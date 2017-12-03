Adrian Peterson will not play versus RamsPosted by on December 3, 2017 – 12:58 pm
I’ve covered the NFL for almost 20 seasons, and I can think of very, very few times when a Cardinal had not practice all week and then was still active on Sunday. Wide receiver Brittan Golden did it earlier this season (much to my surprise.) And Adrian Wilson did it the week of the Bills game in 2008, playing only six snaps but using one of the them to effectively end the Buffalo tenure of Bills quarterback Trent Edwards.
There will be no story like that today. Running back Adrian Peterson, who didn’t practice all week because of a neck issue, will be inactive for the Cardinals and won’t play. Again, not a shock, since he wasn’t out there, although he was officially questionable. It’ll make for an interesting running back rotation, since Kerwynn Williams is expected to start and is playing with bad ribs. How much Williams, how much D.J. Foster, how much Elijhaa Penny will be part of today’s storyline.
The full list of Cardinals’ inactives:
— QB Matt Barkley
— WR John Brown (toe)
— $LB Deone Bucannon (ankle)
— RB Adrian Peterson (neck)
— S Rudy Ford (knee)
— C Max Tuerk
— DL Corey Peters (ankle)
Posted in Blog | 3 Comments »
By Corgon on Dec 3, 2017 | Reply
On god, I hope we’ll not try to run right up in the gut again, with an injured KW. Otherwise it’ll be end before the first half.
By clssylssy on Dec 3, 2017 | Reply
“Neck injury”…gee, that’s kinda vague. Do they know anything more specific? When did this happen? Was it in a game? practice? did he sleep on it wrong? Has it been checked out?
This game is winnable but it will take a supreme effort with all hands on deck & I’m not seeing Williams even healthy as giving us the physicality we’ll need to have an effective running game. Seems like we were neck deep in RBs for about a minute and now we’re back to square one? Should never have cut Chris Johnson.
I would rather BA say straight out that we would be without a player, than this “game time decision” stuff & then be pleasantly surprised!
By Darren Urban on Dec 3, 2017 | Reply
Clssy —
RE: Peterson
You know he didn’t practice all week, right? Wrote about it multiple times. http://www.azcardinals.com/news-and-events/article-2/Adrian-Peterson-Ailing-DJ-Foster-On-Deck/a971e179-e425-4ef6-b412-dc37ce52e914
I won’t comment on the idea they have not yet checked it out.