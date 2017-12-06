Posted by Darren Urban on December 6, 2017 – 12:38 pm

Karlos Dansby is still chasing help for his legacy, even if he felt he became a “legend” when he made his 20th career interception in San Francisco in early November. He is hyper-aware of all the sack and interception totals of the other fellows who comprise the 40-20 club in NFL history (40 sacks, 20 picks), and the linebacker would love to top all of them in both categories. It’s become harder as he gets older of course, and his place in 2018 is murky — Dansby will be a free agent after the season, and the Cardinals, with Deone Bucannon and Haason Reddick and a surging Josh Bynes (also an UFA-to-be), could very well look to build their ILB corps differently next season.

But this is the here and now. Dansby has 20 picks, but the argument can be made Dansby should have 23, because there were three other near-misses this season. The most recent was the most painful, a tipped pass against the Rams last weekend that looked tailor-made to be grabbed –until Los couldn’t hold on.

Dansby also could’ve had one against the Jaguars the week before (which would’ve been tough, but in this context, possible), and in the home game against the 49ers on Oct. 1 (In his hands, down the middle, in the fourth quarter). Those obviously would have buoyed his total.

What gets lost too is during his magnificent 2013 season with the Cardinals — a year Dansby should have earned that Pro Bowl berth he so desperately wants — there were missed picks then too. Dansby reminded everyone of that a couple of weeks ago on the Big Red Rage, which he co-hosts. Rookie safety Budda Baker was lamenting a dropped interception of his own, against Seattle in the Thursday night game.

“Budda, I’m going to make you feel a little bit better,” Dansby said. “In ’13, I dropped six. That’s why I said I can catch these guys (ahead of him). I know I can. I have confidence in what I am doing and how I am doing it. … Eventually, they are going to have to come to me, and they are going to have to come right to me.”

I’ll admit, I can’t remember six dropped picks from 2013. That’s a long time ago (Dansby, in 2013, had four interceptions, so 10 for a linebacker would’ve been … well, along with his 6 1/2 sacks, he would’ve been Defensive Player of the Year.) But let’s say he did have six and got them all, that’s nine more picks Dansby could have on his total.