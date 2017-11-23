Posted by Darren Urban on November 23, 2017 – 10:43 am

The Cardinals haven’t had the kind of season they want record-wise, but they still have a handful of players who have appeared in the top 10 in Pro Bowl voting thus far. That’s led by Budda Baker among special teamers — a surprise given that he is a rookie, but deserved the way Baker has played special teams this season. Baker has the most votes of anyone in the NFL in the special teams category.

Four other Cardinals are in the top 10 at their positions. Larry Fitzgerald is fourth among wide receivers and second among NFC wideouts (behind Julio Jones). Chandler Jones is fourth among outside linebackers, but the leading vote-getter in the NFC. Patrick Peterson is eighth among cornerbacks, fifth among NFC corners (Jaguars cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey, whom the Cards will face Sunday, are first and second.) At safety, Tyrann Mathieu is ninth, and sixth in the NFC.

Voting goes through Dec. 14. Click here to vote.