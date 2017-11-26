Splash plays, and Jaguars aftermathPosted by on November 26, 2017 – 8:16 pm
The Badger was active.
He made a huge interception at the most crucial of times – on a drive where it looked like the Jaguars had stolen momentum and were on their way for a game-winning field goal. But Tyrann Mathieu read the play perfectly and got the pick. That’s two this season, and while you’d hope for more, you can’t argue that the two could have come at better times.
The plays were there Sunday. Blaine Gabbert was pretty good again. You see what he can do when his legs are needed (although, as Bruce Arians pointed out, there are times when that can cause an issue too, because the fumble was a play that need not have happened.) Another touchdown pass to rookie Ricky Seals-Jones, and a run game too.
Defensively, Chandler Jones had two sacks and five tackles for loss and deserves consideration for all-pro. I don’t know if he’ll get any given the Cards’ record, but he has earned it thus far. The run game stops are what impressed me the most Sunday.
Next week will be interesting. The Rams come to town, playing so well, and the Cards are anxious to play them again after the London wax job. Jacksonville is a good team with a very good defense. That’s what this three-game homestand – good opponents – is about.
— Calais Campbell returned a fumble 10 yards for a touchdown, but otherwise was held in check. Gabbert spun away from a potential sack or two. But the Cards didn’t let their former star beat them, all the while welcoming him back. It was good to see the big guy.
“The Birdgang showed a lot of love to me and that felt pretty good,” Campbell said. “Definitely have me chills down my back. My old teammates on the Cardinals, talking to those guys and getting all the love before the game and during the game and even after. The coaching staff, I have a lot of friends in that building, so that was fun. I really wanted to get this win so it definitely hurts right now.”
— By the way, that’s two straight games in which Campbell has returned a fumble for a touchdown when playing at University of Phoenix Stadium. His final game here as a Cardinal was against New Orleans last season, when he scooped up a loose ball and rumbled 53 yards for a score. Campbell’s team has lost both games.
— A few weeks ago, I’m guessing not many thought Phil Dawson would be booting a 57-yard field goal to win a game. That would’ve been good from 62- or 63-yards, I’m thinking.
— D.J. Foster gets a spectacular 12-yard toe-catch to set up the field goal, and also had a very nice kickoff return. It was called back on a penalty, but you can see where he excels there. He’s got a chance to make an impact, especially with T.J. Logan still hurt. It’s a great story too, since he went to Scottsdale Saguaro High School and ASU.
“It’s pretty incredible, kind of a surreal moment to get out there on that field and represent Arizona,” Foster said.
— Mathieu talked this week about getting a chance to face friend Leonard Fournette on the field for their first time after the two came from the same neighborhood yet never played together. Mathieu did his job one specific time, tracking down Fournette on a screen pass and dropping Fournette for a loss of five.
“It’s a tough challenge, especially being 190 pounds and running a 4.5 and he’s 230 and runs a 4.4, so the advantage is on his side,” Mathieu said. “There was actually one play, he ran through the hole and then Budda (Baker) came flying in, so kudos to Budda. I was just waiting on (Fournette) and just trying to get in front of him but Budda made a great play. I might take him out to dinner after this.”
Mathieu smiled. It was a good day.
— There was a scuffle post-game between Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham and Jaguars defensive tackle Malek Jackson, with some swings. It looked heated, but it was calmed quickly and as soon as it was over, Gresham was shaking hands with other Jaguars personnel. I didn’t get a chance to talk to Gresham. Jackson simply said “it was a misunderstanding.” Cardinals guard Alex Boone was there too, looking like he was trying to help end things. Asked about the emotions after a win like the Cards had, Boone said “I mean, I think they’re kind of high.”
— It was a quiet, workmanlike performance from running back Adrian Peterson, but those 79 yards on 20 carries were so important. The Cardinals gained 108 yards on the ground, which is the only way they are going to have a chance to win games.
— Fitz and Campbell swapped jerseys. As did Fournette and Mathieu, and Patrick Peterson and Jalen Ramsey. Lots of mutual respect there.
