Posted by Darren Urban on November 11, 2017 – 10:13 am

Multiple reports Saturday morning (first by Chris Mortensen) say Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton sprained his knee against the Seahawks Thursday night. Everyone could see the play — it came at the tail end of the first quarter, when Seahawks defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson hit Stanton low on an incomplete pass. Richardson was flagged for roughing the passer, one of a handful of penalties the Cards had on their initial touchdown drive. Stanton threw a TD pass on a screen to tight end Jermaine Gresham two plays later. In fact, Stanton played the rest of the game, throwing 47 passes, although he was clearly favoring the leg at times.

The Cardinals will reportedly re-sign Matt Barkley as a third-stringer, which makes sense because Barkley spent a season with the Cards in 2015.

Meanwhile, Blaine Gabbert could get a start or two depending on Stanton’s health. The Cardinals don’t play again until a week from Sunday in Houston. That would certainly resonate with the part of the fan base who have been begging for Gabbert to play. It doesn’t sound like Stanton has been ruled out for the Texans game. Players are off until Tuesday, so there will likely be a few days before this is officially addressed and even longer, I would think, before Stanton’s status for the next game is sorted out.