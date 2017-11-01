Posted by Darren Urban on November 1, 2017 – 2:45 pm

Whether or not Carson Palmer plays again this season may be hazy, it won’t stop him from being a factor in the quarterback room. Following surgery to repair his broken left arm, Palmer has remaining in meeting rooms and goes out to observe practice and help the best he can. Wednesday, Bruce Arians said Palmer was wishing he could practice instead of sitting on the sideline.

Still, Palmer wants to remain as mentally engaged as he can. He and Drew Stanton are close, so it makes sense that Palmer try and guide him through the process of starting. Arians also said Blaine Gabbert is also benefiting from extra practice reps as well.

Palmer is the only quarterback the Cardinals have that is under contract for 2018, although it’s possible Palmer considers retirement as well. Even if he doesn’t play again this season, he can make an impact.

“He was talking to the guys,” Arians said. “It’s like having another coach.”