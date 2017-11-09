Health makes for ordinary Cards inactivesPosted by on November 9, 2017 – 5:00 pm
Bruce Arians said Wednesday everyone on the active roster would be available for tonight’s game against the Seahawks, and because of that, the Cardinals have all their crucial pieces in place. The only questionable player who normally plays was wide receiver Brittan Golden, and he is active for the game.
For the Seahawks, safety Earl Thomas (hamstring), who was listed as doubtful, will not play.
The Cardinals’ full inactive list:
— WR Chad Williams
— RB D.J. Foster
— LB Bryson Albright
— OL Will Holden
— C Max Tuerk
— TE Ricky Seals-Jones
— DL Xavier Williams
By joe holst on Nov 9, 2017 | Reply
anyone notice Jonathon Cooper is playing really well in Dallas.
By Dr. G. on Nov 9, 2017 | Reply
Those awful Seattle uni’s hurt my eyes…gotta get my sun glasses…
AD turns the ball over, but we are OK on “”D”” …just lost some good field position…liking the start…AD will make up for his faux pas…
…gotta get Fitz involved…and keep Wilson on the bench…
By georgiebird on Nov 9, 2017 | Reply
Besides NOTHING- what was Shipley doing on the Safety
By Scott H on Nov 9, 2017 | Reply
All I can say about our ST’s is WTF????
Just saw Williams field a punt at the 2 yard line and our ST’s ace, Justin Bethel, has already killed us with two penalties. Which, BTW, just resulted in a safety.
Way to go, guys. Special teams KILLING us again. WHY DOES AMOS JONES STILL HAVE HIS DAMN JOB????????????????????????? THIS IS A DAMN OUTRAGE!
But that is what this organization tolerates. What a joke.
By georgiebird on Nov 9, 2017 | Reply
Thru the 1st half- I think the experiment with John Brown and JJ Nelson should come to an end. Neither guy is a big time player. Tough catches are out of the question.