By Jon on Nov 26, 2017 | Reply
Dare I say that this was the most entertaining game across the NFL this season? It was certainly right up there. What a great, fun game to watch! Nice to have that for a change….
By Fmr USAF Pilot on Nov 26, 2017 | Reply
Cards beat Jaguars.
Who’d have thunk it after their performances in prior games?
By georgiebird on Nov 26, 2017 | Reply
If the Jags are that good of a defense- then Gabbert played well. Now Cards’ fans can see how a mobile QB will make the OL look a lot better. Palmer might have been sacked 5 times today.
Starting to see new guys contributing -Baker, Pierre, Seals, Gabbert,
By georgiebird on Nov 26, 2017 | Reply
HB had the big play of the game. I watched him most of the game and contrary to what people are saying- I thought his positioning was excellent but he is just a step or two slower than where he should be. HB knows what he should be doing but there is no burst to his game. His interception was based on his knowledge of the game and not on physical ability.
By georgiebird on Nov 26, 2017 | Reply
Glad to see the Cardinals giving some of the new players a chance. Even with the win today, there are only 4 teams in the NFC with a worst record than the Cards.
By Steve on Nov 26, 2017 | Reply
All this win did was screw up our draft position but I have to say it was a fun game.
By nate on Nov 26, 2017 | Reply
Thankful for a win. Tough one in a tough season.
Its nice to see the special teams unit stepping it up
By CARDS62 on Nov 26, 2017 | Reply
Lot of good from this game and some bad and some sad.
1) This Jags D is very good and our offensive line did great. Open some holes all game and only 1 sack and that is on Gabbert for holding the ball too long. I think the play calling was much better this game with runs to the outside and more first down passes, and with the Jags pressing we did need to take some shots down the field. I also liked that we had more guys protecting on certain plays. LT Veldheer best game of the season by far.
AP showed his age. Younger AP would have had around 200 all purpose yards this game and DJ would have also been around 200. Our line did that well. AP is also a fumble just waiting to happen.
B. Gabbert has to protect the ball better especially when he runs. Right now also a fumble waiting to happen when he runs. He also had some Carson throws this game. Gabbert has been my boy all season as you all know and the kid can throw the ball. Those 2 passes to set up the FG, the 16 yarder to FItz, the throw to JJ Nelson before he even cut, and one more he threw not many QBs can make those throws. Kid has an arm and this was against an elite defense and we have another one coming in the Rams. I hope you guys are sitting down for this one. Our TEs caught 8 passes for 107 yards and a TD. TEs as a weapon way to go Gabbert and way to go coaching staff.
Very good defensive game plan as Jags are excellent running team but we shut it down besides QB runs and our pass defense was also very good. Our 3rd down defense was excellent. The best it has been all season.
Best game I have ever seen Chandler Jones play. Dude was awesome.
Best game I have ever seen Josh Bynes # 57 play. How he is not starting for us I do not know. He even covered well.
Did not see anyone catch a pass on Patrick Peterson all game and he had couple of nice punt returns.
The sad to me is Karlos Dansby looked old and the Honey Badger looked injured. The interception was huge and I saw the comment above and the announcer even said wow this was Honey Badger best game all season, but to me watching him was very sad as he missed play after play and tackle after tackle including the tackle on the long kick return. I know its the two ACLs and it is sad.
We had others also miss tackles, but my thinking is that it was a very strong defensive game plan and overall game plan by our coaching staff of not letting the Jags defense beat us. BA even deferred the decision after winning the coin toss, and did not go for it late in the game on 4th and 1 at midfield and punted the ball to make the Jags offense beat us, but they went 3 and out which allowed us to win the game.
Old man Phil Dawson best game for us by far on kickoffs and field goals as he also deserves a game ball.
This was our best win on the season against a hot club with an excellent defense, but a poor QB and WRs due to injuries.
Really proud of our fans at the game as we heard you loud and clear all game and you treated the big fella C. Campbell as he deserved to be treated.
Good night to all and go Cards beat those Rams!
