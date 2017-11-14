Keim: “I would not bet against” StantonPosted by on November 14, 2017 – 8:11 am
Not surprisingly, GM Steve Keim didn’t have a lot of quarterback answers as he talked Tuesday morning on the “Doug and Wolf” show on Arizona Sports 98.7. First thing was that he noted the Cardinals had yet to practice this week. The team gets a “bonus” practice today, and coach Bruce Arians will meet with the media later, with everyone wondering the health status of starter Drew Stanton’s knee.
“Drew is extremely tough,” Keim said “He’s the type of guy I would not bet against.”
If Blaine Gabbert did start, Keim said, Arians would cater to Gabbert’s strengths, which points to Gabbert’s athleticism. “I thought he looked comfortable when he had the opportunity to play early on (in preseason),” Keim said.
Keim said the idea of putting Gabbert in just to see what Gabbert can do going forward — balancing against the Cardinals having the best chance to win — is not a simple question. “You can go back and forth with that question,” Keim said, saying that if you turned permanently to Gabbert now and he struggled, “would you go back to Drew?” After Carson Palmer got hurt, Keim added, Stanton gave the Cardinals the best chance to win. Thursday was a good example, Keim said, because “Drew couldn’t have played much better. The receiving corps, frankly, let us down.”
— An interesting note with who could come off injured reserve. Keim called the process “fluid” and said there were five potential players who could still come back (the Cardinals can bring two players back total): Palmer, running backs David Johnson and T.J. Logan, guard Mike Iupati and … long snapper Aaron Brewer.
— Keim said there was no reason to overthink the signing of QB Matt Barkley. With Stanton banged up, it was an easy pickup of someone who has spent more than a year in the Arians offense and, if Stanton was out and Gabbert started and went down, Barkley “gives you an opportunity if he was forced into playing.”
— The move of Jared Veldheer back to left tackle was obvious at this point because the Cardinals wanted to have their best five offensive linemen on the field. “The sad part for me is that D.J. Humphries was playing so well,” Keim said. Keim reiterated Arians’ statement that Humphries should be healthy once the Cardinals’ offseason program commences in the spring.
— The Cardinals were already trying to get rookie safety Budda Baker more defensive snaps “because he earned it” but that will be accelerated with Tyvon Branch’s season-ending injury. Branch’s loss hurts on the field and the locker room, Keim said, but there is an excitement in seeing more from Baker, who has been the Cards’ best special teams player. “His ability to cover ground really puts him in a place where he can be a special player, in my opinion,” Keim said.
By clssylssy on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
Need to get a different picture of Keim where he doesn’t look little ke a Mortician (however appropriate that may be).
By mitchaz on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
Keim said today on Doug and Wolf that Stanton could start versus the Texans despite his knee injury and that Stanton “couldn’t have played much better” versus the Seahawks, that it was the WRs who let the team down.
Just when I was defending Keim’s roster building this week, he says obtuse things like this. Any time a QB is erratic throwing the ball it can have a significant effect the WRs’ timing and confidence. They don’t know if the pass is going to sail (see Gresham), be thrown a little behind them (see John and Jaron Brown), come at them quickly and wobbly (see J.J. Nelson) or miss them completely when they are wide open (see NBC clip of 4 wide open missed passes, 3 of which were on 3rd downs and ended drives). Good thing for Stanton that Larry Fitzgerald can passes thrust from a juggs machine into hurricane type winds, otherwise Stanton’s completion rate would have been in the low 40s, just as it was last year.
This makes me want to rethink my position on Keim. Maybe he is part of the biggest problems after all.
By Scott H on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
Man, there isn’t a team in the NFL that has been more torn down by injuries than the Cardinals have been. We’ve barely been able to put the same team on the field 2 weeks in a row.
BTW…..can I ask, what ever happened to Brandon Williams??? Is he even still here?? Because if he is, it sure as hell hasn’t mattered worth a damn. Am I being too harsh in suggesting that a guy who wasn’t able to beat out Justin Bethel, THEN got passed over for Tramon Williams when Bethel got demoted must not be a very good player??
And he was…..picked in what round again???
By pleasantfishing on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
Did Steve Keim not watch the game? Stanton missed wide open wide receivers 4 times which if he would have been accurate would have resulted in touchdowns and we would have most likely won the game.
