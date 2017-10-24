The Cardinals as firefighters, overcoming bad thingsPosted by on October 24, 2017 – 10:39 am
Larry Fitzgerald noted a lack of urgency and intensity from the Cardinals Sunday. Bruce Arians wasn’t sure about that, with the offense driving down the field to open the London game (only to have Phil Dawson miss a 32-yard field goal) and the defense stiffening to hold the Rams to a field goal themselves on the opening drive.
But, Arians said, that didn’t mean there were not issues.
“I think our team right now doesn’t overcome bad things very well,” Arians said. “If there’s one thing I can say about our team is – and I hate to say we’re kind of frontrunners – when things are going good, they’re going really good. Right now, we have to be able to adjust on that sideline emotionally when something doesn’t go our way.”
Arians said a lot could be explained by youth, except that the Cardinals have a ton of veterans who are on the roster specifically for things just like this. There is a snowball effect to be sure. The offense has been uneven all season, and when it sputters, it feels like that is permeating to the defensive side.
“We have to find a way to put the fire out,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “Football is really a game of momentum. There are little plays that may not show up on the stat sheet, all that adds to the energy and momentum of the game. Whoever makes those plays consistently, they’ll always have the momentum.”
The Cardinals have found momentum this season, but too often it is of the negative kind. They will try and reverse that going forward, but without the starting quarterback, the fire just got a little more out of control.
Quite a fitting photo….because in so many ways, Larry really does stand apart from most of his teammates. He is just on a different level.
When will the leadership of the team start admitting this is just a bad team… too many good players let go, bad drafting, and not enough depth to withstand some injuries.
Thank you, Darren, for shooting down the “youth” explanation. What crap that is. This is a veteran team, no doubt about it.
I can’t believe BA even tried to get that off. I mean….the GM brings in nothing but guys in their 30’s during the off-season and after 7 games, we have the HC trying to offer youth as a reason for certain things.
How’s that for a dis-connect?
Just taking in the last few weeks….we played two teams in the Eagles and Rams who REALLY appear to have their acts together and are SERIOUSLY heading in the right direction. And in our games against both of them, we were pasted by a collective score of ( get ready to cringe ) 67-7.
Well, if that doesn’t clarify how NOT in the running we are in the NFC, I don’t know what will. That is why a win against San Fran in our next game and a record of 4-4 will be a total mirage. I’m not falling for it but I’m sure some people will. We are NOWHERE among the real contenders in the NFC, not even close.
But let’s get back to the Eagles and Rams for a minute, take a closer look, and see what they’re doing right.
1) Both teams drafted VERY good young QB’s and in doing so, got it right with the one position you can’t miss on.
2) Both teams have established, proven defensive coordinators that have their respective units playing at top-notch levels.
OK, we can stop there. That may not be all we could point to but….for right now, it’s already enough.
And I’ll say it yet again, just as I have the last TWO times he was available – hire Wade Phillips the next time you get a chance.
BA is one stubborn man. While it’s true that Stanton is the #2 QB, BA fails to understand the situation.
Gabbert has more starts, more snaps, and better numbers than Stanton.
Gabbert is younger and has better arm and legs.
We need to see what he can do now. We know all about Stanton. He can win a few games but does not give us the options that Gabbert brings. Stanton could win maybe three games. Gabbert could win six games with his extra abilities.
If BA is serious about salvaging the season and at least having an outside shot at a wild card, he needs Gabbert now!
My advice is to sign quarterback Christian Ponder to team up with Peterson to salvage the season as they did it with Vikings in 2012. Ponder is a lot better than some Quarterbacks playing in the NFL right now.
London Blues: Going to give Cards benefit of the doubt.
I don’t think we’ve got a bad roster, or a bunch of dogs, or crappy coaches. Listened to Wolfley, Berry, many fans seemingly throw the character, guts or talent of Cards under the bus. Also heard several reports, w/o verification, that Rams got clocked in London after going over on a Monday, and Pats clocked someone after going on a Friday.
My working theory is our guys tried to dig deep, but after 5 days of time change, simply had no reserve energy to draw upon. They wanted, couldn’t change the momentum in the game as Rams were physically fresher… so…