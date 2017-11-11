Stanton hurts knee, Gabbert could playPosted by on November 11, 2017 – 10:13 am
Multiple reports Saturday morning (first by Chris Mortensen) say Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton sprained his knee against the Seahawks Thursday night. Everyone could see the play — it came at the tail end of the first quarter, when Seahawks defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson hit Stanton low on an incomplete pass. Richardson was flagged for roughing the passer, one of a handful of penalties the Cards had on their initial touchdown drive. Stanton threw a TD pass on a screen to tight end Jermaine Gresham two plays later. In fact, Stanton played the rest of the game, throwing 47 passes, although he was clearly favoring the leg at times.
The Cardinals will reportedly re-sign Matt Barkley as a third-stringer, which makes sense because Barkley spent a season with the Cards in 2015.
Meanwhile, Blaine Gabbert could get a start or two depending on Stanton’s health. The Cardinals don’t play again until a week from Sunday in Houston. That would certainly resonate with the part of the fan base who have been begging for Gabbert to play. It doesn’t sound like Stanton has been ruled out for the Texans game. Players are off until Tuesday, so there will likely be a few days before this is officially addressed and even longer, I would think, before Stanton’s status for the next game is sorted out.
By Marlin on Nov 11, 2017 | Reply
We love Drew…… but this may give us a chance to see what we have in Gabbert.
By nate on Nov 11, 2017 | Reply
We’ll be seeing Matt Barkley in if we don’t start protecting our QBs. How many teams have been down to their 3rd QB in the last 5 years? Do the Cardinals have bad luck or is a pattern emerging?
By CardsNation on Nov 11, 2017 | Reply
The season is pretty much over, but it will be great to see Gabbert plays because if he is throwing the ball well under this offense, this means that we don’t have to necessarily draft a QB in the first round and perhaps draft someone else instead. It is almost certain that we need a better o-line and CB opposite of PP. If Larry leaves after this season, we should also consider drafting a WR as well. It seems like no big names o-line men are available after this season besides Nate Solder. However, couple of CBs and DTs are out there to boost our defense
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Nov 11, 2017 | Reply
Stanton was Stanton vs. Seattle. Personally I’d put more focus on certain TD pass pass he completely airmailed, missed to wide open (Nelson or Brown?) than “dropped” ? pass on 4th and 9 in end zone. He played as well, especially with sprain, as he can. But that’s the problem, that’s his best, gutty as it was.
He’ll probably be ready for Texans.
Prospect of Gabbert will keep many interested a bit longer.
So, one more week…
By Big Ken on Nov 11, 2017 | Reply
Feast or famine.
By SCarolinacard on Nov 11, 2017 | Reply
It’s bad when we’re yellin’ for Gabbert. There is nothing in his career to make someone think he is a starter in the NFL.
By jeffcardinalfan on Nov 11, 2017 | Reply
first let me state that im a lifetime mizzou fan and saw every game gabbert played at mizzou. he clearly should have stayed at mizzou for his senior year but in reality who can pass up the money? one thing i do not want to see or hear is the gabbert bashing that will surely happen when he does play and doesnt produce miracles. i agree completely that cards need to find out if he is next years guy or not but unless ol suddenly gets great and wrs/tes suddenly catch everything the offense will still struggle. in todays nfl new coach means new qb so unless ba is back gabbert is likely auditioning for a job with another team. in my perfect world gabbert shows enough to become cards starter and cards can use top 2 picks in next draft to get a @2 corner and a lineman and for the love of GOD bring in a top level ol and dt in free agency…with carson and iupati gone and if the cards would cut gresham there is money under cap to do this.whats probably gonna happen is ba is gone…new coach wants new qb, cards pick the wrong qb in draft, bring in average free agents and miss on most of next 3 years draft picks, david johnson signs with another team and we are in for a decade or more of bad teams. i have to hope that mb burns for a winning team and is embarressed by the team now.
By AndyM on Nov 11, 2017 | Reply
Stanton has to be commended for his toughness. The full extent of a sprain is often not felt for about 48 hours. Of course none of us can tell how serious the sprain is other than Stanton. If given the choice for a game or two between a healthy Gabbert or hobbled Stanton, it would seem Gabbert should be the choice. Stanton is not the most accurate of throwers, and seemed particularly off-target against the Hawks. If for no other reason, it would seem foolish to put an injured, immobile QB into a game with a decimated line.
By dobie on Nov 11, 2017 | Reply
I am with Farley Malorros 8 or 9 in the box. that all Arian knows never goes wide with his fast backs if you can’ go long nickel dime them in other words go short AD is over rated but the receivers did drop a lot of balls Does Stanton know how to audible or does AD don’t let him I just don’t know I am not an expert but it a disappointing years so far I save all year to buy season tickets for this crap then they raise the price too they should lower the price next year for this disappointment win or lose players still get there Millions me I straggle butt I do love the game and this is the only on in town and I am am not a bandwagon fan that root for the winning teams Win or Lose I root for the home time. do fans know if they get a new coach he is going to get his assistant coaches maybe retool and start getting younger players look what the Rams did suck for a while good coach young players yes some of those older guys are still very good so I still will go to the games do I yell and scrim to protect the nest I don’t know the nest is burning up well as they say GO CARDS
By dobie on Nov 11, 2017 | Reply
Remember Wisinhime later days the team went like 4 Quarter backs but it was because no offensive line sort of we go now ha so give Gabbert his stats are bad cause he played for some funkiy teams