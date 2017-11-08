Watching Larry Fitzgerald’s “Football Life”Posted by on November 8, 2017 – 9:11 am
Larry Fitzgerald’s “A Football Life” episode got its start when the Cardinals did “All or Nothing.” One of the producers who was constantly at the facility in 2015 — Steve Trout — was constantly trying to get Fitzgerald to be a bigger part of the “All or Nothing” series. (If you recall, while Fitz was featured a lot in game action, he did very little off-field talking.)
“I was a bit uncomfortable with it,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s weird talking about yourself in a team setting. If I was Michael Phelps, Tiger Woods, playing an individual sport, predicated on my success to go out and win, that would be different. This a team game.”
Trout stayed with it, however, and the “Football Life” project blossomed. Here’s a look at the trailer.
“Twenty years from now, when you look back, it’ll be nice to have,” Fitzgerald said. “My children are in there and I have some people I really respect were part of it. I got to watch it a couple weeks ago and it was really, really well done.”
The episode will premier this Friday night (Nov. 10) on NFL Network at 7 p.m. Arizona time. (I expect the video to be available for us to post on azcardinals.com sometime this weekend as well.)
By Eric G on Nov 8, 2017 | Reply
11 = 1arry 1egend.
In a lifetime of hurt and misery of rooting for this team, Larry has always been one of the bright spots. He will be in the hall of fame, just wish he had a ring. His is the only current Cardinals jersey I own. (I don’t really wear them anymore). I hope that this isn’t his last year, but I fear that it is if we don’t have a good qb at center next year. I hope Palmer retires and we have a good qb, whether it is Gabbert, Stanton or someone else.
By CARDS62 on Nov 8, 2017 | Reply
Must watch TV. Finally something to cheer about watching this year.