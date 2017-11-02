Injuries hammering not only CardinalsPosted by on November 2, 2017 – 2:21 pm
Injuries are part of the NFL. As former Cardinals defensive lineman Cory Redding once said, “The NFL is not if you’re going to get hurt – you’re going to get hurt.” But at this point, someone needs to call mercy. Today, not only is Andrew Luck’s shoulder injury finally deemed so bad he won’t play at all in 2017 (once, the Colts were hoping he’d be back by the Cardinals’ game in Week 2, remember?) but rookie quarterback sensation Deshaun Watson tore his ACL in a non-contact play during practice.
The Cardinals play in Houston in a couple of weeks, by the way, facing instead of the dynamic, mobile Watson probably the not-so-much Tom Savage.
As Bruce Arians always said about injuries, no one is going to feel sorry for us, and certainly, the Cards won’t. They’ve had their own bad, bad luck losing their best offensive player in David Johnson, their quarterback in Carson Palmer and their top 2016 sack man in Markus Golden. But this is a crazy epidemic around the league.
Among those joining Luck, Watson, Palmer, Johnson and Golden out for the season are Aaron Rodgers, J.J. Watt, Odell Beckham, Julian Edelman, Eric Berry, Ryan Tannehill, Cliff Avril, Brandon Marshall (the receiver), Jason Peters and Joe Thomas.
Brutal.
Posted in Blog | 3 Comments »
By Kevin S Mesa on Nov 2, 2017 | Reply
Wow, I hadn’t even heard about the Watson injury until reading this blog. What a shame for him and for Houston fans. But, now, we’ll be facing a mediocre QB for that game as well. Is it conceivable that the Cards could actually win their next two road games?
And if in between, they could somehow play out of their minds on Thursday night, we could be 6-4…
By JTDG on Nov 2, 2017 | Reply
Sad to hear about the injury to this rising star. That game last week against Seattle was amazing.
As for the cardinals , on the surface it seems to help the cards, until you think of Landry Jones, Case Keenum, Nick Foles or Jimmy G beating the cards.
By dkerry5242 on Nov 2, 2017 | Reply
Practice, wow no wonder Allan Iverson was so mad about practice.