By joe holst on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
I don’t know what they are going to do if Fitz retires , the cupboard.is bare.
By Big Ken on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
Gabbert looks confident. It will be at the very least interesting to see what he can do. (LOL @ clssylssy’s comment)
By NJAzCardsFan on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
Keim as a Mortician? It’s appropriate as he and BA are burying the Cards this year through poor draft choices, bad play calling, poor personnel decisions, etc….
By NJAzCardsFan on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
Regarding Barkley… He did have a 355 yd. game this season, which is more than any Cardinal QB to date had- I think.
Good idea Keim… Play a QB that has a sprained knee and is less mobile than a fresh QB who could actually scramble and is more accurate than Stanton… This type of thinking is why the Cards are 4-5…. As I have said before, the Cards will win enough games to remove themselves from drafting a quality franchise QB this draft.
By Darren Urban on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
NJAz —
RE: Thinking
Wait … so the Cards are putting themselves in a position to lose by playing Stanton … or they are going to win enough to mess with draft status? Which is it?
By Ken Moroney on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
Remember when BA said “Stanton did not get any reps so you can’t expect him to perform well”. Well, maybe that is why our tight ends can not catch..cause the whole time BA has been here..and the three coaches before him….did not throw to tight ends! Then Keim says Stafford played well enough, but the receivers let him down. So Both him and BA are dead set on Stanton being our man at QB. I would like to think a player with the same team and same coaches can progress over each year. Fans, do you think Stanton has progressed? I would love to have Jaron, John, Fitz, David J (when he returns), and JJ and have a 2nd string QB or 3rd string QB with some NFL experience…and I would score ten thousand more points via passing than we ever will with a head case like Stanton who can not seem to deliver a ball TO THE RECEIVER..not over his head…at his feet..behind the receiver..wrong shoulder, or ESPECIALLY at nine gazillion MPH from 7 yards away. How about this…..I will give you $10 more on my season tickets for every pass thrown properly, and you give me $10 for ever poor pass he throws.
This is not a personnel issue; it is a loyalty and stubborn issue…& we lose
By D on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
Realistically I only see the Cards winning one maybe 2 games the rest of the year. They should be able to beat NY at home in December and they have a chance to win in Houston. 5-6 total wins for the season should land them in the top 12 of the draft. The first big question this offseason will be if BA returns. I don’t see Mr. B replacing Keim and they won’t fire BA. This team has too many holes to fill for one offseason. ( QB, WR, TE, OL, Secondary, Kicking, etc ) I wouldn’t bring back D. Johnson this year.
By Jo Ball on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
I’ll bet against Stanton most of the times. I’m starting to see a pattern here … the few opportunities Stanton has had to start.. he’s end up hurt. I actually like Stanton .. as a back up and only a back up. I can’t for the life of me figure out what BA sees in him in terms of starter qualities. He’s wildly inaccurate.. a game manager when he’s playing his best football. So here we are again, Keim and BA defending guys that are just not cut out for their jobs (think Amos, B.williams, drew butler, j. Bethel) the list goes on and on. The sad thing is, this team has some superstars.. so we will win some games even with BA trying to unintentionally sabotage the games. The truth is, Keim has made mistakes.. just like every other GM.. AND he does make some mind boggling comments and choices at times. In my opinion however, he’s an average GM. For example, ppl complain about letting guys like D.J. S. And Tony Jefferson go… but think about who picked up these guys. Tony J was undrafted and nobody wanted D.J. at the time. The point is, he does SOME things well.
My real issue is BA. I never thought he was a good coach even when we were winning. Things got much worse after 2015. He basically gets Palmer killed year after year. An example: we have a 38 yea old immobile QB playing behind a horrendous line. So what does BA do? Calls slow developing plays that get his QB hit play after play after play with no help from TE’s .. no chips.. no nothing. I don’t think any of us were surprised when Palmer ended up on IR, everyone saw it coming. It was no different in Pittsburgh as he played the same song and dance with Big Ben who was on the verge of retiring. This is just one example of BA’s nonsense, for the sake of keeping this short.. I’ll leave it at that.
His personnel decisions are another issue with me… Bettcher and Amos are not NFL quality coordinators. Period. Everyone makes mistakes, but his stubbornness to move on from his mistakes is what drives me insane.
