Dansby, chasing history, and his dropsPosted by on December 6, 2017 – 12:38 pm
Karlos Dansby is still chasing help for his legacy, even if he felt he became a “legend” when he made his 20th career interception in San Francisco in early November. He is hyper-aware of all the sack and interception totals of the other fellows who comprise the 40-20 club in NFL history (40 sacks, 20 picks), and the linebacker would love to top all of them in both categories. It’s become harder as he gets older of course, and his place in 2018 is murky — Dansby will be a free agent after the season, and the Cardinals, with Deone Bucannon and Haason Reddick and a surging Josh Bynes (also an UFA-to-be), could very well look to build their ILB corps differently next season.
But this is the here and now. Dansby has 20 picks, but the argument can be made Dansby should have 23, because there were three other near-misses this season. The most recent was the most painful, a tipped pass against the Rams last weekend that looked tailor-made to be grabbed –until Los couldn’t hold on.
Dansby also could’ve had one against the Jaguars the week before (which would’ve been tough, but in this context, possible), and in the home game against the 49ers on Oct. 1 (In his hands, down the middle, in the fourth quarter). Those obviously would have buoyed his total.
What gets lost too is during his magnificent 2013 season with the Cardinals — a year Dansby should have earned that Pro Bowl berth he so desperately wants — there were missed picks then too. Dansby reminded everyone of that a couple of weeks ago on the Big Red Rage, which he co-hosts. Rookie safety Budda Baker was lamenting a dropped interception of his own, against Seattle in the Thursday night game.
“Budda, I’m going to make you feel a little bit better,” Dansby said. “In ’13, I dropped six. That’s why I said I can catch these guys (ahead of him). I know I can. I have confidence in what I am doing and how I am doing it. … Eventually, they are going to have to come to me, and they are going to have to come right to me.”
I’ll admit, I can’t remember six dropped picks from 2013. That’s a long time ago (Dansby, in 2013, had four interceptions, so 10 for a linebacker would’ve been … well, along with his 6 1/2 sacks, he would’ve been Defensive Player of the Year.) But let’s say he did have six and got them all, that’s nine more picks Dansby could have on his total.
By Halagator on Dec 6, 2017 | Reply
I think Dansby has been a really solid linebacker for his entire career but I just don’t think he is a Hall of Famer. With no Pro Bowls, major hardware or All-Pro status to his name I just can’t see it.
By Erik on Dec 6, 2017 | Reply
I absolutely remember that year and I do remember Karlos dropping at least a handful.
In my opinion, that was the best Cardinals team of the Bruce Arians era. Mathis was a rookie and was straight up phenomenal. Los and DWash were balling and arguably the best linebacker duo in the nfl that year. The Cardinals finished 10-6, but it was a fluke year and they just missed the playoffs. They came on so strong over the 2nd half and ended the season beating the eventual super bowl champs, the seahawks. I still believe if they had made the playoffs that year, they would have went all the way. The defense was SO good, I think they had a better chance that year than the one where they went 13-3.
By Scott H on Dec 6, 2017 | Reply
Wait….if he is such a legend, then why am I hearing about all of these drops?
And when was the last time Karlos Dansby WASN’T a free agent after the season?
For the most part, I like Karlos Dansby but it sure does seem / sound like he is just chasing stats at this point. When you hear Fitz talk, you hear him express disappointment about not winning the game and some lament that the team is not where we all hoped they would be. And you hear that even right after he just had a 100-yard / TD game. With Dansby? Seems like it’s all about him and this legend he is trying to become.
He has been a very good / sometimes great player for the Cardinals during his first two stints here. This time around…..nothing special. He is another guy we need to move on from.