Posted by Darren Urban on November 22, 2017 – 9:19 am

Andre Ellington said goodbye after the Cardinals released him. Ellington was claimed off waivers by the Texans — the team the Cards just played, although Ellington didn’t see the field as a surprise inactive. There Ellington replaces D’Onta Foreman, who injured his ankle on his final touchdown run against the Cards. Ellington also gets to play with his cousin Bruce Ellington, a wide receiver on the Texans.