As I said, we have some superstars who will put the team on their backs and win out a few more games for us the rest of the year … which will either hurt our draft position or keep BA around at least one more year. I’m hoping neither happens. Keim and BA are still riding the idea that we can get into the playoffs and not accepting reality. This team is lacking efficient players, is poorly coached and is dealing with way too many injuries at key positions.
By Dr. G. on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
Mitch…between yours and jtdg’s analysis and Scott’s passion, I am saved lots of time posting the obvious game, coaching and player personnel observations.
Though I occasionally need to modify my interpretation on your take, it is obvious you and jtdg place lots of rational effort. Now, I guess a new light came on for you with the SK statements. From my perspective, I’m wondering if SK and I were watching different games? It is obvious also that the blog author is fair by posting the true and complete quotes.
Darren…Going back years here, it is always my contention that every team should try to win every game…some fans that can only attend 1 game deserve to see the best effort from everyone on the field…coaching included…and cheer leaders for many! (((Tanking can be an occasional subliminal reality for some teams)))
As you know…I still think Gabbert gives us the best chance with his skill set. The play calling can be simplified…cant be that hard. Be well
By Marlin on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
We aren’t going anywhere this year! We know Drew inside/out. Wanna see what Gabbert can do in our system! How can you argue that?
By Scott H on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
clssy –
I hear ya about this picture of Keim. Unfortunately, it reminds me of what I probably look like when I’m watching this team play.
By Scott H on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
Darren / NJCardsFan –
RE: Darren’s question
Darren, I gotta tell ya, I get what NJCardsFan is saying. And I honestly think that in response to your question, BOTH outcomes are possible. They are not mutually exclusive. IF they ride with Stanton the rest of the year and they win 2 or 3 more games ( AND probably against really bad teams like NY or maybe Houston now that they have no QB ), they will not have won many games but they WILL have won enough games to move themselves back in the draft.
So, you don’t win enough games to get you anywhere but you win enough of them that you pick between 10-12 instead of 6-8.
No, you never play not to win. Coaches and players can’t do that. But from a fan’s perspective? Hey, if it’s a losing season anyway, I’d rather come out of it with a higher draft pick.
By Darren Urban on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
Scott H —
RE: Mutually exclusive
I think they are. If everyone insists Stanton is the worst choice, then you’ll lose the maximum amount of games. That’s what I keep hearing from (most) everyone. Gabbert is better.
But then the Cards are wrong for playing him because … he’ll win too much?
I don’t get what he is saying, because now it feels like complaining about every scenario. I mean, why aren’t people complaining they just start Bercovici? Then it would be much harder to win.
By NJAzCardsFan on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
Darren- If Stanton isn’t 100%, why risk further injury with him by playing him? His knee issues seemed to affect his accuracy in the Seattle game.
This is the perfect game for Gabbert to get his shot to play and see what the Cards have…. Josh had an excellent article on this today- Why Gabbert should start this Sunday.
By Paul on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
I understand it’s a business and you’re u can’t overspend, but please spend some money you owe the fans that payed for that
By Ric Italia on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
Don’t bet against Stanton. I will bet that if he plays , he will miss hitting wide open receivers and complete his magic number of 50% of his passes.
By creditcard on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
I’m not a profit … but I did amply predict Palmer would not last to the bye week, based on the relentless pounding he endured.
Based on Stanton’s immobile status, and the horrid O-line, I predict Stanton will last only a couple more games before a season ending injury.
Gabbert will be playing by week 12.
Some of the Card’s decisions are mind numbing
By Dr. G. on Nov 14, 2017 | Reply
Jo Ball~ I’m thinking most readers will blow past your item concept of ((slowly developing plays)) for a statue QB. Astute, and has been obvious for several years under BA. A 5 step drop ((or more)) is needed for the long ball to develop…not a good situation for a suspect OLine or Palmer…and now Stanton with a bum knee.
BA needs a mobile QB to dine on this consistently…vicariously as he dreamed of trying it in his younger days as a QB.
With a more mobile QB, we have the choice of quick crossing and out routes OR the riskit longer stuff. I prefer mostly the quicker grinding approach…and over the top to decoy or as a surprise…lots of reasons that need no explanation… and with a decent ground effort with good blocking, we could be the Pats! (((Never root for them though)))