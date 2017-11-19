Texans aftermathPosted by on November 19, 2017 – 4:25 pm
The focus going in to Sunday’s game was the quarterback. That made sense. The Cardinals were on their third one of the season and it is the most important position on the team. And for the most part, Blaine Gabbert acquitted himself pretty well. There were the two picks late, and you can’t have those, but the Cards were chasing 10 points by then.
No, it was the issues that have been around all season that doomed the Cards in Houston. A running game that has echoed the struggles of the pre-Adrian Peterson ground game. A defense that makes some plays but just can’t clamp down when the team desperately needs it. An offense that needs to find more consistency overall.
— Drew Stanton was healthy enough to be the backup Sunday. Could that mean he’s healthy enough to start next week – and does Bruce Arians drop him right back in? (I know the public-at-large’s answer.) Gabbert did look very comfortable, and he clearly has some chemistry with rookie tight end Ricky Seals-Jones. That makes sense, because Seals-Jones and Gabbert have been working together on third team since the offseason. We’ll see. It’s fair to point out the Texans secondary has struggled quite a bit against the passers it has seen, and next week’s game against the Jaguars will feature one of the better secondaries the Cardinals have seen.
— Speaking of secondary, the Cardinals sure look like they have a star-in-the-making back there with rookie safety Budda Baker. He was everywhere Sunday. He was great on defense and continues to play so well on special teams – I repeat that he deserves (heavy) consideration for the NFC’s Pro Bowl special teams spot.
— Bruce Arians opened his press conference by taking the blame on the failed fourth down. I’ll admit I was on the move when the play happened, seeing it on the TV screen as I made my way down to the field. But I agree that the Cards had been stuffed all day inside. There wasn’t much to get, but the Texans made it obvious the wanted Gabbert to try and beat them. It was going to be tough sledding for Adrian Peterson on every run play, and the fourth-down try was only the one in the spotlight.
–Peterson ended up with 13 yards on 12 carries after his first two totes gained six and seven yards.
— I do think the absent D.J. Humphries makes a big difference when it comes to the run game.
— The Patrick Peterson vs. DeAndre Hopkins battle was exactly how it was expected to go. Peterson did give up the back-to-back big plays, finishing with Hopkins’ TD. But he broke up/defended a bunch of other tries, and nearly got a second interception late in the game with perfect technique. It’s funny that his first pick was on a pass that wasn’t even thrown to Hopkins or at Peterson. A deflection, and the right place, right time.
— Speaking of missed chances on turnovers, the Cards were there. There were a couple of other fumbles on the ground by the Texans that the Cards just couldn’t fall on, in addition to Peterson’s near-pick. Tyrann Mathieu also dropped a deep pass that could’ve been an interception, although the play was wiped out by an Arizona penalty. The Cards need all the turnovers they can get. At least they converted their two short-fields into TDs.
— Arians said he’d be going to different receivers this next week. That would seem to me that Chad Williams has a chance to be active, but other than that, I’m not sure where you turn. Maybe more Brittan Golden? I don’t see them bringing up Carlton Agudosi from the practice squad, but who knows.
— As much as Tom Savage had struggled this season, it hurts to give up a 97.1 passer rating to him, and 31 points to the Houston offense without the aid of turnovers.
— Fitz was asked about playing in 2018. He did not answer, one way or the other, and wouldn’t even say if he’s still thinking about it. So he leaves everyone in suspense – and makes sure the questions keep coming probably more often than not the rest of the season.
Posted in Blog | 14 Comments »
By DC on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
The season has gotten away from them, put Gabbert in for remainder of games.
He is young enough to keep for a future starting QB after Palmer retires. Stanton can go, he knows the playbook well but makes poor selections on field.
By Ken Moroney on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
Time travel is real because I just know it must be back when Kolb was quarterback and our play calling was soooooo predictable and our defense dared any quarterback to throw for first down play by playing way way off them; and we could not get any rush on QBs. Terrible play calling yet again….going on fourth wasn’t stupid….not having any imagination on what to call was and is the real tragedy. I ask all you loyal fans…regardless of who the QB is..or what lineman we pick up..and even if we have Logan/Johnson/Peterson as RBs…if BA is calling plays, do you believe the outcome will be different in 2018 or 2019? Sorry, but when you tie your future and my leisure time NFL viewing and cheering and spending money on Stanton, if he succeeds you should get a raise. But when he is terrible..and you demanded he stay along with your DC and Special teams coach stay….then you must go elsewhere. I have zero faith in BA…none….nada…he is fiercely loyal to a fault and as stubborn as can be!!!!
