Not playing, Palmer another coach for CardsPosted by on November 1, 2017 – 2:45 pm
Whether or not Carson Palmer plays again this season may be hazy, it won’t stop him from being a factor in the quarterback room. Following surgery to repair his broken left arm, Palmer has remaining in meeting rooms and goes out to observe practice and help the best he can. Wednesday, Bruce Arians said Palmer was wishing he could practice instead of sitting on the sideline.
Still, Palmer wants to remain as mentally engaged as he can. He and Drew Stanton are close, so it makes sense that Palmer try and guide him through the process of starting. Arians also said Blaine Gabbert is also benefiting from extra practice reps as well.
Palmer is the only quarterback the Cardinals have that is under contract for 2018, although it’s possible Palmer considers retirement as well. Even if he doesn’t play again this season, he can make an impact.
“He was talking to the guys,” Arians said. “It’s like having another coach.”
Tags: Blaine Gabbert, Bruce Arians, Carson Palmer, Drew Stanton
By joe holst on Nov 1, 2017 | Reply
if he stays next year I hope he restructures along with ipatiu and veldeheer/
By Dr. G. on Nov 1, 2017 | Reply
Well, what else do we expect the players to say except…””we want to win?”” I would like to hear some dumb alternate statement…not.
As for DJohnson, I think he is serious about wanting to join the troops..he is a natural leader in waiting, though he does it by example, not his pie hole as some cannot resist.
And, hey Drew, no one else knows how to figure a QB rating either…don’t feel badly. Just go out and beat the 9ers since BA hands you the baton. If you think you’re a starter, go out and prove it…good luck.
Continuing the harrang…Keim refuses to mention that Gabbert might be the guy if he would just GIVE HIM A TRY with some decent coaching up. We may not have to worry about drafting a QB to throw him in the flames. You need 2, we say 2 QBs next year…a starter & a back up. I don’t see Palmer//Stanton returning.
Darren..thx for all the updates..