By JTDG on Nov 26, 2017 | Reply
My observations from the game;
– Arians deferred after winning the toss. Who would have thought it?
– This was the best game the cards have played this year. There was life, energy. I don’t know where this team has been all year.
– Chandler Jones played as good a game as any cardinal has played on defense, that I can remember. Wow was he good.
– Ricky Seals Jones catches another TD and leads the team in yards. Grant it, projections are difficult after only 2 games, but if he played 16 games, he would have 56 catches for 1008 yards. Big reason the team is playing better.
– With Buc injuried, Josh Bynes comes in and leads the team with 9 tackles and forces a fumble. I think he needs to be resigned.
– Tyrann Mathieu became the Badger again. 4 tackles, 3 passes defensed and a pick. That is more like it. Best game of the year for him.
– Gabbert should start the rest of the year. Again, projections are tricky, but Gabbert in a 16 game season would project out to 4000 yards and 40 TDs.
He has looked good but has to cut down the turnovers. 3 picks and 3 fumbles in two games is not good. If he could correct that, he could be something here.
– Gabbert only threw the ball over 20 yards in the air once. It was a quick pass game. It set up the deep pass to Jaron Brown. So much for ‘chunk plays’. BA seems to be changing.
– The decision to move Veldheer to RT was a terrible decision. Veldheer looks at home back at LT and Wetzel is a better RT. The Oline only gave up one sack (really one Gabbert) and Adrian Peterson ran the ball at 4 yards a clip. Maybe the cards should keep Veldheer and trade Humphries in the off season?
– Special teams actually was special. Minus the one big return by the Jags, the team had decent punt returns, and 4 huge FGs by Dawson and a great game of punting by Andy Lee.
– People, Olsen Pierre is a player. He has 3 1/2 sacks and has started the last 3 games with 2 sacks. Do not be surprised if this guy gives us 8-10 sacks next year.
– I think Troy Niklas could be a nice weapon for the cards. I think BA should use him more.
– I sit 5 rows behind the Jags bench. After his TD, Campbell yelled at the crowd, and was very monsterous. After an earlier play, he flexed and yelled towards the card bench. This was an important game to him and speculation would say, he had something to prove.
By CARDS62 on Nov 26, 2017 | Reply
Oh two things I forgot before hitting the send button.
1) Did #43 Hasson Reddick get injured early for us? I did not notice him one time in this game. If he played can you tell me how many snaps.
2) Talk radio going crazy in Jacksonville after the game. They can not believe their awesome defense allowed B. Gabbert to beat them. It is humerous. The kid did horrible here and that is a fact, but he can throw the ball and he played well this game and I think he will play even better for us. I hope we use a similar game plan offensively against the Rams.
GO Cards!
By DZ on Nov 26, 2017 | Reply
Glad to see the Cards fight to the end of the game today. There were plenty of mistakes and stupid penalties, missed assignments and focus issues.
But good teams find a away to overcome those things and come back again and again for more.
Today, the Cardinals were a good team. Picking each other up and players expected to make plays, did so.
I think the coach found out that a few future pieces are legit and that will make future decisions much clearer.
He must have had some humble pie with his Thankgiving meal too. He took what they gave him and exploited it.
DJ Foster out of the backfield on pass plays is a huge improvement. Not sure why it took so long.. Now let’s get him involved returning kicks..
Seals-Jones is all upside.
Gabbert can lead this team. Still have to get a QB for the future but its not as desperately urgent and we have time to marinate the rookie.
A lot of empty seats today. A win like today’s will help with that as well as one this coming week against the Rams.
As long as the team plays 60 minutes hard and smart. The fans will not jump off the bandwagon. Win or lose.
By Joe holst on Nov 26, 2017 | Reply
Love your aftermath Darren always look forward to it. Crazy how special teams can effect the outcome of the game hopefully the Cards will build off us this. Look for them to lock up Blain to a contract soon I predict 3 years 12-15 million. Also will let Drew Stanton walk. Out of all the college QBs coming out I like Louisville s Lamar Jackson the best.