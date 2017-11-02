Posted by Darren Urban on November 2, 2017 – 8:29 pm

It’s something Patrick Peterson tried to do earlier in the season to no avail. So he waited for another chance. Thursdays, both he and Larry Fitzgerald talk to the media. Peterson just stands in front of his locker. Fitzgerald usually sits down, but he always has everyone waiting for him — there are times when Fitz doesn’t get in there until late in the media availability.

Fitzgerald came in Thursday about midway through the interview time. Peterson was waiting for him, dropping rose petals at his feet as Fitz walked to his chair, calling him “Prince Geoffrey.” (Fitz could only smile and shake his head.)

.@P2 making sure @LarryFitzgerald gets the proper entrance to meet with the media. 👑 pic.twitter.com/LkFUEKTRgb — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 2, 2017

Fitzgerald was asking who was going to clean up everything. No worries. Peterson makes a mess, he’ll be there to clean it up. Seeing him vacuum the petals up was almost as good as the original joke.