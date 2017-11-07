Posted by Darren Urban on November 7, 2017 – 9:28 am

How much did Karlos Dansby want that 20th interception in his career, the one that was going to put him in the exclusive 20-40 (sack) club? I mean, he did mention he was one interception away from being a legend when he re-signed with the Cardinals again back in March. It finally came Sunday, eight games in, when the weird pass from 49ers QB C.J. Beathard ricocheted off the helmet of tackle Trent Brown and floated into the arms of the 36-year-old linebacker.

“When I saw it hit off the guy’s helmet I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it, that’s the one,’ ” Dansby said. “It was along time coming, I finally got it, and I got the monkey off my back. ready to move forward now.”

The other five players in NFL history in the club: Seth Joyner, Ray Lewis, Wilber Marshall and Brian Urlacher.

How much of a big deal is it for Dansby? He said he was framing everything: the ball, his jersey, his gloves, his shoes. Dansby still has never been to a Pro Bowl in his productive career, but he makes no bones about the fact he is still hoping the Hall of Fame is within his reach.

“I had this goal a long time ago, when I first got in the league, to get a gold jacket,” Dansby said. “I’m one step closer. I don’t know what else I’ve got to do. I’ve got to try and top the guys in this group, so I’ve got to press it.”

Dansby gave credit to everyone he’s been around in the NFL, making sure to mention all his teammates, coaches, training staff and “guys on the scout team” with all four organizations he’s played for. He is, of course, on his third tour of duty with the Cardinals.

“We got it done,” he said. “We finally got it done.”

It no longer has to dominate his thoughts. He was given a game ball in the locker room after the game, and during his speech, he also thanked his teammates. He also said, in only a way Dansby can, “God blessed me with great talent, a great gift.”

“He patted himself on the back a couple of times,” safety Antoine Bethea said with a smile. “But hey, he deserved it.”