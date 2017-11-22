Ellington lands in HoustonPosted by on November 22, 2017 – 9:19 am
Andre Ellington said goodbye after the Cardinals released him. Ellington was claimed off waivers by the Texans — the team the Cards just played, although Ellington didn’t see the field as a surprise inactive. There Ellington replaces D’Onta Foreman, who injured his ankle on his final touchdown run against the Cards. Ellington also gets to play with his cousin Bruce Ellington, a wide receiver on the Texans.
On Instagram, Ellington posted a farewell:
Special thanks to all my fans that supported me throughout my career in AZ. It’s been real! I truly enjoyed my journey as a Cardinal and playing in front of you guys. Unfortunately, some things must come to an end. To my teammates, best of luck and wish you nothing but success going forward. Much love!
Andre Ellington, Texans
