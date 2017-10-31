Keim: “Active” in trade talks, IR updatesPosted by on October 31, 2017 – 8:15 am
The trade deadline is only a few hours away in the NFL. Cardinals GM Steve Keim said the team has been “active” in trade talks, but noted there are multiple moving parts for a trade to come to fruition, which is a willing partner, compensation and then how the contract situation of the player(s) involved impact the deal.
“There have to be so many things that have to make sense,” Keim said during his appearance on the “Doug and Wolf” show on Arizona Sports 98.7. “We’ll continue to work the phones.”
Keim did say he thinks the key injuries around the league have increased the action around the trade deadline, which is shaping up to be one of the most active in recent memory.
— Since it was Keim’s first interview since the London trip, he said there wouldn’t be one thing he’d want the Cardinals do do differently other than play better in the game. The logistics and trip itself went well. “I was hesitant with the thought of playing overseas, but what an experience it was,” Keim said. “The one thing that opened up my eyes, and I had no clue, was the international excitement that the fans had.”
— Obviously there were not as many good things to say about the game itself. Keim lamented the inability to run the football, which was a death sentence against such a good Rams defensive line in terms of being able to pass protect. Defensively, Keim said the Cardinals didn’t play with energy and didn’t tackle well.
“The way we played in Europe was flat out unacceptable,” he added.
— Injury updates: Keim said running back David Johnson (wrist) was doing well but the rehab is time-consuming. “We will continue to monitor that to see if he can come back this season,” Keim said.
As for Carson Palmer, Keim said there were a lot of “moving parts” for his potential return as well. He also acknowledged Palmer’s return will be influenced at least some on how the Cards are playing.
(Just judging by Keim’s tone, there was less optimism for returns of those star players than I had figured previously.)
— Keim noted the 49ers have a lot of cap room, which helps them make a trade for QB Jimmy Garoppolo despite a “small sample size.” Keim also said that in a perfect world, he would prefer to draft and develop a quarterback rather than trade for someone like Jimmy G.
“Because you can grow with them,” Keim said. “It not only helps you as a team, from a salary cap structure you can pay minimal money and build a team around him.”
By Coach K on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
I no longer trust Keim in any trade deal.
He has left too many impact defensive players leave and that has
reduced our defense to one of the worst in the league.
The real problem is a stubborn BA and his inability to look down the
road with vision. The Gabbert issue is a good example.
It will be a miracle if we get to 9 wins with BA running the show. I will
see next game if we have a balanced offense, or if BA goes back into
panic mode and starts throwing 80% of the time, and refuses to defer
the opening kickoff to give us a better chance to get a stop and start with decent field position.
I doubt anything will change because of his very hard head.
By clssylssy on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
The problem with drafting & developing is first you have to be able to recognize talent & then you have to have the right people who are capable of developing players, two things we’ve not been very successful at.
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Will Carson be back or will he retire? Will Larry be back or will he retire? Will Arians be back or will he retire? All those uncertainties about the what the future holds surely are playing some kind of role in how the team if playing this season, IMO. It has to be a distraction and perhaps a detriment to guys buying into what the coaches are selling (which isn’t working) knowing the possibility that everything will be change next year. We definitely need to get younger in 2018.
By JTDG on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
“The way we played in Europe was flat out unacceptable,” he added.
I have never heard this being said about a team more than in the last year and a half. This statement (again) is troubling.
Why are you flat again? Why is the team going out there and not giving their best?
Last year it was blamed on leadership and guys like Campbell, Jefferson and Swearinger were allowed to walk and they are all 3 leaders on their respective teams.
What is going on behind the scenes? Guys playing flat is just another way to say, guys aren’t giving a 100%. If I had guys not giving 100%, I would bench them.
This is so strange. Playing flat?? Again and again !!
By Scott H on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
OK, so Steve Keim is vowing a certain level of activity leading up to the trade deadline….
Yeah, we’ve heard that before, haven’t we? Something about vowing to be aggressive during free agency?
Please.
And as much as I give credit for the AP trade, the AP trade was basically a necessity borne out of the loss of DJ and a total and complete lack of ability to run the ball that followed. OK. But what about a trade that is NOT necessarily borne out of sheer necessity? Like the trade the Seahawks made right before the season for Sheldon Richardson. The Seahawks were already a team loaded with guys that can get to the QB, yet they went out and got another one.
Mr Keim, are you listening? THAT is aggressive. OK? Not waiting for the need for a trade to be forced on you….making a trade just to get better because you want to be better…..making a position of strength ever stronger…..THAT is aggressive.
