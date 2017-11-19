Foster in, Ellington sits, Stanton backs upPosted by on November 19, 2017 – 9:30 am
It turns out Drew Stanton is healthy enough to at least back up Blaine Gabbert today, and he will be active for the Cardinals against the Texans. In a surprising move, running back Andre Ellington is a healthy scratch — and former ASU star D.J. Foster will get his first chance to play this season. It’ll be an intriguing third-down possibility with Foster and the mobile Gabbert,
The full inactive list:
— QB Matt Barkley
— WR Chad Williams
— S Harlan Miller
— RB Andre Ellington
— LB Bryson Albright
— C Max Tuerk
— DL Corey Peters (ankle)
By mitchaz on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
Perhaps Gabbert and Foster developed a chemistry on the scout team that the coaches took note of…kind of they way they took note of the way K. Williams was running the read option for the scout team last year and then they created a game read option package for him.
By Rick on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
Lets see Foster , Andre has been dropping the ball.
By D on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
If BA retires at the end of the season, my first choice for HC in 2018 would be Jim Harbaugh. He’ll most likely stay in MI for a few more years, but money talks. Pair him up with a first round QB pick and watch the start of a brand new era unfold.
By Dr. G. on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
D – Harbaugh really wanted to be in college; the money is not as big a factor @ $7million he gets with all the extra perks and adoration of fans, local ads etc., he will do better than most NFL HCs.
And the threat of losing a scholarship for players is a huge tool to keep things somewhat orderly. ((You can exclude stars like Winston..a real putz in school))
By Dr. G. on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
Gabbert looks good so far…Brown missed a big opportunity…I’m thinking he could have caught that 20 yard ball with serious concentration though it may have been tipped…right thru his hands. Lots of bad tackling so far 1st qtr…ugh!
Our offense looks OK..Gabbert’s only bad throw was just over Gresham’s reach…but what an arm!! …is there a better arm in the NFL…realistically? Please name one that is stronger with accuracy. His accuracy needs to be proven to be as good as some have said… I still want a win today to lift the attitude of the guys.
This looks like a real football team!!!
And if Gabbert can be “”the Man”” it will help the draft tremendously..later Fans
By Dr. G. on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
Darren = love the Twitter Chatter… ((John Brown? Is the ball coming too fast for him? ((sarcasm))
By Dr. G. on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
Budda gonna be a Pro Bowler baller rookie!!! …sack & turnover…fantastic draft pick…
By Dr. G. on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
Sorry to post so much…Gab to Fitz for six as I hopefully predicted…what a combo! This will make Fitz want to come back in 2018. That was a Great grab Fitz with a hand stinging some, huh?
By Corgon on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
Yes! Gabbert is the 176th qb who thrown a TD to Larry. Something to put on the Note cards.