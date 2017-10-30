Major NFC West tradewinds, including Jimmy GPosted by on October 30, 2017 – 6:20 pm
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 1 p.m. Arizona time. Monday night though delivered a pair of NFC West trades — neither involving the Cardinals — that will impact the division for a while. The first was Texans veteran tackle Duane Brown going to the Seahawks for veteran CB Jeremy Lane, a fifth-round pick in 2018 and a second-round pick in 2019. The other was Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo going to the 49ers for a 2018 second-round pick (which, as bad as the Niners have been, would be near a late first-round pick.)
The Brown deal makes sense for a Seattle team going for it. Their offensive line has been bad for a long time. Russell Wilson is so good, if they can get him a modicum of blocking, that offense — which was awesome against the Texans Sunday throwing the ball — will be that much better. But it’s the Jimmy G trade that gets everyone’s attention. So many teams are looking for long-term answers at QB. The Cardinals are one. Now, the Niners could offer a much better second-round pick. Garoppolo is going to be an unrestricted free agent, so he’s going to be due a lot of money. And frankly, he hasn’t played that much. No one is really sure what he will be. It’s not like Bill Belichick has ever flipped backup QBs where people have had high hopes only to have them be, um, less than expected (Ryan Mallett, Matt Cassel.)
So this will be Kyle Shanahan’s QB choice going forward (no QB in the first round for San Francisco, so that helps the Cards a bit.) He likely won’t play against the Cards this season — it’s hard to see him jumping in the lineup Sunday, especially since the Niners are 0-8 and are going nowhere.
The Cardinals made a trade too, don’t forget. They got Adrian Peterson, he just happened to come a couple weeks ago. As for their future QB, there are still options. Kirk Cousins may be a free agent (although the 49ers were believed to be a possible destination, so he may just stay in Washington.) There is the draft. At some point very soon, the Cards will have to address that. I don’t see how it can’t be this spring at the latest.
By SCarolinacard on Oct 30, 2017 | Reply
Garroppolo’s greatest accomplishment was beating the Cardinals last year. Not much to go on.
By georgiebird on Oct 30, 2017 | Reply
Garapollo was not the answer- glad we didn’t get him for a 2nd. But it has been a disappointing year for the Cards from the draft thru the preseason and thru the 1st 7 games. It’s time to be realistic about the rest of the season. I know BA will want to go out with the best record possible- but he also has the responsibility to leave the team in the best position to turn it around next year. And that means getting rid of PP and Larry and taking our lumps for the rest of this year. There is very little top-flite talent on this team.
By jlucaz on Oct 30, 2017 | Reply
So this is something Keim couldn’t perceive happening? Carson is done, Stanton isn’t the future, and we will never know if Gabbert can ball so here we are.
Could have sent Bucannon draft picks to NE to make deal. If not this could have made move for Darius Brown. And hey could have signed Freeney he wanted to come back. But no let Seahawks let them acquire both players, not like they aren’t in our division! I’ve been upset since they let C Campbell, Tony Jefferson, and D Swearinger go. Keim and Arians have decimated a decent defense and leave us with periennal bench warmer Kmediche. Hell I wasn’t pleased with them letting Dan Williams go he was heck of a run stuffer. You can’t blame Michel Bidwill he just signs the checks GM and coach aren’t doing their job. Starting to feel like end of Whiz and his GM, who’s name escapes me again.
By Darren Urban on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
jlucaz —
RE: “We will never know if Gabbert can ball”
You do know he does have NFL tape, right? People know a lot more about Gabbert as an NFL QB than Jimmy G.
By Dr. G. on Oct 30, 2017 | Reply
I was high on Cousins a couple years ago, but now he will price himself out of our market with current circumstances. He was smart, save an injury, for rolling the dice looking for a long term deal in 2018. The Skins will want to pay him, but he has not made it clear he wants to stay. He may be in a big lottery?? Age 29…
Miffed on why the 9ers think Garropolo is that much better than Gabbert. I just do not see it…hoping I am right. With some reps and coaching, can we see Gabbert starting and draft a back up? We shall see… C’ mon SK…like ScottH posts!!!
By Fmr USAF Pilot on Oct 30, 2017 | Reply
As he was in the 2017 Free Agency period, I’m sure that Keim will be AGGRESSIVE before the Trade deadline on Tuesday. LOL
By Erik on Oct 30, 2017 | Reply
First, let me just say, the Cardinals are well on their way to a top ten pick, possibly higher. So a second round pick from them wI’ll be pretty close to the first round, too.
That being said, thank goodness they didn’t make this trade! I’m not interested in another Kevin Kolb or the next Matt Flynn. The Cardinals need to do it right and pick their next QB in the draft. As I said before, I think they will have a pretty nice 1st round pick to use at the rate they are going.
