Posted by Darren Urban on November 19, 2017 – 9:30 am

It turns out Drew Stanton is healthy enough to at least back up Blaine Gabbert today, and he will be active for the Cardinals against the Texans. In a surprising move, running back Andre Ellington is a healthy scratch — and former ASU star D.J. Foster will get his first chance to play this season. It’ll be an intriguing third-down possibility with Foster and the mobile Gabbert,

The full inactive list:

— QB Matt Barkley

— WR Chad Williams

— S Harlan Miller

— RB Andre Ellington

— LB Bryson Albright

— C Max Tuerk

— DL Corey Peters (ankle)