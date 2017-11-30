Budda now second in Pro Bowl votingPosted by on November 30, 2017 – 9:25 am
Budda is now second.
A week after the rookie surprisingly led all NFL players in votes for the Pro Bowl special teams spot, Budda Baker dropped to second behind Philadelphia’s Kamu Grugier-Hill. You have to wonder if Grugier-Hill’s emergency turn as kicker — quite a sight on national TV for a 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker who looks even bigger — made an impact. Still Baker is in good shape, even if he shrugs off the current standings.
“It feels good but I don’t really pay attention to any of it,” Baker said. “I didn’t really even know about that. Chandler (Jones) told me about it. It’s cool, but it’s still early.”
A quick rundown on the rest of the Cardinals currently among the top 10 vote-getters at their position in the NFL:
— WR Larry Fitzgerald (fifth overall, third in NFC)
— OLB Chandler Jones (fifth overall, first in NFC)
— CB Patrick Peterson (eighth overall, fifth in NFC)
— FS Tyrann Mathieu (ninth overall, fifth in NFC)
Again, the voting goes through Dec. 14. Click here for a ballot.
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Nov 30, 2017 | Reply
I give Steve Keim a lot of grief for his first-round draft busts, but what a great pick he made here! Were going to need a lot more in 2018.
By Allan Kuenn on Nov 30, 2017 | Reply
It looks like the fact that Peterson is an ‘extremely reluctant’ tackler has caught up to him. It is embarrassing to watch him pretend to get blocked or try to make a feeble arm tackle.
By Scott H on Nov 30, 2017 | Reply
And there’s Larry Fitzgerald, right where he always is, on his way to another Pro Bowl. Just another day at the office for him.
So much for the recent idiotic comments made on a previous blog about Fitz just playing to do enough to keep his streak alive, ala Eli Manning.
Brilliant commentary there, huh?
By Scott H on Nov 30, 2017 | Reply
This is great for Jones, too. I think other aspects of my general frustration about how things have gone over the last two seasons somehow prevented me from noticing just how good he really is. I really thought his impact would be diminished with Campbell’s departure and Golden’s injury. But….not so!
By CARDS62 on Nov 30, 2017 | Reply
Allan PP is not as good as Prime Time but he is very close and an elite cover corner. I will take him on my team any day plus I really like his passion. I agree he is not a tackler but neither was Prime Time.
I voted for the guys mentioned in the article except for Honey Badger, and I also voted for G Alex Boone and our P Andy Lee.
I voted for the Rams kicker that dude is having a heck of a year, and Todd G., and Aaron Donald.
I hope we are competitive Sunday.