Carson Palmer’s chances of a quicker returnPosted by on October 25, 2017 – 9:42 am
Bruce Arians originally thought Carson Palmer would be out eight weeks, but he said the quarterback was hoping it would be more in the 4-to-6-week range. If that ends up being the case — and there is apparently reason to believe it could be — that would be the best case scenario. Palmer was expected to have his surgery on his broken left arm today.
Former NFL team doctor David Chao writes articles about NFL injuries for the San Diego Union-Tribune and, via Twitter, often makes a general prognosis on an athlete’s injuries based on video review. In Palmer’s case, Chao also wrote an article about the part-time San Diego resident, saying that a return in 4-to-6 weeks makes a lot of sense. According to Chao, the video seems to show an isolated ulna fracture in the forearm. Other position players Chao had helped when he was a team doctor actually came back with a splint in as little as two weeks. Palmer likely needs more time given how much he handles the ball, but having him in a spot to play with a protected left (non-throwing) arm is possible in a little over a month. There is an outside chance, thanks to the bye, that Palmer could miss as few as three games.
The timing of all this is crucial because a trip to injured reserve means Palmer would have to miss eight weeks minimum. Keeping him off IR means he can return whenever — and would also keep the door open so that both running back T.J. Logan and David Johnson could be brought off IR and could both still play again this year.
Tags: Carson Palmer, David Chao, David Johnson, T.J. Logan
Posted in Blog | 11 Comments »
By Jon on Oct 25, 2017 | Reply
Well that’s actually shockingly good news. Cool
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Oct 25, 2017 | Reply
CP will lead us to 9-7! 🙂 He’s an ironman
By 'ZonaFan89 on Oct 25, 2017 | Reply
Palmer missing 3 games, or 4 at the most, is what I’ve been expecting since Dr. Chao’s article was written a couple days ago. I think the fan base is quick to fall into ‘doomsday’ mode too early, especially in this case. If we can beat San Fran (which we should be able to do even without Palmer), and possibly steal another win until he gets back, I’d say be able to hang on to some playoff hope longer than most people expect.
By Erik on Oct 25, 2017 | Reply
Palmer or no Palmer, this team is not making it to 9-7. They are straight up awful.
Is there a way to write the team similar to writing your congressman? Because management needs to step in and force BA to play Gabbert. There is absolutely zero point in playing Stanton. We know he is bad and he is certainly not the future quarterback of this team. Gabbert at least has a small chance to show he can be that, which is, frankly, one of the only reasons to continue watching this team play.
I am not a season ticket holder, but I have been to at least one game a year for about the last 10 years. I’m not going to buy tickets this year and I’m wondering if I even want to spend time watching on tv.
Something needs to be done to provide hope. As others have said, they are doing the same thing expecting different results, which is insane. My two cents, find someone who can actually play on the d line and get rid of Bettcher and Amos. Wishful thinking, I know.
By clssylssy on Oct 25, 2017 | Reply
I too read the article written by Dr. Chao, and I had wondered if the team hadn’t been looking at the worse case scenario in the beginning, A trip to IR would have no doubt meant the end of his seeason. This is good news however, with the 0-line as weak as it is, I might hesitate to send my QB with a freshly healed fracture back into the same situation that got him injured in the first place? Carson being the warrior he is, I’m sure will be pushing to get back but this would be a very good time to really make an effort to get him some help up front.
I guess with the addition of AD, I’m wondering what the push is all about to bring back TJ, except for punt returns, which would be great if it really panned out that way, I’m assuming they are still planning to bring back DJ but, there has been little said about that so I’m wondering what his status is and if he’s progressing on pace.
The business at hand now is to go out and win one game at a time, and I’m hoping that we don’t underestimate the 49ers, who until last week had only lost their games by 3 points and were looking much faster and more physical than the Cards. We can do this, and the next time we meet the Sheep we’ll be in our house and hopefully be looking for some retribution.
By Scott H on Oct 25, 2017 | Reply
Erik –
My man, I love it when people keep it real. And that last post was about as straight up as it gets. Unfortunately, I agree with everything you said.
By Scott H on Oct 25, 2017 | Reply
I meant to get to this sooner but never did. For anyone who watched the Eagles Redskins game on MNF ( or at least the first half ), did you hear Gruden’s comments on DJ Swearinger? I heard them loud and clear. Following a particular play, Gruden described Swearinger as a guy who looks for contact with big RB’s like Blount, they love his physical style and presence in Washington, and made him one of their captains during the off-season.
Yup. Pretty much what I would have expected ( even if not the captain part ).
I fully expected him to do well wherever he went and for whatever team picked him up to be happy with him.
What THIS organization didn’t see in him is beyond me. He was a total playmaker for this team last year, ala Dansby back in 2013, Cromartie, Foote, and Freeney.
And ya know what? None of those players were kept beyond their one-year deals, either. Which is why I’ve had it with Keim and his one year deals ( aka Steve Keim Specials ). Said it before, will say it again – that is NOT how you build a team.
DJ Swearinger was NOT going to break anyone’s budget by keeping him here after 2016. But out the door he went. Another player we apparently didn’t need. But look at the way this defense is playing and you can CLEARLY see how much his physical presence and demeanor ARE missed. We’re not getting that from anyone so far.
As much as I didn’t want to see Campbell leave, I understood that there was no way he was staying. OK. That sucks but….I get it. Maybe it was the same with Tony Jefferson. But Swearinger was the guy whose departure REALLY pissed me off because he seemed like the most keep-able of the guys that left.
We are missing him BADLY this year. And it didn’t have to be that way.
Keim is looking like another old dog that just can’t learn any new tricks. And his old tricks aren’t working anymore.
By Scott H on Oct 25, 2017 | Reply
Yeah, but with the way THIS O-line has played……is that really in Palmer’s best interests??
By Jerry on Oct 25, 2017 | Reply
When you consider the number of big hits Palmer has taken this year, and no hope the offensive line will improve, would you really want to bring him back in 4 weeks? Don’t think so!
By joe holst on Oct 25, 2017 | Reply
does it really matter? Special teams has destroyed this team from the inside out the last 2 years combined with terrible offensive line play. just start dismantling this mess and start over.
By Eric G on Oct 25, 2017 | Reply
Before the injury, this was a 6 win team at best. With the injury, it is a 4 win team at best. The defense is awful because Bettcher calls awful and predictable defenses on third down. The offensive line isn’t good enough to get 30+ points each game to outscore the other team to win. The season is over. It’s time to start thinking about next year. Hopefully without Keim, Bettcher, and Amos Jones.
Wonder how true are the Arians retirement rumors. I don’t want to get rid of him as he has done a great job for the most part.