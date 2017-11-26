Posted by Darren Urban on November 26, 2017 – 12:56 pm

John Brown (toe) had already been ruled out, and the Cardinals will also be without Brittan Golden (groin) for today’s game against the Jaguars, making the struggling receiving corps that much thinner. Chad Williams not only will get his first significant playing time of the year, he will be needed. Special teams also takes a hit with Golden and safety Rudy Ford out — Ford hurt his knee in practice Thursday.

The Jaguars are going to have cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who hurt his hand in practice this week.

The full Cardinals’ inactive list:

— QB Matt Barkley

— WR Brittan Golden (groin)

— WR John Brown (toe)

— WR Calrton Agudosi

— S Rudy Ford (knee)

— C Max Tuerk

— DL Corey Peters (ankle)