By Dr. G. on Oct 30, 2017 | Reply
Cards Fans…Hoping I copied this right… Here are the guys w/o a deal after this year with their money. Who to keep…who to release? I can see at least half this list gone in 2018. Your thoughts?? Just FYI…
Larry Fitzgerald WR 34 ARI TBD $11,000,000 UFA –
Justin Bethel CB 27 ARI TBD $5,000,000 UFA –
Tyvon Branch SS 30 ARI TBD $4,000,000 UFA –
Drew Stanton QB 33 ARI TBD $3,250,000 UFA –
Corey Peters DT 29 ARI TBD $3,050,000 UFA –
Karlos Dansby ILB 35 ARI TBD $2,000,000 UFA –
Tramon Williams CB 34 ARI TBD $2,000,000 UFA –
Jaron Brown WR 27 ARI TBD $1,910,000 UFA –
Frostee Rucker DT 34 ARI TBD $1,080,000 UFA –
Troy Niklas TE 25 ARI TBD $1,005,825 UFA
Andre Ellington RB 28 ARI TBD $905,000 UFA –
Alex Boone G 30 ARI TBD $900,000 UFA –
Justin Drescher LS 29 ARI TBD $900,000 UFA –
Blaine Gabbert QB 28 ARI TBD $895,000 UFA –
Josh Bynes OLB 28 ARI TBD $775,000 UFA –
Earl Watford RT 27 ARI TBD $775,000 UFA –
Aaron Brewer LS 27 ARI TBD $725,000 UFA –
Kareem Martin OLB 25 ARI TBD $710,890 UFA –
John Brown WR 27 ARI TBD $699,725 UFA –
Brittan Golden WR 29 ARI TBD $645,000 UFA –
Kerwynn Williams RB 26 ARI TBD $555,000 UFA
By Rick on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
So everyone in our division getting younger and better and we are doing the exact opposite getting OLDER and SLOWER. Oh boy maybe I need to hold off on renewing my season tix for a few years. =(
By jameshitchcock on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Hi All. Been a fan since attending high school in AZ back in ’83. Saw one game in person vs the eagles back in Sun Devil Stadium. Since moving out of the country, I subscribe to NFL Game Pass when it became available… that’s about 170 bucks a season.
Anyways, has anyone noticed the Honey Badger avoiding tackling this season? He will dance around the tackle as if he was trying to make the tackle, but really he’s just waiting for someone else to do it… Come on, this must be obvious in the film room and cannot be a good example for everyone else. Perhaps its time to pull him?
By Dan Nicholson on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Long way to go before 2018 draft, so what I have seen so far of QB’ S possibly being in it has not been that great. Think Darnold May stay in school 1 more year, which he needs to way he has played, Rosen is ok but wonder about what he actually thinks about the game itself. Allen from Wyoming like to see more of. Like Rudolph more than those guys , been more consistent. QB to watch out for is Drew Lockof Missouri if he comes out early. Leads all qbs in TD passes, is 6’5″, can.throw seam pass, good touch pass and very strong arm. Has faced lot of adversity and is tough mentally. Trent Dilfer had him at 5 star camp after H.S. and raved about him
By jeffcardinalfan on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
please dont draft darnold
By Jon on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Watching Wilson and Watson both play like total studs on Sunday was just a painful reminder of how badly we have botched our drafts season after season by missing on QB’s. We should be taking one every year until we hit. Make the trade, take the chances, get it done. No excuses.
Instead, we got Logan Thomas in five years of drafting. One QB. Logan Thomas in the fourth round 2014.
Say what you want about individual drafts, “following your board”, “just misses”, etc. Bottom line there is just no excuse for it that measures up.
The last quarterback we drafted above round four was Matt Leinart. That makes no sense at all.
Its inexcusable incompetence and accountability is hopefully coming soon
Note to Darren: I meant to submit this comment here but accidentally submitted it first in another other thread. Please excuse the double submission, it was a mistake on my end.
By jeffrsn on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Let’s be clear, the Cards problem is Keim. You can’t fail in 2 out of every 3 draft picks for 5 consecutive years and win. Belichick couldn’t win with Keim running personnel. Too many holes! The big question is does Bidwell see it? We’ve wasted a really good coach by depriving him of sufficient talent.
By joe holst on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Seattle is without there next 2 2nd rounders, 2018 and 2019. Grap for basically a very high 2nd round, meh, I’m not a fan. I wish e could get M.Bryant fron Pittsburgh, worth a 7th,
By JTDG on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Seems to me, the Niners got tired of waiting till next year for their guy.
Most experts had Kirk Cousins going to SF, or one of the top QBs in the draft.
Instead, the Niners had two 2nd round picks, and decided to use one to land their QB. It just got interesting for the NFC West.
Now, with a top 5 pick, do the Niners grab Barkley from Penn St. or one of the top receivers?
With anywhere from 50-70 million in cap space in 2018, things just got interesting. If the cards don’t get going, they will be left in the dust of the other 3 NFC West teams next year.
By Pitt V. on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
The Cards have a hard time making good decisions. They work so hard at making bad decisions. They have a decision to make on their head coach which is the bulk of their problems.