By Matt on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
In my opinion Gabbert played better than Stanton did and should be the starter. Meanwhile, our defense screwed us again and we need a spark.Losing Corey Peters did not help inside and DJ Humphries didnt help. Relatively a quiet game for Chandler Jones. Liked what I saw from Buddha.
Darren:
Is Arians’ seat warm yet
By Eric G on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
Savage looking like a top 15 qb tells you whether or not Bettcher is a defensive coordinator. Clearly he is not. I hope he is fired. Obviously teams have figured out his d. I’m not even mad any more. I just expect it and have accepted the fact that this team sucks long ago, like week 3. I watched, rooted for the cards, but at the same time, expected just about everything that happened. Ugh.
I’ll repeat, if this team doesn’t draft a top 3 qb this offseason, I’m done. Carson must retire. If Stanton and Gabbert are the only options at qb, my 29 years of loyalty to this team ends. Keim should be fired too. BA, as great as it has been, his offense is sophomoric and predictable.
By DZ on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
Haven’t we seen this movie before?
Should have been inactive.
John Brown. A Ghost on the field and all passes go right through him.
J J Nelson. Hands of stone, guaranteed to disappoint and kill momentum.
J Grisham. As expected, too dumb to learn from past mistakes. Many many past mistakes.
Honey Badger. Typical 2 steps behind his cover guy. Needs to be benched. Has lost “IT”, both mentally and physically.
J Bethel. Very consistent. Giving up TD’s and as a bonus, holding on every punt we recieve.
K. Williams. I’m still pissed about last week’s 2 yard line fair catch. Oh and Bethel held on that play too. Williams adds nothing to this team in a positive yards way. Except for when he takes a knee in the end zone on a kickoff.
Play calling. You would have thought we learned our lesson on the Safety last week right? Uh, well, no… lets do a single set back that is 7 yards behind the line of scrimmage take the snap under center. No one will know what we are going to do right. It’s only 4th down on our own 38 or so yard line.
Even Ronde Barber (Johnson) said the Cards offense has no imagination. And Ronde can’t get Larry Fitzgeralds name right. 3 times even.
I was encouraged by a coach today though. Unfortunately it was the DC on the other side of the field.
Vrabel would look good in red calling all the shots
By NJAzCardsFan on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
I listened to the game on the radio and watched the NFL network for the updates.
Gabbert seemed to do a very decent job,especially when considering his lack of playing time. I hope he gets the chance to play again. He can be a good #2 QB for this team if not a #1…..
WHATEVER THE CARDS DO NEXT SEASON THEY MUST FIND AN O-LINE THAT CAN BLOCK….. Gabbert would have been better if the O-Line blocked better for him…. Poor AP had no holes open up for him to run. He must be really frustrated as everyone else is.
BA 4yh/1yd running play call was stupid since there was no running game to begin with, the whole day. A play-action pass to Fitz would have been a better call.
By drblogubc on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
We are realistically on track for a 4-12 finish. In hindsight, it’s a shame we won those close games against the Colts and 49ers. At 2-14 we would have likely ended up with the #2 position in the draft, with Cleveland at #1. There will possibly be a few 4 win teams, maybe even 3 win teams. So I don’t know where that leaves the Cards in the draft. Regardless, there are so many weaknesses in every aspect of the game that it will likely take a few years of high draft picks to get to an 8-8 team. And as many have repeatedly said, some fresh coaching talent is certainly a top priority.
By georgiebird on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
The Cards defense is BAD- Healthy but BAD.
I may question the play call on 4th down in our own territory but going for it was definitely a valid option. The defense just can’t be trusted. Too many soft spots on the run and on the pass. As I have said many weeks ago- the HB is DONE. And Bethel is a disaster.
Next draft make it all defensive players. Yes, we need guys on offense, too, but we need guys on defense more.
Missing Person’s Bureau- has anyone seen Chandler Jones?????????
By georgiebird on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
I think Belichick knew what he was doing when he got rid of Chandler Jones. Jones is a one trick pony.
