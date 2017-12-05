Posted by Darren Urban on December 5, 2017 – 3:17 pm

The Cardinals have gotten their share of “A Football Life” episodes over the years, whether it was Bruce Arians or Pat Tillman or Emmitt Smith or, just recently, Larry Fitzgerald. Friday, another Cardinal will get his time with a documentary: Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams.

The show will premiere Friday at 7 p.m. Arizona time on the NFL Network. Williams was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014. Of course, he was excellent for so many years in Arizona, really the first Arizona-bred Cardinal — drafted in 1991, he was the first great that played for the Cardinals that hadn’t come over from St. Louis during the 1988 move.

It isn’t just about football — in fact, the episode is built around Williams the man. He’s a pastor, who has his own church in Ferguson, Missouri, where race riots threw things into chaos after the Michael Brown shooting in 2014, a week after Williams went into the Hall of Fame. Williams, as is shown, helped bring the community back together. (Click here for the preview.)

Oh, and he was a heck of a player too. As one-time Cardinals defensive backs coach Rob Ryan noted, “He was the first Revis Island. He was Aeneas Williams Island.”