Posted by Darren Urban on December 3, 2017 – 12:58 pm

I’ve covered the NFL for almost 20 seasons, and I can think of very, very few times when a Cardinal had not practice all week and then was still active on Sunday. Wide receiver Brittan Golden did it earlier this season (much to my surprise.) And Adrian Wilson did it the week of the Bills game in 2008, playing only six snaps but using one of the them to effectively end the Buffalo tenure of Bills quarterback Trent Edwards.

There will be no story like that today. Running back Adrian Peterson, who didn’t practice all week because of a neck issue, will be inactive for the Cardinals and won’t play. Again, not a shock, since he wasn’t out there, although he was officially questionable. It’ll make for an interesting running back rotation, since Kerwynn Williams is expected to start and is playing with bad ribs. How much Williams, how much D.J. Foster, how much Elijhaa Penny will be part of today’s storyline.

The full list of Cardinals’ inactives:

— QB Matt Barkley

— WR John Brown (toe)

— $LB Deone Bucannon (ankle)

— RB Adrian Peterson (neck)

— S Rudy Ford (knee)

— C Max Tuerk

— DL Corey Peters (ankle)