bench, totally oblivious to any attempts from coaches or teammates to cool it. Yet, I continue to see him in all sorts of commercials, like the one for NFL’s Play 60. Are you kidding me??? THIS clown?
BTW, the Giants lost that game in Philly. But Odell had a good game, so I’m sure he really didn’t care.
But when I see that non-sense, it makes me proud and grateful for guys like Fitz and PP wearing the uniform of the team I support.
Tillman, too. I’d pay $1000 for a Tillman jersey before I took a Beckam Jr jersey for free.
By Kevin S Mesa on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
Carlson —
Yes, other teams suffer casualties. But let’s be honest — most teams don’t lose their best player (David Johnson) plus multiple O-linemen from a unit that is subpar even when healthy. And now their QB.
Cowboys fans were freaking out about possibly losing Elliott for 6 games due to suspension. Rodgers went down and Packers fans are basically writing off the season. Losing your QB or your RB might not be that big a deal if your starter is marginal to begin with and your #2 guy is close behind, but that’s not the case here.
It’s funny — I listen to the talking heads on the radio or TV and they’ll make a big deal out of the fact that a D-lineman or a safety is out with a hamstring injury for one game, and how much of an impact that’s going to have. And here we were, out our best player and multiple O-linemen, and some fans seemed to have expected that this wasn’t going to have a major impact.
By Kevin S Mesa on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
Dr. G —
The wins against bad teams still count, and every team plays some bad teams. Not sure why you would say this “skews” our record. The Rams are leading our division after also playing the “byes” you mention (SF and Indy)… so should we say they really only deserve to be 3-4 and not 5-2?
By Rick on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
How about play with some HEART fellas ?!?
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
JTDG, Dr G:
Agree with Urb, PP is a hot dog, but he’s our hot dog. He talks smack, “boasts” as Urb puts it, but he also delivers on the field. Unfortunately, he’s a supposed leader. Is he the kind of leader the team wants to follow? Not sure how team feels, but its obvious what we lack… leadership. Personally, would not pin our frequent disappearances on him, but wondering…
I’ve sat silent, taking it all in,, because for the life of me I couldn’t understand how, why we laid an egg over there. Either we’re not as good as we’ve looked at times, or the Rams are great, or something more complicated. Its the latter.
Both Fitz and All Day said we lacked urgency, energy. I saw that, we all did. The Q is why. The answer may be lack of leadership (or preparation, or coaching). In the end, players play and our guys didn’t ball… BA fond of saying its not his team, its the payers team. If he’s absolving himself of leadership, then you better have guys who lead, and guys who will follow that lead.
I’m surprised bc from the 5% we see publicly, I thought we had good leaders, good role models. Maybe we go 9-7 and it turns out we do… At 6-10, fresh start, so to speak, is what I’d expect from young Bid.
These guys better “buck up”
By Darren Urban on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
DTL —
RE: Peterson
Hot dog is your term, not mine. I don’t see it that way.
By Coach K on Oct 23, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
Now you understand why BA was fired as OC in Pittsburgh.
Early in his OC career he was more balanced. He had The Bus carrying the ball and the offense clicked. After Jerome left, BA went to the air and put Big Ben in a leg cast and ankle cast year after year.
For some reason, BA lost touch with reality and forgot the word BALANCED in his philosophy. His using the pass to open the run simply does not work in the NFL. No risk it, no biscuit method of offense is simply not a good fit for this team.
To run a successful pass to open the run philosophy, you need a solid pass blocking line. Carson did not have that. Therefore, the pass first, run second philosophy was the wrong approach.
Bruce Arians is a players head coach, and he is an excellent quarterback coach. He was also a great receivers coach for the Steelers before getting the OC job in 2007. But right now, he is not an effective OC in today’s league.
Defensively, Betcher has no idea how to coordinate a defense. Ask PP in private and he’ll be honest with you I hope.
As for Keim, losing Campbell is proving more costly than he realized.