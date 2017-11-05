Ellington, Dansby, Golden OK to playPosted by on November 5, 2017 – 12:36 pm
The Cardinals will have running back Andre Ellington back in the lineup today after he missed a game with a quad injury, as well as linebacker Karlos Dansby (finger/hamstring) and wide receiver Brittan Golden (groin). The latter helps make sure the receiving corps won’t be thin — and also helps on special teams. The full inactive list:
— WR Chad Williams (back)
— RB D.J. Foster
— LB Scooby Wright
— C Daniel Munyer (toe)
— T Will Holden
— TE Ricky Seals-Jones
— DT Xavier Williams
Posted in Blog | 3 Comments »
By Crash21 on Nov 5, 2017 | Reply
Another miss by Dawson, what this guy i doing here? I mean, it’s not hard to find K from street who can make short FG.
By Richard S on Nov 5, 2017 | Reply
Was Neil Rackers that bad?
By Eric G on Nov 5, 2017 | Reply
For %$@#’s sake, can we please sign Roberto Aguayo? Yeah, this is getting that bad.