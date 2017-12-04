Keim: Special teams “unacceptable”Posted by on December 4, 2017 – 8:17 am
GM Steve Keim was, like Bruce Arians, satisfied with the effort from the Cardinals Sunday in a loss to the Rams, but noted that the execution “on all three sides of the ball” wasn’t good enough. Obviously, special teams was part of that, with the blocked field goal, the blocked extra point and a long punt return helping derail any Cardinals’ hopes.
Keim, during his appearance on the “Doug and Wolf” show on Arizona Sports 98.7 was asked directly about the status of special teams coordinator Amos Jones.
“I’m never going to go on record or publicly and bash any of our players individually or one of our coaches,” Keim said. “The bottom line though is, there’s no excuse. Our special teams, it’s been unacceptable, point blank. It’s something that needs to improve and I’ll just leave it at that.”
— Keim reiterated that quarterback Blaine Gabbert has a “skillset that intrigues you,” but that Gabbert needs to find more consistency. Watching Gabbert play now, and what he does, are all “critical moments” in the evaluation of the future. Improvement is still possible, Keim said.
— Then again, when it comes to the QB spot for the Cardinals in 2018, Keim said the team will “leave no stone unturned” when it comes to filling the position. He obviously cannot talk specific players, but the search will include potential free-agent signings as well as the draft (and that doesn’t even include assessing the Carson Palmer situation.)
— The first player Keim mentioned by name, unprompted, was running back Kerwynn Williams, who stats included 97 rushing yards and a couple of cracked ribs. Keim loves Williams’ toughness, and “every time he’s gotten an opportunity, he’s stepped up.”
— The Cardinals indeed have had a ton of injuries. But “I don’t think you can ever use injuries as an excuse,” Keim said, noting that he has spent much time over the years looking at the depth chart in his office envisioning what would happen if this guy or that guy got hurt and what the Cards would be in position to do.
“That’s on me,” Keim said. “I have to do a better job going forward.” Keim added “the longer you do this, it teaches you different lessons in terms of building a team and building depth.”
— “There’s a chance” Adrian Peterson (neck) will be able to return this week, Keim said. DL Corey Peters and WR John Brown could return this week too.
— Signing Peters to an extension was important, Keim said. “He’s a player to me who is under the radar.” A leader in the locker room and who plays a crucial role in the defense, the Cardinals consider him a core member.
I would put pass rush help up there in our to do list this off season, if Chandler doesn’t get to the QB we don’t have anyone else who can. I like Markus Golden but I feel you can never have enough good pass rushers on your team.
“I’m never going to go on record or publicly and bash any of our players individually or one of our coaches,” Keim said.
Really? You don’t call anyone out by name?
On Veldheer – “I don’t think it has anything to do with right tackle,” Keim said. “The fact of the matter is he has to get better. He’s got to improve all the little things … his footwork, his technique, his hand placement and get back to basics
After Cowboys game – He was disappointed with the two chunk plays because defensive backs Justin Bethel and Tyrann Matheiu “did not turn and find the football.”
On missed FGs – As for Phil Dawson’s missed field goal, “when you don’t produce there is always concern,” Keim said
Quarterback Carson Palmer, like many on offense, was “up and down,” Keim said. The interception Palmer threw was “unacceptable,” Keim said,
Backup left tackle John Wetzel “had his struggles.”
Seems you do Steve. So tell me again why you won’t call out Amos Jones by name ? I mean, the real reason.
To reiterate my post from “Rams aftermath”. It is so obvious what a difference it makes between a great and creative special teams coach versus our current excuse for one. Look at the film Bruce. Two blocked kicks? 40 yard return? Lets not even talk about the huge field position flip when we had them buried deep. If you keep throwing your players under the bus, and don’t do the same to the coaches, you will lose your locker room. The effort on special teams was visibly sad. Accountability needs to be emphasized toward the coaches, not just the players. Set an example with Amos. Hey Mr. Keim, why don’t you take care of it if it is “unacceptable”? Does BA really have complete control over this team? Step up and do your job.
Our special teams, it’s been unacceptable, point blank.” @AZCardinals GM Steve Keim talks after Rams loss
Pathetic. You’re the freaking GM…DO SOMETHING! Coaches need to be fired. Cutting Ellington was chickens###
Rams and Cardinals. 2 totally opposite teams going in totally opposite directions.
The ages of the coaches and players aren’t the only thing, but it is a glaring, in your face difference that can only be solved one way.
As for the game;
– The TD to Sammy Watkins has everyone playing zone except Dansby, who left his area to play man on the RB. Either Dansby blew it or it was very poorly designed.
– Josh Bynes continues to impress. He leads the team in tackles 2 weeks in a row. Needs to be resigned. To keep Buc at 8.7 million, when Bynes seems like a guy who can play the spot would be a mistake.
– The Rams pressure on Gabbert was intense. Gabbert was pressured 47% of his drop backs and sacked 6 times. This line just needs an overhaul in the off season.