I’m not sure what Keim’s definition of “active” is but I guess we’ll find out if it’s worth a damn. We already know that his definition of “aggressive” doesn’t seem to match any reasonable definition of that term that I am familiar with.
By JTDG on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
As for trades;
It’s not as complicated as he says.
Veldheer should be on the block. The Eagles need him.
His salary is 6.5 million and prorated, it would be 3.25 million. The eagles have 7.2 million in cap room.
It would free up 2,000,000 in cap space for cards.
The eagles would part with LB Mychal Kendricks.
Kendricks would cost the cards 2.4 million after prorated. It would cost the eagles approx 1 million in cap space to trade him.
So, at the end;
Cards get Kendricks and it cost 400,000 this year and 6 million next year. While clearing 10 million in cap space from Veldheer, netting 4 million in cap space and filling a LB spot.
The eagles get Veldheer at 4,25 million of capspace and release him next year when Jason Peters comes back and end up saving 7.6 million in cap space next year.
The cards now have the ability to move Buccannon, who is on the books for 8 million next year. He might be a nice trade to the Chiefs.
The Chiefs lost Eric Berry for the year. They have a Safety playing a lot of $LB. It would be a nice fit for Bucannon.
Bucannon would only cost the chiefs 735,000 this year. The cards could get a late round draft pick.
This frees up 8 more million for cards in 2018 while having Kendricks and Reddick as our ILBs next year.
The cards fill a hole for when Dansby is gone, and free up 12 million in cap space.
By shaun1111 on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
2018—We need draft QB, OL, CB, LB
Let old tired veterans go, this is now a young mans game..
Faster and more stamina..
We also need more incentives in contracts to win and new coaching, We need better play calling on offense and not get torched on pass defense..
I wish we could win a Super Bowl here..
Either way I love you all.
Go Cards!;)
By JTDG on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Another trade I would make;
The Patriots just lost another wideout. I think they would be thrilled with the thought of landing Jaron Brown. A big, fast target outside for Brady.
I would also throw in Justin Bethel to help with what they are giving up.
The cards land CB Malcolm Butler.
Money;
Butler would cost the cards 1.955 million this year.
He would save the Patriots that same amount.
Jaron Brown and Justin Bethel would save the cards around 1.4 million
and Cost the Patriots that same 1.4 million.
So the deal could be made costing the cards 500K in cap and give the cards a CB2 finally.
The Pats have Hogan, Edelman and Amedola all injured. They could use the receiver and have another CB.
By DZ on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Has anyone seen Michael Bidwell lately. Smart man.. step back and let the arrows fall where they may. He can’t be happy with these pathetic showings from top to bottom and all the support he has given to build a winner.
Gonna be an interesting off season. If it even gets to that.
Loyalty only goes so far. When you have just a few pulling on the rope, it’s easy to see who must go.
By Marlin on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
We should sign Jaron Brown to an extension…. now!
By davemaham on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Then draft one, if that’s what he’d “rather” do!!! Doesn’t he realize that’s how he got this job in the first place. The epic failure of the previous GM, scouts and coaches to obtain/develop a QB? You’d think he would continually address that monkey, have been severely unimpressed with Keim in this regard.
By Fmr USAF Pilot on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Keim’s comments on the Doug and Wolf show seems to me like he’s setting Arians up to be forced out at the end of the season for allowing his players to play “flat out unacceptably”.
By Scott H on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Hey, does Adrian Peterson have any trade value right now??
Just sayin….
The rest of this season will be a complete waste of time if they’re not going to take a look at Gabbert. They HAVE to know that….don’t they?? I HAVE to believe that they are saying that Stanton will be the starter for the rest of the year out of some respect for Stanton ( who has been nothing but a good soldier all the way ) and for this process of not by-passing the number 2 guy for the number 3 guy, and whatever the hell that means. But I HAVE to believe this is all being done with the intent that Gabbert will start the last 6 games or so. Because if it isn’t…..than this FO is even more lost than any of us may have thought.
I swear, I hate to say it but I WILL say it – I am hoping for a loss to the 49ers this Sunday. Because a win gets us to 4-4 and it will only create the illusion that the Cardinals are somehow in the running in the NFC. And we are all seeing that they are definitely NOT. So, maybe a loss ( which I really do think is likely, anyway ) will help clarify where we really are and will get us a step closer to moving on from this “window” that no longer exists.