By El Gallo on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
What happened to the notion of “smart football”? From the FO and HC all the way down the staff. It’s one thing to say, “they may know what we’re going to run but they have to stop us”. Well they Do know (run or pass) and they’re stopping them! That’s not even counting dropped passes. So what does the HC do, more of the same. Predictable calls, have to play from behind on most downs due to multiple penalties resulting from frustration or lack of player discipline.. Where’s the smart football?
On defense why so much zone play, why give opponents receivers huge gaps of space to catch all day on our guys? Too Many Easy Yards! Especially on critical downs don’t let your man catch the ball “cat defense” (I got this cat you have that cat) but still they play off their man allow them to catch anywhere on the field? But our offensive unit can’t do the same but a few plays (not speaking of Fitz here). No need to harp on the bad play calls at end, they speak for themselves. Gabbert gave it a valiant effort.
SK, why is K.Willimas still fielding punts/kickoffs?? What success has he had, are there no other available men out there? Are you really waiting till T.J. comes back? You have Foster there now he’s an athlete might as well try whatever works for the time being. Small problems in all 3 Phases of the game that turn into big problems at the end of the games. To include field position and time management, where’s the sense of urgency at the end knowing your down, saw a lil of it today finally but it wasn’t precise or methodical. It’s unacceptable, completely frustrating to loyal fans who put in time, hard earned money and faith in the team and that you can’t get back. Something has to change.
-Had to post, Longtime fan here
By georgiebird on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
John Brown and JJ Nelson- why are they here? They would be stars in Flag Football League.
By Scott H on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
Here’s a quote from Arians – “We’ll be looking at some other receivers next week.”
OK….and what exactly does that mean?? Is there another WR room we don’t know about? Another group of WR’s we’ve been keeping in the basement just in case?
Here’s what I don’t get – guys who GROSSLY under-perform on ST’s for long stretches ( Butler, Dawson ) hear no such threats and just keep doing their jobs at sub-standard levels. Oh, but let the WR’s have a few off games and we’re gonna be looking at other guys.
Heck, even Justin Bethel got close to half a season before he got benched. And Justin Bethel wasn’t even the guy who was REALLY responsible for not being good enough at CB.
Look…..two things about accountability –
1) There should be some. And,
2) It should be consistent.
Maybe if we ever get around to doing #1, we can then start working on #2.
FWIW, I don’t really get people being so up in arms about the play call on that 4th and 1 play. Actually, from what I understand, it was LESS than a yard. Well, in that situation, you SHOULD be able to tell your O-lineman and a RB who has been a pretty damn good player during his career that we gotta have it, fellas, so GET OUT THERE AND GET US A STINKIN’ HALF A YARD. Was that asking too much??? Are you friggin’ kidding me???
Look, I’ll put it on BA for poor play-calling when we call two long passes on 1st and 2nd down, in a game situation where that is ridiculous. Oh, and we KNOW we’ve seen that. BUT when we need HALF A DAMN YARD and our guys can’t get it with Adrian Peterson? No. That is NOT the coach or the play call. THAT is just a simple failure to execute a running play to gain 18 damn inches. At some point, your damn O-lineman need to be able to get a half a yard for you, I don’t care what their names are. That’s on them.
Maybe we should be looking at some other O-lineman next week. Or, perhaps the off-season would have been a better time for that. Ya think?
By Canadian Redbird on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
Could we please get a new offensive coordinator. BA should stick to being a head coach, if he’s lucky enough to keep his job and hire an offensive coordinator, preferably under 70 yrs of age. 4 th and inches, you load up the box and hand off to Petersen. Thats NOVICE FOOTBALL. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What did you expect to happen. Try watching Brady ( Quick count QB sneak ). Sorry Bruce, the game has passed you by !!!!!!!!!!
The best news of the day was the play of Gabbert. Receivers need to do a better job catching the ball !!!!!
By Canadian Redbird on Nov 19, 2017 | Reply
Could we please get a new offensive coordinator. BA should stick to being a head coach, if he’s lucky enough to keep his job and hire an offensive coordinator. 4 th and inches, you load up the box and hand off to Petersen. Thats NOVICE FOOTBALL. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What did you expect to happen. Try watching Brady ( Quick count QB sneak ). Sorry Bruce, the game has passed you by !!!!!!!!!!
The best news of the day was the play of Gabbert. Receivers need to do a better job catching the ball !!!!!