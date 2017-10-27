Yeah, Larry Fitzgerald is not going to be tradedPosted by on October 27, 2017 – 10:38 am
It’s been dormant the last few years, the “the Cardinals should trade Larry Fitzgerald so he can win a Super Bowl” narrative. But now, with the Cardinals struggling and Carson Palmer out for if not the rest of the season at least most of it, it’s back with a vengeance. Just googling “NFL trade deadline” this morning, up pops three articles at the top of the page with images, and two of the pictures are Fitz. It’s not just fans who are asking/wondering/demanding, it’s being suggested all over the place.
It doesn’t make any sense to me, but OK. The trade deadline is Tuesday at 1 p.m. and I don’t know if the Cards are going to make another deal, but I feel confident nothing would involve Fitz. The reasons?
- 1. He’s the face of the franchise. When things have gotten rough, you’re not dealing the one player fans root for most of all.
- 2. He’s their best receiver.
- 3. Whatever you might get in trade for a 34-year-old receiver who will be a free agent after the season, it’s not worth nearly what Fitz brings to the team right now.
- 4. If he was ever going to move to another team, it would’ve been a couple of years ago. I’ve said all along the die was cast for Fitz to be a life-long Cardinal then.
- 5. Say what you will, but the Cardinals, at 3-4, remain alive to challenge for a postseason spot. It’s tough to imagine that coming to fruition the way they’ve played and the injuries they’ve suffered, but that doesn’t change the fact.
- 6. Did I mention he was their best receiver? And (perhaps more importantly) the face of the franchise?
If Fitzgerald ever decided to make a power play and go to ownership and asked to be moved, perhaps then something might go down, but that didn’t and wouldn’t happen. Fitzgerald has had his chances to play out his contract and go elsewhere. Even when it runs out after this year, I don’t expect Fitz to play on another team.
And as a final note, I’m not a believer in a team “owing” it to a player to let him go elsewhere so he can win a ring. I’m not saying it doesn’t ever happen, but ultimately, the Cards have paid Fitz handsomely (it’ll be more than $150 million by the end of the season since 2004) and again, he had chances to make sure he became a free agent. It’s unfortunate the Cards haven’t made a stronger push the last couple of seasons, but that’s the reality.
By Cardsman on Oct 27, 2017 | Reply
What a ridiculous idea! Throw the baby out with the bath water.
Trade the greatest player the Cards have ever had. Why don’t we just burn the stadium down and root for the Cowboys, fair weather fans?
By Fred on Oct 27, 2017 | Reply
lets not make any trade until we get rid of BA and the GM. Larry should be a cardinal for as long as he wants He plays hard every game. It was just a ridiculous idea to get rid of one of the best player in the NFL he is the face of the AZ Cardinals.
By clssylssy on Oct 27, 2017 | Reply
Yeah, those articles are popping up all over the place, and on this thread too. I think at this stage of the game the only scenario where that would be a remote possibility would be if Fitz went to Michael Bidwill and asked to be released so he could go on a playoff run with the Vikings. But, as you said, he’s pretty much said all along that he wanted to play his entire career in a Cards uniform so, I really haven’t given it much of a thought. In another article I read, it was suggested that the Cards trade John Brown to the Bills to help their playoff run, however, with JB’s physical condition, I can’t imagine that the extreme cold in Buffalo would be condusive to optimal performance although it might be better than the extreme heat of Phoenix.
With the way things are going, seeing Fitz play in probably his last season, is what’s actually continuing to sell tickets. Everybody loves Fitz and even if the Cards are losing, it’s still worth it to see The Legend.
It would be nice if we could get some help on the defense but I’m not holding my breath for that to happen either.
By creditcard on Oct 27, 2017 | Reply
Tony Romo made an excellent comment about changing management and coaching staffs. His comment, was that there is no reason regardless of record to change a coaching staff, IF the coaches are coaching / teaching the players properly. His comment was about Harbaugh, and Romo felt the Harbaugh was an excellent coach in coaching / teaching his players. He then clarified the reverse is also true, if a staff is getting by the physical talents from the players, and (he didn’t mention any coach’s names) that there are certain coaching staffs that simply are NOT coaching their players effectively.
Let me see, Amos Jones has disastrous results. Goodwin cannot teach the line on how to pass or run block. Bettcher should be dismissed for his results (Jones as well). This obviously stems from the top, and trickles down.
Time for coaching and managerial changes.
By creditcard on Oct 27, 2017 | Reply
Trading Fitzgerald would be like Indianapolis releasing Peyton Manning, so that he could play with a contending team. I mean come on, Peyton Manning was the face of the Colts and he looked good in that steel blue and white uniform. Peyton Manning was the Colts!
Wait a minute … I think the Colts did do that, AND Manning was able to garner a super bowl win with the Broncos.
Stanton’s throws are wild, often leaving the receiver totally exposed. Cards luck, so far, has only been bad, I would hate to see Fitz injured and his career end on a downer note, like Palmer’s.
I personally would not want Fitzgerald traded, but at the same time; it would be cool to see him with a bonafide contender that he could gain a SB ring. I don’t see it even the slightest percent possible that this year’s Cards will have over 6 victories. Thus, Fitz with the Cards has 0% chance of getting to the SB.
By Rowlan Colorado Springs on Oct 27, 2017 | Reply
4 of our next 6 games at home…..don’t give up yet!! i do believe the defense will get it right…….ok I hope!
By Dan Nicholson on Oct 27, 2017 | Reply
Darren, RE: Fitz trade. Thanks for laying it all out their on a no Fitz trade. Every point was right on . Larry has always been a keeper and my favorite cardinal . See, when the game is on the line the cream rises to the top and # 11 is that player. Thanks Darren