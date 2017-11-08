Posted by Darren Urban on November 8, 2017 – 9:11 am

Larry Fitzgerald’s “A Football Life” episode got its start when the Cardinals did “All or Nothing.” One of the producers who was constantly at the facility in 2015 — Steve Trout — was constantly trying to get Fitzgerald to be a bigger part of the “All or Nothing” series. (If you recall, while Fitz was featured a lot in game action, he did very little off-field talking.)

“I was a bit uncomfortable with it,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s weird talking about yourself in a team setting. If I was Michael Phelps, Tiger Woods, playing an individual sport, predicated on my success to go out and win, that would be different. This a team game.”

Trout stayed with it, however, and the “Football Life” project blossomed. Here’s a look at the trailer.

“Twenty years from now, when you look back, it’ll be nice to have,” Fitzgerald said. “My children are in there and I have some people I really respect were part of it. I got to watch it a couple weeks ago and it was really, really well done.”

The episode will premier this Friday night (Nov. 10) on NFL Network at 7 p.m. Arizona time. (I expect the video to be available for us to post on azcardinals.com sometime this weekend as well.)