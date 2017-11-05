Blogs

Ellington, Dansby, Golden OK to play

Posted by Darren Urban on November 5, 2017 – 12:36 pm

The Cardinals will have running back Andre Ellington back in the lineup today after he missed a game with a quad injury, as well as linebacker Karlos Dansby (finger/hamstring) and wide receiver Brittan Golden (groin). The latter helps make sure the receiving corps won’t be thin — and also helps on special teams. The full inactive list:

— WR Chad Williams (back)

— RB D.J. Foster

— LB Scooby Wright

— C Daniel Munyer (toe)

— T Will Holden

— TE Ricky Seals-Jones

— DT Xavier Williams


  1. By Crash21 on Nov 5, 2017 | Reply

    Another miss by Dawson, what this guy i doing here? I mean, it’s not hard to find K from street who can make short FG.

  2. By Richard S on Nov 5, 2017 | Reply

    Was Neil Rackers that bad?

  3. By Eric G on Nov 5, 2017 | Reply

    For %$@#’s sake, can we please sign Roberto Aguayo? Yeah, this is getting that bad.

