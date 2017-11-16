Fitz closes in on contract extensionPosted by on November 16, 2017 – 5:25 pm
Multiple reports — first by Pro Football Talk — have Larry Fitzgerald closing in on a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals. (Pure coincidence, by the way, that I happened to touch on Fitz’s future — and his lack of a contract — this morning.) It’s no secret that retirement has begun to be a possibility for the wide receiver. Whether that has become less of a possibility for Fitz, I can’t say. He’s been steadfast in saying he will consider such things when the season is over.
What this move does tell me though is that the Cardinals want to make sure that if Fitz does decide to play in 2018, it is as a Cardinal. They made a similar move much earlier last year — training camp in 2016, for the one-year extension for 2017 — to get that certainty. You don’t want to be in a situation when the contract expires in the spring and Fitz doesn’t have a contract in place and he is a free agent. The Cardinals — and ownership — want to make sure Fitz stays right here as long as he is playing. We’ll see if the news comes out Friday. It would make some sense.
By Rod on Nov 16, 2017 | Reply
Maybe this year he gives a hometown discount? Everyone has shown him love, now it’s his turn.
By Corgon on Nov 16, 2017 | Reply
I’m not ready for a life without Fitz. One more year, one more year! And in the meantime, can we start fastcloning him please!
By Scott H on Nov 16, 2017 | Reply
HA! Wrong again!!! I mean myself, of course. Just a little while ago ( today! ), I was lamenting the end of the Larry Fitzgerald era and bracing for the end.
And now he is back for 2018. Could we ever ask for more?
I love this man.
And. clearly, I don’t predict what he is going to do very well. NEVER been so glad to be wrong!
I have to believe this suggests a high probability that Palmer is back next year as well. And….OK. BUT I think it is clearly time for this team to find their QB of the future in the draft this year.
But that can ( and will ) be a topic for down the road a bit.
Right now, I am just so damn happy! I want to go call people right now and tell them Fitz is back for 2018!
By Scott H on Nov 16, 2017 | Reply
Darren –
Earlier today, you wrote that piece in which you pointed out that never had Fitz gone this far into a season without a contract for the following year.
A few hours later, he has a one-year extension.
C’mon, man, you can tell us – did you know this was coming?? 🙂
By JTDG on Nov 16, 2017 | Reply
Dang Darren, Way to set us all up.
By D on Nov 16, 2017 | Reply
Not a shock, imagine if this extension wasn’t completed and Larry decides this Feb that he wants to continue to play and he would then be a free agent, total embarrassment.
Nice to watch this TN v Pitt game and see two good Olines play and good to see R. Grimm still coaching.
Let’s look at the past 5 year drafts of round 1-3 for Keim and AZ.
2012
Round 1. M. Floyd, WR. Bust.
Round 2. None.
Round 3. J. Fleming CB, Bust.
2013
Round 1. J. Cooper G. Bust
Round 2. K. Minter LB. Average pick, most would say over drafted, career more in line with a 4-6 round player.
Round 3. T. Matheu. CB. I would call him a Hit pick, due to his play prior to his injuries. He clearly isn’t the same player as his rookie year, but You can’t blame him for the injuries.
2014
Round 1. D. Bucannon. S. I would call him a Hit pick, especially since he has played his entire career out of position.
Round 2. T. Niklas TE. Bust
Round 3. K. Martin Olb. Over drafted missed on pick. To date his career represents a player drafted in round 6 or later, not valued at round 3.
2015
Round 1. D.J. Humphries. OT. Hit pick
Round 2. M. Golden Olb. Hit pick
Round 3. D. Johnson RB. Hit pick (thanks to the luck of Detroit)
2016
Round 1. R. Nkemdiche DT. Possible Bust
Round 2. None
Round 3. B.Williams CB. Possible bust.
Out of 5 drafts, only can call one draft, 2015 successful. Not a good track record. Someone should be held accountable and a serious review of the scouting department is needed.