– Gabbert has 6 TDs and 5 INTs. after 3 games. Projected out, that is 32 TDs, but 27 ints. I think that is the answer for why Gabbert is not the future.
– Jaron Brown, John Brown, Chad Williams, JJ Nelson combined for 2 catches for 42 yards. Man do we need a whole bunch of new receivers. Meanwhile, Larry keeps passing milestones. If Larry retires, forget who is going to be QB, who is he going to throw to?
– Hats off to Kerwynn Williams effort. Tough, tough, tough. You could see him seem to struggle getting up when someone landed on him. 86 yards in the first half was amazing. But 7 carries for 11 yards in the 2nd half, the rams came out and shut down the running game.
– Reddick has to take over for Dansby. Reddick has no chance off the edge and Dansby just looks old.
– Troy Niklas made some really nice blocks, especially one where he pulled to open a huge hole for Williams. He caught a nice ball in the seam that was called back because of holding. I think Keim should get this guy resigned, but maybe he doesn’t want to resign after the lack of balls his way.
– I would like to see more of Will Holden to see if he can play. He has quick feet and is really smart. Huge body and seems to bend well. Maybe our RT is on the roster. If I had a say, I would play Holden at RT and Wetzel at RG the rest of the year and see if you have something there
– Darnald, Rosen, Allen. Got to get one of them in the draft. It scares me when
Keim says he will explore all options. The should be one option. How to I trade up to land one of these guys. Then, how do I sign lineman and receivers in FA.
– One must question why SK and BA are both “satisfied” with the effort if it resulted in a loss. So fans should take comfort in yesterday’s play and Chalk it Up as acceptable? Not understanding that logic whatsoever.
– I have to agree with the comments by JTDG. Players are “the” only ones continually thrown under the pervobial bus in recent and documented past in this organization.
– Take a hard look in the mirror Mr. SK. Ones actions speak volumes, so your fan base await your next moves. We do expect accountability to take hold. No one is perfect it is understood, not all draft picks are gold, bad calls at critical times kill drives, teams lose, players have lapses in execution, luck plays a roll, refs add to the overall dynamic. But should we the fans also be satisfied as you are?
— Respectfully, Long time fan here
Blain Gabbert has engineered 2 TDS in the second half of 3 games, that is not a stat you can in win/build around, I would give him 1 more game then adios.
I thought running over the snapper was a penalty? Rams lined up over guard then slanted into our long snapper on both blocks. Where was the flag?
On another note, Gabbert is definitely a bridge QB
The QB we need is Baker Mayfield if we have any intention of reaching
he Superbowl. He clearly has the “it factor” and skill set we need to get to the next level.
Don’t be surprised if Baker leads Oklahoma to the national Championship. His purpose is not just winning games. His purpose is winning Championships!
That will continue in the pro’s.
People who compare him to Johnny Manziel are blind. He is a combination of Russell Wilson and Drew Breese in one package.
If I’m Keim, I trade the house and move up to get Mayfield whatever it takes.
Coach K —
RE: Running over long snapper
As I mentioned (http://blog.azcardinals.com/2017/12/03/rams-aftermath-11/) the rule is in place to protect the LS when he is defenseless, but not so that you can’t hit him at all.
Watched the Seahawks last night beat the Eagles. Man is that Russell Wilson special.
Watched Goff play really well against the cards yesterday.
I see Garappolo got his first start and first win for the niners. With his top receivers out, he managed to have a pretty good day.
Meanwhile, the cards have a 38 yr old QB rehabbing while a journeyman is chucking balls up for grabs.
Three young guns in this division. Time to do whatever it takes to move up for the big 3. Darnald, Rosen, Allen. If that means trading you entire draft and a couple picks in 2019, then do it. You can’t compete in this division anymore.
Oh, 1 more thing. Is Boehm a total bust?
If not, why isn’t he getting some playing time at center to see what we have. If he sucks, OK, I get it. But man, I would like to see him play center a couple of games to see how he looks.
Anyone up for firing this apparently clueless GB and the coaching staff?
The whole team sucks and are embarrassing their loyal fans. In the whole NFL, only 3 or four teams are worse than the Cards but we have the ingredients to be great. We came to see the Cards in London and we left deserving of a full refund for the excuse of a team.
Nothing I have seen or heard from Steve Keim or BA gives me any hope that they know how to turn things around.
If I were Mr. Michael Bidwell (which I’m not!) I will do what the Rams did i.e. get rid of an ageing complacent coach and hire someone with fresh ideas. Some of us fans are fed up with BA’s nonsense press conferences and bad play-calling. We also need a new young mobile QB to build the team around. (My pick is Lamar Jackson- someone will very similar attributes and background to Deshaun Watson; don’t let the experts fool you).
This horror show cannot go on like this.
Let the real Red Sea Rise Up!!!
The special teams coach of the Rams knows that you cant jump over the center, but you can shoot the gap between him and the guard. Maybe if our special teams coach knew that, he would have coached our guys on how to handle it. At least adjusting to it after the Rams did it on the first kick would show some good coaching. Watching film so it would happen the first time would show great coaching.