The Seahawks, Eagles, Rams, Saints, Cowboys…..they are all legit playoff teams right now, real contenders in the NFC. The Cardinals have no place in that discussion. Period. We’ve already been PASTED by two of those teams. We are nowhere near on that level. So let’s stop kidding ourselves. Let’s be real and look forward to making it better for tomorrow.
At this point, I’d have more respect for the organization if I thought they were willing to see it that way, too. .
By Daniel Thompson on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
This will be Arians last year even tho he semi-retired after the 2015 season. His system isn’t even his system without the right players…..one trick pony. U could turn his play sheet upside down and he wouldn’t even notice it.
By Daniel Thompson on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
John Brown……..yawn……Jaron Brown….average……….Fitz should be traded to a better team…….JJ Nelson……average, maybe slightly more.
By J, PHX on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Kap is still without a job and all these no name no playoff experience no Superbowl appearance quarterbacks are getting opportunities left and right….it’s just not intelligent to have a dual threat of his caliber not even competing for a chance to play….not even a chance!!!!!!! Not practice sqaud,not back up,not nothing….do these teams really wanna win? If so how bad!
By J, PHX on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
We will not win another game even if Palmer come back I’m very disappointed in the organization… lousy drafting ….Blain gabbert who! Lol. Your kidding right?
By Larso on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
If bucannon plays like 2015, i hope he stays a cardinal forever
By Darren Urban on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
All —
RE: Comments
Time for a friendly reminder that if you swear in a comment (and I see it, will be honest, some slip through on accident) I’m just deleting it.
By D on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
One thing is certain, since that NFC Championship game a few years ago, Keim and BA have driven this team into the ground, giving its fan base little hope. AZ now is the oldest roster in the NFL, which equates to more injuries.
A few years of bad drafts along with some bad free agent signings has led to the NFC West passing by AZ. BA has shown why he was fired in Pittsburgh and Keim appears to either fallen for the BS or is not wanting to face reality that this roster doesn’t have much talent on it. As these losses will pile up, how long before M. Bidwill says enough is enough.
By erik on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
RE: Bucannon
I see his name popping up in trade scenarios. I have to agree with some of the commenters, I just don’t see a stud linebacker worth 8 million dollars when I watch him play. I do like him, but the reality is he does not get sacks, he hardly forces fumbles and he just got his 2nd career interception in 4 years! What I am getting at is, he does not really cause any turnovers. He is a tackle machine, no doubt, but a lot of players can tackle. Without looking it up, I’m pretty sure Minter had over a100 tackles with us one year, so I don’t put much stock into that.
By CARDS62 on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
I very much like Keim thinking on drafting a QB so now we just need to do it with our first round pick or second round at the latest, but I hope we go first round.
49ers are taking a shot with Jimmy G, but I think it is a smart move on their part as they should know if he is the answer by end of this season which is already over for them. If the answer they can trade back in the first round and recoup their lost pick and if not draft a QB in round 1 and bring him along slowly next year and use Jimmy G or another veteran as a buffer. (Remember the Bears paid a lot of money to Glennon but then drafted QB early in first round so 49ers can to)
Now Robert Half stated “There is something that is much more scarce, something rarer than ability. It is the ability to recognize ability.
I do agree with this quote and my thinking is we do not have anyone in our organization who does this well especially for the QB position so I pray Michael Bidwill will bring in either a new GM or a special assistant to help us have a great draft. Say what you will about Denny Green, but I will crown the man for getting us one great draft.
DZ I have been calling on Michael Bidwill to save our season or at least try, but I just think he is too close to Steve K. and Bruce A. and will not do anything until after the season is over. Maybe let coach retire and not lose face, and I do not know if he will move on Keim or just blame this season all on coaching. I am okay if he keeps Keim as long as he brings in a draft consultant and free agents.
Go Cards beat those 49ers for the home fans!
By JTDG on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Nothing. Absolutely Nothing.
Could it be that no one wanted our players?
By jeffcardinalfan on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
sk the spinmaster..he would rather draft and develop a qb? really?if i had been a reporter at this press conference i woulda fell in the floor laughing…other than logan thomas has another qb even been picked? to paraphrase iverson”develop? develop? develop? develop?” or to quote herm “you play to win the game!” not ba and his staff. its time to get someone from patriots, steelers or packers front office to be our new gm but the big thing is to get a coach who will use the talent on the field in a way that sets the players up for success rather than ba’s method which is do it his way or else-which would be fine if he could motivate the players-see lombardi or parcells.
