Posted by Darren Urban on November 9, 2017 – 5:00 pm

Bruce Arians said Wednesday everyone on the active roster would be available for tonight’s game against the Seahawks, and because of that, the Cardinals have all their crucial pieces in place. The only questionable player who normally plays was wide receiver Brittan Golden, and he is active for the game.

For the Seahawks, safety Earl Thomas (hamstring), who was listed as doubtful, will not play.

The Cardinals’ full inactive list:

— WR Chad Williams

— RB D.J. Foster

— LB Bryson Albright

— OL Will Holden

— C Max Tuerk

— TE Ricky Seals-Jones

— DL Xavier Williams