November 5, 2017

The Cardinals will have running back Andre Ellington back in the lineup today after he missed a game with a quad injury, as well as linebacker Karlos Dansby (finger/hamstring) and wide receiver Brittan Golden (groin). The latter helps make sure the receiving corps won’t be thin — and also helps on special teams. The full inactive list:

— WR Chad Williams (back)

— RB D.J. Foster

— LB Scooby Wright

— C Daniel Munyer (toe)

— T Will Holden

— TE Ricky Seals-Jones

— DT Xavier Williams