By aschatte on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Keim active in Trade deadline!!!!! HAHAHAHAHA! I laughed so much, i needed that Darren!
@JTDG – Expecting Keim to make any trades is wholeheartedly foolish. Players go bust, feels like this organization has gone bust! On the other hand cant wait for Calais Campbell to be in town and sacking Stanton and co. Worth every penny to watch Campbell spit on Cards faces!
By georgiebird on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Playing “flat” means- “we’re not as good as the other team”
By georgiebird on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Whether the Cards stay pat or make trades- the Cards are going nowhere this year. Name all the young talented players on this team right now. There aren’t any or very few if one wants to be kind. Bad personnel moves are a big part of the problem.
By Mark on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Saying that we were active in trade talks but not making a trade is a joke.That’s like saying I “almost” stood up to that guy who stole my lunch. Unfortunately this organization is in the worst position right now. They are the oldest team in the league and are just mediocre enough not to get a top five pick in next years draft. The cards should certainly suck for whatever Quarterback looks good in next years draft. I think everyone on this blog can agree Mr Keim has done a poor job drafting players and obtaining talent over the past several years. Shoot even David Johnson was kinda a fluke because they really wanted another bust Ameer Abdullah. I hope Mr Bidwill makes changes so us fans have something to look forward to next year. So when a team gets blown out and embarrassed by a division rival it has to be one of three possibilities. Poor coaching, lack of talent or both. I think it is both, which means both Keim and Arians are responsible.
By Scott H on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
I’m seeing these headlines and by-lines elsewhere on the site –
Cardinals Avoid Trade Deadline Frenzy
GM Stands Pat While Other NFC West Teams Make Moves
And…..this is GOOD NEWS????
Yeah, good thing we stayed out of it. Good thing we kept all these pieces that are working so well this season. Good thing we kept this O-line intact, huh?
And to think, I’ve been criticizing the GM recently…..good lord, what was I thinking???
The re-building that is necessary and inevitable – whether this GM wants to admit or not – received not one ounce of help today.
Folks, we may be in trouble. And I don’t just mean on Sunday.
By Scott H on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Am seeing elsewhere that DJ is not likely to return this year. First, that kinda seemed inevitable from the beginning. But second, WHY should he?? This season is a lost cause. Why was going to come back for….what, two meaningless games?
Is anyone taking this as an admission from the team that they probably know this, too?
By Scott H on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Gotta say, I really am pleased and even proud to hear so many fans reacting with the outrage that is totally justified right now. Ya know what? Keep it up, folks. This front office needs to hear how we feel. THEY work for US.
By Scott H on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Well, I’m glad Mr Keim had such an “active” day on the phones. How nice. My question is, how would we have even known?
By Eric G on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Yup, no trades. Keim has given up on the Cardinals too. Great job there Keim, which I think stands for Keeps Eyeing Incompetent Moves. Way to improve the offensive line. Way to improve our CB2 position. Thanks, no really, thanks. Hopefully this helps seal the deal on your firing when the team goes 4-12.
By clssylssy on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
Recap:
David Johnson not likely to play this season…
Carson Palmer recovery now 8-10 weeks, unlikely to play thcdxis season…
Cardinals Avoid Trade Deadline Frenzy by doing nothing…WOW, That’s a REAL SHOCKER!!
week 9 Power Rankings- Arizona Cardinals #28
“This isn’t a playoff team. There are too many holes on the roster, and the Cardinals play undisciplined football” (Chris Simms)
LOL, Wow, that’s a real revelation…and we are only at week 9? Good work Steve Keim, thanks for all your effort.
By Samora 3 on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
All I SAY IS Go CARDS!!! NO FLY. ZONE!!!! D UP……
By davemaham on Oct 31, 2017 | Reply
This roster does have talent. And Keim can draft well. But their draft rankings need a bit more influence based on current need, and not “highest rated” player. And stop with these old fart free agents. We already have enough perennial old farts.
As for Arians, I’m not really sure. I think he needs to let Goody call games. He can game plan all week long with Goody. But let him call the games. BA can’t seem to handle both duties.
And I think all of the coaches can use some opponent scouting refreshers. It feels like we’re the only team in the NFL that doesn’t know how to expose an opponents weakness’.
And why is Drew Stanton starting? He’s a perennial back up. And the numbers show that he’s not a good one. Not even a descent one. The wins he has as starter are most likely attributed to stellar defense. Let’s see what Gabbert has. The season is over. Is he sticking around or not? Let’s find out!