So much for the Carson Palmer optimism.
The Cardinals officially put their quarterback on injured reserve Thursday. It means he is out at least eight weeks, it means he could at most play two more games, it means someone — likely T.J. Logan, but maybe Palmer, after all this — cannot come back this season. If Palmer indeed was going to be able to return sooner, you leave him on the 53-man roster and try and massage those inactives for a month-plus. But the Cards felt they needed the roster spot, and so Palmer is on the sideline. If the news after Wednesday’s surgery was definitive enough, then there is no reason not to IR him.
There is an open roster spot but Bruce Arians has already said it won’t go to a quarterback. Who they add (and it might not be until Monday or Tuesday, since the Cards are off until then) will be interesting. Wonder if there is a pass rusher out there who might be able to help out the struggling Haason Reddick in that regard. Also, is there still confidence in David Johnson coming back? I am guessing yes.
Mostly though, you think of Palmer. Unless the Cardinals can stay in the playoff hunt, it may not make sense to bring Palmer back for the last two games of the season. And yes, it makes you start to wonder if he has thrown his last pass for the Cardinals. If he returns, it’s a moot point — and don’t forget Arians said if Palmer was IR’d the Cards would “definitely” save one of their IR-return moves for him. (Again, teams only can bring two players back from IR in a season, after a minimum of eight weeks.) Palmer is also under contract for 2018. But is he going to play another year? There are still nine games left in this season, but the reality of the 2018 offseason and the potential changes to this team are hard to ignore.
By joe holst on Oct 26, 2017 | Reply
teams should be allowed to bring back any player that is ready to be off the IR if they wish too, having a 2 player limit is a outdated idea and makes zero sense.
By Steve on Oct 26, 2017 | Reply
I feel that Carson Palmer has played his last game for the Arizona Cardinals. I liked him and wish he had a season where the injury bug didn’t bite him… We were 9-1 when he tore his ACL, 13-2 when he dislocated his finger… It appears now that those were the best chances of a super bowl… I stated this the other day…now is the time to land Garoppolo from the Patriots. I thought that Tyran Mathieu would be a good start, He will be walking from the Patriots next year and they wont get anything for him. Also just read that Dunta Hightower has a torn pec.so even Deone Buchanon for Garoppolo would entice them …so Steve Keim maybe this is the time to get your future quarterback.
By Scott H on Oct 26, 2017 | Reply
I think one decision that should NOT be so hard is the decision to give Blaine Gabbert a look over the 2nd half of the season. To me, that is a no brainer. But…..no further comment on that. Nothing else to say. Going with Stanton at this point is just plain foolish.
And as to wondering if there might be a pass rusher out there who could help…..Oh, you mean like Dwight Freeney? Who just signed with the Seahawks? Him? Yeah, there WAS a pass rusher out there who could have helped. Now he’s gonna be helping the Seahawks.
By Bill Thompson on Oct 26, 2017 | Reply
This sucks! Go bye, Carson; enjoy retirement: family, travel, etc. Too bad we didn’t protect you; this team should have been better. But wise people say: you are what your record is.
By azjam on Oct 26, 2017 | Reply
Palmer is not coming back this year. Put TJ Logan on the active roster.
By Tradersbrain on Oct 26, 2017 | Reply
The window for this team is closed. I agree with Peter King of SI, that CP should come back in 2018 to mentor the Card’s first round pick. Much like Kitna mentored CP in Cincy.
By JTDG on Oct 26, 2017 | Reply
” There are still nine games left in this season, but the reality of the 2018 offseason and the potential changes to this team are hard to ignore.”
A very true statement.
Question is, do we feel the current front office will make those tough decisions to move the cards forward in 2018 and beyond?
By erik on Oct 26, 2017 | Reply
No question now, Gabbert must play.
By Jo Ball on Oct 26, 2017 | Reply
Soooo it looks like coach is definitely going with Stanton. Honestly, I’ve had enough of Bruce. Completely out of touch with his team.. stubborn .. and will stick to his way regardless of the situation. This is the man who admits that he doesn’t need to study film because “the game ain’t that hard” ., well Bruce .. it looks like it is. So now, we’re going to ride the Stanton train. The QB with the completion rate of just above 50%.. I’m sure this is going to go great. For everyone who says “he’s gotta a winning record” .. give me a break. This year, he won’t have the defense bailing him out as the defense has gone from the strength of this team.. to its weakness. Look, I’m not saying Gabbert is the next coming of Tom Brady, I’m just saying that it just makes more sense. Everyone can see that except Coach. This team needs some major changes..: and don’t expect those changes to come with Bruce. With this regime, changes rarely ever come and when they do.. it’s painfully slow (Think Drew Butler… the ever lasting train wreck that is Amos Jones). To suck in year 5 is a bad sign for coach and GM. Either you’re not bringing in the right players or you can’t coach to your team’s strengths. Unfortunately for the cardinals, it looks like it’s both. Either way, it’s a failure. It’s no panic mode here, we’re just not a good team. A backup QB to an already struggling offense, a defense that’s next to last in points allowed and a special teams that’s simply horrific … these are just facts. Making excuses for Bruce is getting really old. If he doesn’t want to put in the hours, if he’s concerned with his health, if he wants to spend more time with his family… he should just retire and let someone who is willing and able to coach this team.
By DZ on Oct 26, 2017 | Reply
Carson, listen to your corner, STAY DOWN!!, STAY DOWN!!.
Take the 10 count.
Thank you for coming here and withstanding the brutal beatings over the past few years. I will always remember those perfect passes that were placed with that perfect spiral you had when you had time to make the play.
Unfortunately I will always remember the Offensive linemen standing close by offering you a hand up off the turf.. I always wished just once refuse their gesture because it seemed like if they helped you up, it made up for them being responsible for you being there in the first place. Man that would piss me off every time you got hammered and the blocker was right there watching it happen and be the first to offer a hand up.
You don’t need to prove anything to anyone and millions of guys would trade their careers for yours any day.
You always got back up and brushed yourself off and never put the blame where we all know it belongs. Your linemen and coaches failed you miserably.
By aschatte on Oct 26, 2017 | Reply
All I am going to say this Fitz belonging to AZ and staying in AZ is rubbish…Cards dont have a copyright on Fitz nor do they on winning – If Fitz wants to play, its essential that he plays with a Playoff/SB bound winning team in 2018 and not with this pile of complete rubbish that Keim managed to blunder out further. Carson will retire, makes no sense for him to play another season and even if he wanted to play, its time this organization does something which was needed years ago – get a high draft QB and pray that the coaching doesnt mess him up. If you want to lose, lose with a young Mobile QB – young mobile QBs seem to be doing well in this league. Just cant believe how horrendous this team and its coach management have become. The last time AZ was blanked out in 2012, team decided to start from scratch – hopefully sense prevails and the rebuilding can begin. Somewhere Calais Campbell and Tony Jefferson are smiling
By Cactus Jeff on Oct 26, 2017 | Reply
How can anyone be surprised that Campbell is dominating? Most on this blog knew he was great and made others better. He was the front 7 ever since Dansby and Dockett left back in the day. Only ones surprised are Keim, BA, Burns and Gambo (no offense I like listening to burns and Gambo). Further, we knew honey badger was done, Shipley is not a NFL player, Bethel can’t locate ball in the air. The first time we saw Kolb, Cooper and Minter in uniforms we yelled Bust!
Here is something to think about,
Would you rather have David Johnson or a stable of RBs like the patriots? Would you rather have AJ Green or a stable of WRs like the patriots?
Would you rather have Patrick Peterson or a stable of DBs like the Patriots?