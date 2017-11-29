The end of Eli(?), and his Cardinals tiesPosted by on November 29, 2017 – 8:39 am
The news of Eli Manning’s benching (and his emotional reaction) had me thinking of a lot of different ways Manning has direct and indirect ties to the Cardinals over the years.
— Tangibly, the Giants play in Arizona on Christmas Eve. Once it was supposed to be Eli versus Carson Palmer and possibly for playoff positioning. Now, we’re looking at a likely matchup of Blaine Gabbert against — if reports from New York pan out — rookie Davis Webb by then. Maybe Geno Smith. Probably not Eli though.
— The 2004 draft was pretty good for some big-name talents, but the years are starting to whittle at the list. Manning was the top pick, and now, what happens with him? Is it possible he is done for good? Just done as a Giant? Already, Larry Fitzgerald (No. 3 overall pick) and Ben Roethlisberger (No. 11) have talked about retirement being an option. No. 4 pick Philip Rivers once talked retirement instead of moving from San Diego to L.A., but then he re-thought things and shredded the Cowboys for 400-plus on Thanksgiving. (It was also the 10-year anniversary of the death of No. 5 overall pick Sean Taylor a couple of days ago.)
— Manning won an amazing Super Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium, when David Tyree pinned that ball to his helmet and then Manning made the perfect TD pass to Plaxico Burress — who was a Cardinals’ coaching intern this past training camp.
— And then, of course, it was Manning’s “role” in the Cardinals’ lone trip to the Super Bowl. If it wasn’t for Eli, Kurt Warner may never have come to the Cardinals. Warner signed with the Giants the same year Manning was drafted and everyone knew what was going to happen. (“We had a great understanding when he came, we were basically going to try and use each other,” then-Giants GM Ernie Accorsi told me the following offseason, after Warner signed with the Cards.) But it was the Cardinals who sped up the process.
It was the struggling Cardinals who sacked Warner six times at Sun Devil Stadium — four by Bertrand Berry, pictured — and had Giants coaches in the press box screaming “Throw the ball!” as Warner held on to it when he was taken down. The Giants had been 5-2, fell to 5-4 with the loss and were still in the playoff hunt — but the next game, Manning was in the lineup to begin the 210-consecutive-game starting streak that looks like it will end Sunday.
Warner came to Arizona the next year and eventually wrote the back half of his Hall of Fame career. Manning won two Super Bowls, so the Giants made out well. And today? Today we’re seeing the truth of all truths: Whether the Giants are making the right call or not to close out 2017, time is undefeated.
By Scott H on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
I remember that game at Sun Devil, when we pretty much beat Warner like a rented mule. All I could think was, man, what the hell happened to Kurt Warner?? Based on THAT game, I almost lost my damn mind when the Cardinals brought him in. I thought it was THE worst move ever.
A few years later, I was singing from a different hymm book.
I like that Eli is following Warner’s example in how he is now responding to being on the other end of this. The Giants have been a damn MESS this year. Maybe Eli should be glad to be getting to sit the rest of this year out. Heck, they want Geno Smith, then let them have Geno Smith. I will picture Eli grinning to himself on the sidelines as Geno is taking the beatings and trying to make that lousy offense work.
PS – And don’t even let me hear anyone mention the name Eli Manning as who should be our QB in 2018. I’m getting in on this one now – HELL NO!!!
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
I don’t want Eli either, but you know how Steve Keim likes these one year, “prove it” deals. And he does like elderly, immobile quarterbacks.
By truths4all on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
If Keim can sign Eli, GO FOR IT!!!
What’s wrong in giving him a look-see and a chance to produce here?
By JTDG on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
First thoughts;
Maybe the trade rumors sending Eli to Jacksonville might of had some truth to it.
Second thought, does Eli follow his brother in Denver, who have a hole at QB and an aging team. Makes sense to me. Obviously Elway has a relationship with the family already.
By Ben on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
Eli will fit in nicely with the Jags next season with a reunion with Coughlin. He will not be coming here.
I was at that Warner game, always liked Warner and didnt think they gave him a fair shake in NY. Glad they didnt….
By patrick on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
They could just let Eli play the first snap or two to start the game. That way he can keep his streak alive with the same credibility as Fitz’s.
By Darren Urban on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
Patrick —
RE: Fitz
That would be accurate if Fitz only caught one pass a game. Since he is among the league leaders in receptions, it is not.
By patrick on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
Fitz is a legend with many great accomplishments, the streak not being one of them. The streak has been kept alive solely for the streak itself, which ruins the credibility of the streak. One example is the seahawks 58-0 win. Fitz one reception 2 yards mid way through 4th qtr for streaks sake.
By Scott H on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
Ottis –
Exactly my concern.
By Scott H on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
Patrick –
Apparently, they ( the Giants ) were willing to let Eli do that but he declined.
And rightfully so. Eli is apparently not interested in being part of a circus side show. And for that, I applaud him.
By Dr. G. on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
Patrick – – Re: Gabbert slotted as QB2??
That ship has sailed my friend. Gabbert has shown not only us, but the entire league that he is starting material. ((Somewhere)) I keep posting that if we don’t get him signed soon, his agent will go for the gold in free agency. ((And perhaps even now))
There is an outside thought that Gabbert may have developed a bit of loyalty here, but he has seen the PRAGMATIC BUSINESS SIDE of being shoved around…??
He could get a decent deal NOW to avoid all that high blood pressure for our FO. At this point, who can point to ANY downside for me? His performance is not just good luck. Is there a better draft pick with equal skills? Be well…
By Dr. G. on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
Darren – – Just a Compliment for this memorable article.
I’ve been through all the ASU Stadium games and on to current day…been lots of changes from all the home games for other teams. But the fans who were there were loyal. ((I learned to despise the Cowboys))
Many times PatT ((remember her?)) gave me dozens of free tix so we could take under privileged kids…they loved it even sitting in the Sun on the East side on metal bleachers. The Cards were generous. Kudos!
By D on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
His recent two year performance doesn’t come close to his Cap hit created by his SB jewelry.
About half of this league has questions at the QB spot, creating one of the worst years of football product to watch in recent memory. I find myself not watching as much NFL as in years past due to the crap product. This league desperately needs more new talent at the QB position or TV ratings will continue to decline. The Rams and Eagles do give the other franchises hope that the new age college QB can be coached up into productive play, we just need more teams to draft right and have the right coaching staff doing their jobs.
By Big Ken on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
We have an intriguing young veteran at QB. I say dance with the girl that brung us. Let’s work on the rest of this team.
By hawkkiller on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
I love the picture above, Manning looks like he has not a care in the world, he hasnt yet figured out one very mad, very angry 300pd Bertrand Berry is about to ruin his day lol.
Gambo is reporting Arizona has interest in signing Eli Manning if Palmer retires, though he said its almost assured Palmer will return next season n play out his deal. If they sign Manning they will draft someone to learn behind him. I think that would be stupid, just draft someone and play Palmer, if Palmer decides he is going to retire use that money to build up the Defensive Line and stick with cheap Blaine Gabbert while drafting a QB very high.
By Darren Urban on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
hawkkiller —
RE: Picture
That is Warner. Not Manning.
By georgiebird on Nov 29, 2017 | Reply
Manning = durability. Eli is definitely better than Palmer. Eli will be a Giant next year and with his full complement of offensive players will do well.
And notice in the Picture that Warner is not yet wearing the Velcro glove on his RH when being sacked by Berry. Warner went on to some troubling times with the Cards not being any better than Leinart or McCown. But as soon as Kurt put on the glove, Warner became a great QB for about two seasons with the Cards.