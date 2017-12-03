Rams aftermathPosted by on December 3, 2017 – 7:54 pm
The past few years, when the Cardinals had been good and the Rams not so much, the Cardinals would go on the road and beat the Rams. Period. And now, the script has been flipped. The Cardinals are not as good as they once were, and the Rams most certainly are good, and that’s how you end up with results like Sunday. The Cardinals were better than London. It wasn’t 33-0, even though it started like it might have been. But 16 points – which is what the Cards finished with – isn’t enough to win most games and it definitely isn’t enough to beat a Rams team that even on a day where they weren’t completely clicking offensively, they still put up 32.
Blaine Gabbert will remain the starting quarterback, Bruce Arians said, and that, as last week, makes sense. It was a terrible start to the game for Gabbert Sunday, with two early picks. Gabbert said he needs to look at the film on the first throw, and on the second, he said the Rams went against what they had always shown on film in that formation – usually LB Alec Ogletree rushed and didn’t drop – and so Gabbert didn’t expect him there.
Gabbert settled down, and you can see the difference a running game makes. True for any QB, I suppose. There is a lot to take it. Gabbert now has thrown five interceptions in three games. The Cardinals will have to continue to evaluate where he might be as a QB candidate for 2018.
That’s what a lot of this must be. Arians talked about the young players Sunday, making plays and, understandably, making some mistakes. Evaluations are ongoing for everyone with four games left.
— There is no way to say how impressive it was to see Kerwynn Williams play the way he did, knowing his has broken ribs. I loved his response when he was asked if he was experiencing pain during the game: “I feel like everybody is in pain,” Williams said, and it just felt like the opening lyric of a very personal song rather than a postgame quote. It would’ve been nice to get him to 100 yards, given that he had 86 at halftime. All that guy does is produce whenever he is thrust into the lineup.
— With a decent day next week, Larry Fitzgerald is going to surpass Randy Moss for third-place all-time in NFL receiving yards. He needs 26 yards to do so.
— Back and forth with the Cardinals linebackers on picks. Karlos Dansby dropped one he should’ve had, and it cost the Cards at least three points, since the Rams went on to kick a field goal. “We didn’t make the plays that we needed to make, me included,” Dansby said. “I’ve got to make that play. That changed the whole dynamic of the game.”
Then there was the athletic pick by linebacker Kareem Martin, which short-circuited a Rams drive (although Gabbert threw a pick-six a couple of plays later.) “We work on screen drills a lot,” Martin said. “I pretty much just pressed off him to attempt to go pursue. By the time I was about to turn around, I see the ball.”
— There was some wondering how the Rams could go through the long snapper Justin Drescher for the blocked field goal. The rules don’t say you cannot hit the long snapper. You cannot line up over him when the snap happens. As long as you do not, and then go against him after the ball is snapped, contact with the long snapper is legal.
— For the most part, I thought the Cards did a good job on Todd Gurley when Gurley ran the football. The problem was, and this is what defenses must deal with against David Johnson, is that Gurley was so dangerous catching the ball. He had 84 yards receiving (compared to 74 rushing).
— Arians noted the young players. Ricky Seals-Jones dropped one, but he had a couple of nice catches and would’ve had a TD on a good throw from Gabbert on one play. Budda Baker continues to be all over the field, getting eight more tackles defensively (and maybe should’ve had a fumble recovery on the opening kickoff, if there had been Sunday Night Football-type cameras.)
Posted in Blog | 8 Comments »
By NJAzCardsFan on Dec 3, 2017 | Reply
The Cards are a JV team compared to the Rams….. Another UGLY game….
Gabbert would make a good “2nd team” QB, he is not a starter in the NFL at this point. I really hope the Cards can beat the Giants when they play them in a couple of weeks…..
The Cards really need help on Special Teams…
By DZ on Dec 3, 2017 | Reply
What the Hell, Cards finally take what the Rams give them AND Arians exploits it, for one drive. Huge holes in the left side of the line.
Worked well enough for a well played drive and score and then that’s it..
Didn’t go there since. Watch the replay after that drive. We continue to run, only it’s to the right side. Those huge holes are till opening on the left side of the ball and we are not even looking there.. WTF (Why The Failure) to continue to exploit their weakness.
Guess if Bruce can’t throw it every freaking down, its not worth WINNING.
AGHH!!!!!!
By Coach K on Dec 3, 2017 | Reply
Early mistakes put Cards in bad spot early.
Gabbert bounced back after bad start and kept his poise. He’s growing.
Goff had better offensive line and had almost no pressure.
Good game for three quarters.
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Dec 3, 2017 | Reply
I’d certainly take Baker Mayfield if here’s there for the Cards in the second round. We’ll probably be drafting too high to pick him in the first with a high pick, but you never know. I just love the way he competes. You know he loves the game. He performs in the big games. He’s very mobile. Nothing intimidates him. When’s the last time we’ve had a QB like that? I know, but Drew Brees was “too small” too.
By GABE MARTINEZ on Dec 3, 2017 | Reply
Realise the younger teams are running the NFL and the Cards are the oldest team in the league today was a good example the rams were faster and they never give up on plays and are defense is not consistent there’s nothing wrong with the game today there are a damn good team give credit to credits to
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Dec 3, 2017 | Reply
Projected 2018 draft order after today’s games. We need a stud O lineman with the first pick, IMO (as long as it’s not a guard).
1. Cleveland Browns (0-12)
2. San Francisco 49ers (2-10)
3. New York Giants (2-10)
4. Indianapolis Colts (3-9)
5. Chicago Bears (3-9)
6. Denver Broncos (3-9)
7. New York Jets (5-7)
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-8)
9. Arizona Cardinals (5-7)
10. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans, 4-8)
By D on Dec 3, 2017 | Reply
Not surprised- the Rams are a healthier team, have more talent and are better coached than AZ. Cards are currently entrenched as a third place team in the division and may take a few seasons to improve. (Need at least two successful drafts two get more talent, get younger and to turn the roster, but it has to start with finding a franchise QB. )
I’ll give Kerwin big cred to run that hard and well with cracked ribs. He, the great Larry Fitz, the pass rush of C. Jones and the play of J. Byrnes the positives of that game. I’ll throw in the play of Seals Jones too.
Negatives
More bad Special teams, more bad BA challenges, more poor pass coverage by Honey Badger and Buddha on crossing patterns and bad QB play, 5 picks in 3 games is not franchise QB material if you have the starting experience as Gabbert. He isn’t a rookie or second year QB.
AZ is 9th in the draft order tonight, probably fall to 10 tomorrow night once Cincy loses with 4 games to go. If Keim is the GM by the next spring draft, he better take a QB in round 1 because the fan base is beyond tired of has been QBs in the desert. I don’t see sell outs next year if status quo is the plan in 2018.
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Dec 3, 2017 | Reply
Mike McGlinchey – OT – Notre Dame – 6’7″ – 310 lbs
http://www.tankathon.com/nfl/players/mike-mcglinchey